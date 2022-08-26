This Spacious Mini Belt Bag Is Perfect for Travel — and It's Just $19

Love them or hate them, there's no denying that fanny packs have been making a comeback in recent years — especially with travelers. And the Ododos Mini Belt Bag, in particular, has caught the attention of thousands of Amazon shoppers.

In fact, it's become so popular as of late that it's become a number one best-seller on Amazon. It's easy to see why so many people love the versatile travel bag. It features a roomy main interior, multiple pockets, and an adjustable strap, so you can find a comfortable fit.

Not to mention, the fanny pack is made from a durable nylon material that is both water- and tear-resistant, meaning that it will stand up to all of your outdoor excursions and travels. The unisex bag comes in a whopping 30 different colors, ranging from simple neutrals to pretty pastels and bold neons, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding a style (or two) that you love.

Ododos Unisex Mini Belt Bag. Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $19 (originally $24)

Plus, it's surprisingly affordable despite the fact that shoppers say it looks more expensive than it is, with one reviewer writing that “it looks similar to the expensive Lululemon bag, and I think it's an amazing dupe for a fraction of the price.” Another agreed, pointing out that “it's practically identical” to its pricier counterpart.

Others rave that its compact size, and the fact that it can hold way more than you’d think, make it a great option to travel with. One shared, “I was looking for a smaller purse for a vacation and this was perfect,” before adding, “I was able to hold everything I needed such as my phone, small snack, money, lip gloss, sunglasses, and had a bit of room to spare.”

The fanny pack is normally $24, which is already much more affordable than the Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag (which is currently sold out), but it is marked down to just $19 right now — making it cheaper than ever. There's no word on how long this deal will last, so be sure to snag the Ododos Mini Belt Bag before the discount expires and the price goes back up.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $19.

