We Firmly Believe This Newly Dropped, Spacious $40 Tote Is About to Be the Next ‘It’ Travel Bag

​​Looking for a travel bag that’s spacious enough to fit everything you need for a weekend trip, but still versatile enough to use as a purse so you don’t need to pack multiple bags? We’ve got you — give the Ododos Crossbody Weekender Bag a try.

A recent addition to Amazon’s impressive repertoire of travel bags, it comes from the brand Ododos, which is the genius behind Amazon’s best-selling fanny pack — fully convincing us that this tote is bound to go viral and become the next “it” bag. Why? Well, it’s super versatile. The convertible pick gives the wearer three ways to carry it to suit your style and activity; it can be used as a tote with its oversized carrying handles, a crossbody, or a messenger-style shoulder bag for hands-free convenience thanks to a removable strap.

To buy: amazon.com, $40

The Ododos Crossbody Weekender Bag has a 19-liter capacity and measures 20 inches by 9 inches by 14 inches, providing just enough room for everything you’d need for a brief trip. Its versatile design also allows it to double as a gym bag, beach bag, travel purse, and personal bag for flights — whatever you need it for, it’s up for the challenge.

What's more, it's made with a durable nylon material that's water- and rip-resistant and easy to clean, so you can keep it looking brand-new longer. Inside, you'll find a spacious main compartment for your clothes and shoes, plus two zippered pockets, two slip pockets, and a handy water bottle pocket to keep your toiletries, gadgets, and other must-haves organized and accessible.

Multiple pockets aside, you'll also be delighted to know that the Ododos Crossbody Weekender Bag is available in nine stunning colors. Choose between trendy options like blush pink or chambray blue for a fun pop, or opt for neutral hues like black, navy, and brown that are bound to match your go-to suitcase and all of the clothes in your travel wardrobe.

And, it's also worth mentioning that despite being a new arrival, the Ododos Crossbody Weekender Bag has already racked up an impressive amount of five-star ratings from shoppers. One customer highlighted that it has "so much storage and is easy to wipe clean. As a nurse, this is perfect to bring into the hospital and hold my stuff, and then wipe down the germs after." Chiming in, another fan wrote, "I really love this bag, great quality and good price… There's a lot of room for any of your things."

A third shopper added that it "was bigger than I expected, but it’s a nice material and easy to carry.” Their review was followed by another customer that mentioned, "It's just the perfect size to throw in anything from water bottles to an umbrella, and still doesn't look huge." They also noted that "it has just enough inside pockets to keep things organized."

What’s more, several reviewers noted that it's the perfect affordable lookalike bag for name-brand tote bags that cost double (even triple) its price tag. So if you’ve been eyeing a popular tote at Lululemon, but you’re on a budget, this is the ultimate way to get the style for less.

Regardless of what you have on your calendar this summer, it's clear that you need the Ododos Crossbody Weekender Bag on deck. Grab the newly launched travel bag at Amazon for just $40. We guarantee you’ll spot this bag across airports and cities around the globe starting this summer!

