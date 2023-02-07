Campers Say This Is the ‘Best Sleeping Bag’ They’ve Ever Owned — and It’s on Sale for $21

It’s lightweight, durable, and only $21.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Published on February 7, 2023

oaskys Camping Sleeping Bag
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington

Aside from a tent and a good backpack, a high-quality sleeping bag is one of the most important pieces of camping gear you need to invest in for the best possible outdoor experience. Regardless of the season, you want to select a bag that will regulate your temperature while still being lightweight enough to strap onto your pack, but the real trick is checking off these boxes while following a budget.

Once again, Amazon has come through with the deals, and the Oaskys Three-season Sleeping Bag is currently on sale for as little as $21. Awarded more than 13,600 perfect ratings by shoppers, this sleeping bag is a must-have for your upcoming outdoor adventures.

oaskys Camping Sleeping Bag

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $21 (originally $40)

Ideal for use in temperatures between 68 to 86 degrees Fahrenheit, this weather-resistant sleeping bag is great for the spring, summer, and fall for maximum comfort while camping. Double-filled waterproof technology protects you from the elements, and an adjustable half-circle hood even keeps your head warm when the evening temperatures begin to drop. 

An anti-tear polyester fabric ensures this sleeping bag is built to last, and a breathable lining keeps you cool for spring and summer nights when your tent may trap in heat. Not to mention each bag comes with a compression sack and straps, making for easy transportation from the car to your campsite. Plus, it comes in 14 vibrant colors to spice up your camping gear.

oaskys Camping Sleeping Bag

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $29)

Shoppers are endlessly impressed with this high-quality sleeping bag, with one person even calling it the “best sleeping bag I’ve ever owned.” They explained that at 6 foot 4 inches, “I could fit my sleeping pad and pillow inside and have it completely closed up at the top.” Additionally, “it keeps you warm but doesn’t make you sweat at night.”

Another shopper noted that they “haven’t bought a sleeping bag in over 30 years” but “this one has exceeded my expectations,” saying that it’s “light but kept me warm on a cool night.” And while it can often be a struggle to get your sleeping bag back into its original tote, this shopper also shared that it “wasn’t even difficult to get back in the carry bag it came in.”

oaskys Camping Sleeping Bag

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $23 (originally $28)

This bag also promises to withstand the test of time, with shoppers raving that it’s both “lightweight and durable.” One customer even revealed that they enjoyed this sleeping bag so much that they “bought two” and “definitely will be getting more.”

If ever there was a time to snag a new sleeping bag to add to your camping repertoire, it would be while it’s on sale for as little as $21 at Amazon. The Oaskys Three-season Sleeping Bag is a high-quality option for an affordable price, and this lightweight yet cozy sleeping bag will set you up for the best night of sleep regardless of what the weather may throw your way.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $21. 

