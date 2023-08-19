This 3-pack of Seamless Tank Tops Is ‘Perfect for Working Out or Going Hiking’ — and They’re on Sale Now

Shoppers swear they “fit like a glove.”

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 19, 2023 05:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Breathable Tank Tops One-off tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington

Breathable, lightweight basics are some of the best clothing pieces to pack for any vacation. They’re easily styled with a wide range of different outfits — not to mention they’re incredibly comfortable for travel days and anything else on your agenda. While high-quality workout-wear may often be expensive, this three-pack of Ododos Seamless Crop Tank Tops are endlessly flattering and supportive — and they’re on sale for just $29 at Amazon.

ODODOS Women's Crop 3-Pack Washed Seamless Rib-Knit Camisole Crop Tank Tops

Amazon

If you’ve been aiming to nail the athleisure look without breaking the bank, this three-pack of seamless camisoles (which shoppers say are undeniably similar to Free People’s cropped tanks) are your best bet for building a functional and stylish travel wardrobe. The stretchy, ultra-comfy tank tops are made with a nylon and spandex blend with a seamless fit that provides ample support for a day of sightseeing or even a light yoga session. Four-way stretch ensures you’ll never feel restricted by your tanks which is essential during the hotter months, and the form-hugging fit is effortlessly flattering on a wide range of body types.

The tops are secure enough to wear without a bra for smaller-chested travelers, but they’re also so lightweight that it hardly feels like you have anything on at all. Tired of being uncomfortable during travel days? This three-pack of tank tops is easily paired with yoga pants, sweats, or spandex shorts for a sporty and cool look from the airport to your destination. They even come in sizes ranging from XS to XXL to help you achieve your best possible fit — and a truly impressive selection of colors, no matter your personal style.

ODODOS Women's Crop 3-Pack Washed Seamless Rib-Knit Camisole Crop Tank Tops

Amazon

These effortless basics have been awarded more than 5,400 five-star ratings by enamored shoppers, with many customers pointing to the fit and feel of these tops as their best features. One shopper raved that these tanks have become a “replacement for bras” in their wardrobe, noting that they’re “comfortable, stretchy, and multi-purpose.” Meanwhile, another customer wrote that the tops are “perfect for working out or going hiking,” adding that they’re “soft and comfortable,” and the “fit was perfect.”

High-quality, breathable tops should be accessible to everyone, and one shopper shared that these tanks are not only a “super soft” alternative to the Free People tanks, but they also “fit like a glove.” Plus, wearing a bra is not essential with these tops because “these are snug [enough] to hold you in.” And yet another customer admitted that “these ribbed tanks have become my daily go-to for lounge wear and workouts,” sharing that they are “extremely comfortable with the perfect blend of stretch and support.” Sounds like a travel must-have to us. 

ododos-womens-crop-3-pack

Amazon

Tank top season may soon be coming to a close, but the layerable, breathable Ododos Seamless Crop Tank Tops are easily styled under a sweater or cardigan in the cooler months for year-round wear. Perfect for active vacations, long travel days, and even cozy nights in, this best-selling three-pack of seamless tanks are the only basics you need in your wardrobe — and they’re currently on sale at Amazon for 52 percent off. 

If you’re still looking around for your perfect fit of lightweight, supportive tank tops, keep reading to find more camisoles and athletic-wear on sale at Amazon right now. 

More Tank Tops on Sale at Amazon

OQQ Seamless Tank Top Set

Amazon

Amazon

Kole Meego Crop Tops

Amazon

Amazon

Porvike Sports Crop Tanks

Amazon

Amazon

The Gym People Longline Sports Bra

Amazon THE GYM PEOPLE Womens' Sports Bra Longline Wirefree Padded with Medium Support

Amazon

At the time of publishing, the price started at $29. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Zappos Hoka Sale Roundup Tout
Zappos Just Quietly Marked Down Hoka Sneakers, and Styles Are Already Selling Out
The Best New Travel Products to Launch at Amazon This Month tout
11 Game-changing New Travel Products Just Hit Amazon Shelves — Shop Our Top Picks From Just $7
Amazon Just Dropped Hottest End-of-Summer Travel Outfit Tout
Amazon Just Dropped the 'Perfect Travel Outfit' for Any End-of-summer Trip — and I'm Adding It to My Cart
Related Articles
South of France in a Carry-On Tout
I’m Spending 3 Weeks in the South of France With Just a Carry-on — Here’s What I’m Packing
Best Tank Tops for Women of 2023
The 18 Best Tank Tops for Women of 2023
Best Loungewear for Comfortable Travel
The Best Loungewear for Comfortable Travel
Best Shapewear for Women tout
The Best Shapewear for Women of 2023
Roundup: Fashion Item Under $40: Wrinkle Free Travel Pants Tout
13 Wrinkle-free Pants That Always Look Perfect Right Out of Your Suitcase, From Just $25
One-Off: Cool, Lightweight Bra tout
Shoppers Swear This Breathable Bra Is ‘So Comfortable’ You ‘Forget’ You Have It on — and It’s 65% Off
Roundup: Amazon's Best New Fashion Arrivals This Month Under $50 Tout
I’m a Fashion Writer, and I’m Eyeing These 13 New Arrivals at Amazon for My End-of-summer Trips
ANRABESS Linen Palazzo Pants Tout
Travelers Swear These Linen Trousers Are the ‘Most Comfortable Pants You’ll Own’ — and They’re on Sale
Most Comfortable Clothing for TravelMost Comfortable Clothing for Travel Tout
From Cozy Sweaters to Versatile Shoes, This Is the Most Comfortable Travel Clothing for Women and Men
The Best New Travel Products to Launch at Amazon This Month tout
11 Game-changing New Travel Products Just Hit Amazon Shelves — Shop Our Top Picks From Just $7
Roundup: Best Member Deals Tout
Amazon Is Closing Out Summer With Up to 72% Off Travel Clothing, Suitcases, and More for Prime Members
Two-Piece Dress Outfit for Everything Tout
This Flattering Amazon Dress Is My Travel Secret to Having an Outfit for Everything — and It's Less Than $45
What to Wear Camping â Amazon, REI, Zappos Tout
Take It From an Expert, These Are the 13 Clothing Items You’ll Regret Not Packing for Your Camping Trip
Amazon’s Top-rated Pickleball and Tennis Clothes Are Cooling, Quick-drying, and Under $50 Tout
Amazon’s Top-rated Pickleball and Tennis Clothes Are Cooling, Quick-drying, and Under $50
Some of the best Fashion Items Under $50 on a pink to yellow gradiant.
12 Flowy Linen Pieces That Will Make End-of-summer Travel a Breeze — From Just $22
Hiking in Michigan's Upper Peninsula Tout
Three Generations of My Family Go Hiking Every Summer and Everything We Bring Is Under $100 — Here's Our List