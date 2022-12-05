This New 33-day Cruise Sails Across the Mediterranean Sea Next Year — to 10 Countries and 28 Ports

A new offering from Oceania Cruises, departing on Oct. 11, 2023.

Published on December 5, 2022
Oceania Cruises is launching a 33-day grand voyage that will take travelers across the Mediterranean Sea next year.

The new grand voyage will sail on board the company’s Marina ship from Venice to Barcelona, the cruise line shared with Travel + Leisure, calling on 28 ports along the way. The cruise will depart on Oct. 11, 2023, and visit 10 countries.

“With demand continuing to increase for longer and more destination-immersive voyages, we are thrilled to reveal this new itinerary offering experiences in both iconic and off-the-beaten-path ports of call in a corner of the world with rich history and cultural wonders,” Howard Sherman, the president and CEO of Oceania Cruises, said in a statement provided to T+L. 

For travelers who can’t dedicate more than a month to cruising, Oceania will offer shorter segments on this grand voyage, ranging from 10 to 23 days of sailing.

Among the 10 countries Marina will visit are Italy, Croatia, Greece, Turkey, Malta, Israel, and Egypt.

The ports of call map for the 33 day cruise with Oceania Cruises

Courtesy of Oceania Cruises

The ship, which can accommodate 1,238 guests, will head from Venice down to Croatia, Montenegro, and the Greek islands (including stops in Crete, Corfu, and Mykonos). The cruise will also visit several other Italian ports, such as Naples and Catania in Southern Italy, and Turkey, with an overnight in Istanbul

Marina will then head to the Middle East with visits to cities like Jerusalem; Cairo; Alexandria, Egypt; and La Goulette, Tunisia. Finally, the 33-day journey will wrap up in Barcelona.

The cruise can be booked online with prices starting at $5,999 per guest.

Currently, Oceania is offering travelers who book a cruise by Jan. 8, 2023, complimentary pre- or post-cruise add-on tours on 15 different sailings heading to Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

Oceania was voted one of the World’s Best midsize-ship ocean cruise lines by T+L readers and has a small fleet of just seven ships. Cruises on the line come with luxury touches like wine tastings, cooking classes, and 24-hour butler service in all suites.

