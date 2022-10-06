Oceania Cruises Launches Free Land Tours for Next Year's Sailings — Saving Passengers Nearly $5,000

Oceania Cruises is helping travelers immerse themselves in the destinations they visit with free land tours on sailings across the globe.

The complimentary pre- or post-cruise add-on tours are included on 15 different sailings heading to Africa, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and beyond, the company shared with Travel + Leisure, for travelers who book their cruise by Jan. 8, 2023. The tours include visits to some of the most breathtaking and impressive bucket list sites on Earth from the Taj Mahal to Angkor Wat, the Blue Mountains, the Nazca Lines, and more.

The land tours are valued at up to $4,600 per person.

“Each of our land programs delve deep into the rich history, culture, nature and architecture of these destinations,” Howard Sherman, the president and CEO of Oceania Cruises, said in a statement provided to T+L. “There are some places in the world we just can’t reach by ship, but are must-sees when cruising the region, so our immersive land programs are the best opportunity for guests to visit these remarkable places and do it for free.”

Travelers heading to South Africa aboard several of the company’s sailings next year can add on three nights in Cape Town to visit the area’s amazing wineries as well as head to a private game reserve to try and spot the Big Five.

And travelers heading to Tokyo on select cruises (made easier by the fact that Japan is about to welcome independent travelers again), can add on three nights to see the 7th-century Sensoji Temple, the Imperial Palace, and glimpse Mt. Fuji from atop the Tokyo Tower.

In the United States, Oceania offers a two night post-cruise tour of San Francisco, including hitting the highlights of Chinatown, Fisherman’s Wharf, and the artsy suburb of Sausalito. The tour is available for those cruising on the 24 day Insignia’s Aleutian Bridgeway Cruise departing June 20, 2023.

Oceania, voted one of the World’s Best midsize-ship ocean cruise lines by T+L readers, has a small fleet of just seven ships and comes with luxury touches like wine tastings, cooking classes, and 24-hour butler service in all suites.

