Oceania Cruises Launches Free Land Tours for Next Year's Sailings — Saving Passengers Nearly $5,000

The complimentary pre- or post-cruise add-on tours are included on 15 different sailings around the world.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 6, 2022
The Oceania Cruises Sirena at sea
Photo:

Courtesy of Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is helping travelers immerse themselves in the destinations they visit with free land tours on sailings across the globe.

The complimentary pre- or post-cruise add-on tours are included on 15 different sailings heading to Africa, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and beyond, the company shared with Travel + Leisure, for travelers who book their cruise by Jan. 8, 2023. The tours include visits to some of the most breathtaking and impressive bucket list sites on Earth from the Taj Mahal to Angkor Wat, the Blue Mountains, the Nazca Lines, and more. 

The land tours are valued at up to $4,600 per person.

“Each of our land programs delve deep into the rich history, culture, nature and architecture of these destinations,” Howard Sherman, the president and CEO of Oceania Cruises, said in a statement provided to T+L. “There are some places in the world we just can’t reach by ship, but are must-sees when cruising the region, so our immersive land programs are the best opportunity for guests to visit these remarkable places and do it for free.” 

Travelers heading to South Africa aboard several of the company’s sailings next year can add on three nights in Cape Town to visit the area’s amazing wineries as well as head to a private game reserve to try and spot the Big Five.

And travelers heading to Tokyo on select cruises (made easier by the fact that Japan is about to welcome independent travelers again), can add on three nights to see the 7th-century Sensoji Temple, the Imperial Palace, and glimpse Mt. Fuji from atop the Tokyo Tower.

In the United States, Oceania offers a two night post-cruise tour of San Francisco, including hitting the highlights of Chinatown, Fisherman’s Wharf, and the artsy suburb of Sausalito. The tour is available for those cruising on the 24 day Insignia’s Aleutian Bridgeway Cruise departing June 20, 2023.

Oceania, voted one of the World’s Best midsize-ship ocean cruise lines by T+L readers, has a small fleet of just seven ships and comes with luxury touches like wine tastings, cooking classes, and 24-hour butler service in all suites.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
The Viking Star and Viking Sea Ocean Cruise Ships seen from Santorini, Greece.
10 of the Best Mediterranean Cruises for Every Type of Traveler
Oceania Insignia
This 180-day Cruise Will Cross More Than 3 Oceans and 15 Seas in 2024
Exterior of the Explora I out at sea
This New Cruise Ship Will Come Packed with 18 Restaurants and Bars — Including a Food Hall and Whiskey Bar
Jack Tucker, 7, places his rainbow in the window of a house in Bedminster, Bristol
Good News From Around the World to Make You Smile During Quarantine
Exterior of the American Countess sailing down a river
This 23-day Cruise Takes You to 10 States on Some of the Most Scenic Rivers in the U.S.
The Seven Seas Splendor by Regent Seven Seas Cruises out at sea
Save Big on a Luxury European Cruise with Regent Seven Seas' Newest Promo
Felucca and Viking Osiris on the Nile River near Luxor, Egypt.
This Brand-new River Cruise Ship Just Set Sail on the Nile — Here's What It's Like on Board
Exterior of Holland America Rotterdam ship
These Cruises Take You Across the Atlantic From the U.S. to the Netherlands — Over 2 Weeks
Lady on cruise
10 of the Best Cruises for Solo Travelers at Any Age
Aerial view of MSC Poesia ship, used for World Cruise by MSC
This Around-the-world Cruise Was Just Announced for 2024 — and It Visits 31 Countries in 121 Days
MSC Magnifica in Dubrovnik, Croatia
11 Around-the-world Cruises for the Trip of a Lifetime
Aerial view of Azamara at Sea
This Boutique Cruise Line Just Unveiled 39 Dream Itineraries Including Art Performances in Korea, Wine Pairings in Greece, and Cycling in China
American Cruise Lines Paddlewheeler sailing down the on Columbia & Snake river
These River Cruises Explore the Most Beautiful Coasts in the U.S. — From New England to the Great Lakes
Insignia cruise ship pulling into Cuba port
Visit 33 Countries and 96 Ports on This 180-day Around the World Cruise Sailing in 2023
Universal Studios Hollywod Archway
How to Plan the Perfect Trip to Universal Studios Hollywood
Exterior of the Azamara World Cruise sailing
Visit the Great Barrier Reef, Petra, Taj Mahal, and More on This 5-month World Cruise