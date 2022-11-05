Travelers and Hikers Swear by These ‘Beyond Comfortable’ High-waisted Leggings That Are 50% Off Right Now

Score them for as little as $23 before they go back up in price.

By
Emily Belfiore
Published on November 5, 2022 12:00AM EDT

ODODOS Women's Cross Waist Yoga Leggings Tout

As much as we want to look nice on our flights, there are some days where leggings just trump everything in your wardrobe. But, if you’re looking for a pair that better embodies the sleek, athleisure trend, Amazon shoppers say you can’t go wrong with the Ododos Cross Waist Workout Leggings, which just happen to be up to 50 percent off right now. 

Yup, you read that discount right. During this limited time deal, you can get a pair of the highly rated workout leggings for as little as $23. They’re available in sizes ranging from XS to 3XL and multiple inseam lengths (25 and 28 inches, to be exact) to ensure a perfect fit, and they come in more than 50 colors, prints, and patterns so you're bound to find one that fits seamlessly into your wardrobe. 

ODODOS Women's Cross Waist Yoga Leggings

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $23 (originally $46) 

Made with an opaque polyamide-elastane, the sturdy, low-compression Ododos Cross-Waist Workout Leggings move with your body and are squat-proof so you won’t give your fellow passengers a show at security or baggage claim. They’re also designed with four-way stretch fabric, so you can comfortably kick back in your seat without feeling restricted. Not to mention that the fabric is also moisture-wicking and incredibly soft, according to shoppers

For added security, the Ododos Cross-Waist Workout Leggings feature a high-rise waistband that reviewers assure stays in place. It also boasts a trendy criss-cross shape, which strategically accentuates your curves. There’s even a hidden pocket in the waistband that’s discreet enough to store your keys, smartphones, headphones, and more. And, if you're a fan of pockets, you can get the solid black pair with two side pockets for up to 48 percent off. 

“These are the best leggings I have ever tried on,” an Amazon shopper raved. [They’re] buttery-soft, not see-through, and hug my waist perfectly.” A traveler chimed in, adding, “The fabric is pretty lightweight and makes the leggings breathable. I'm such a fan of these that I ordered another pair in a different color.” 

Similarly, another wanderlust reviewer commented, “[They have] great stretch and they keep their shape. I used them to travel; I was beyond comfortable.” Matching their excitement, a shopper said, “These are so comfy and the high, crossed waist is super flattering. They stay put for travel as well as working out and are not sheer at all.” 

ODODOS Women's Cross Waist Yoga Leggings

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $24

Further vouching for their non-slip waistband, another reviewer wrote, “I can say that they would hold up with HIIT [workouts], running, jumping, vigorous weight lifting, and whatever you can think of because the elastic band at the top of the leggings hold you up and in.” Showcasing their moisture-wicking fabric, a customer added, “[They] didn’t show sweat, which is a huge thing cause I sweat a lot when I workout.” 

They’re also hiking approved: “[They are] super comfortable for hiking in the Adirondacks for eight hours. They didn't fall. I even got caught on some branches and they didn't rip.” Another hiker was happy to report, “I wore these leggings for the first time today and I'll be buying more!” They also noted that they tripped during a 4-mile hike while wearing the leggings and said, “I scraped one knee pretty bad but my leggings held up and there are no holes or tears.”

ODODOS Women's Cross Waist Yoga Leggings

To buy: amazon.com, $24

The Ododos Cross Waist Workout Leggings are ready for whatever adventure you have coming up next. Get a pair at Amazon today while they’re up to 50 percent off. 

At the time of publishing, the price started at $23. 

