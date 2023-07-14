Campers Call This Comfy, 3-season Sleeping Bag a ‘Game-changer’ — and It’s Nearly 50% Off at Amazon

Being properly prepared is hugely important when you’re camping to ensure you’re staying safe and comfortable during your night under the stars. Naturally, a roomy tent is the first step, but your sleeping bag can also make or break your experience — especially when it comes to weather and the temperature.

Looking for the perfect bag to keep you cozy and well-equipped for three seasons of outdoor adventures? Well, the Oaskys Camping Sleeping Bag is still discounted by nearly 50 percent following Amazon Prime Day, and with its lightweight design and durable material, it’s a no-brainer addition to your camping gear collection.

Amazon

From warm weather to cool nights, this three season sleeping bag will keep you comfortable through it all. The lightweight bag is made with a comfortable tear-proof nylon that’s incredibly breathable and also easily packs down into a convenient and compact carry bag in between uses. The sleeping bag is suitable for temperatures as low as 10 degrees Celsius, and it’s made with weather-resistant material to ward off discomfort during extreme conditions like a rainy night.

A zipper at the bottom of the bag is great for hot sleepers who prefer to leave their sleeping bag open during the night to keep cool, and a half-circle hood with adjustable drawstrings at the top traps in heat during those chilly nights so you stay cozy and warm. The best part, however, is how packable and easy to transport this bag is while you’re hiking, and at just 3 pounds it’s a near-weightless addition to your pack.

Amazon

More than 14,300 campers have given this sleeping bag a perfect five-star rating, touting the airy design and durable material as highlights of the three-season bag. One shopper dubbed it a “must-have camping companion,” writing that it was a “true game-changer” for their outdoor experience, and gave them a “comfortable and restful night’s sleep amid varying weather conditions.”

Another camper was thrilled with how easy it was to pack back into the compression bag at the end of the trip, noting that while it’s a common experience to struggle to fold up your sleeping bag in the morning, “that doesn’t happen with this bag.” They also added that it’s “pretty easy to fold and place back in the bag” for storage. And one shopper agreed to the high quality of the sleeping bag, sharing that it was perfect “during the Arizona summer,” and has not sustained “a single rip” over time.

Amazon

Camping is an excellent way to reconnect with nature, but that doesn’t mean you need to sacrifice a good night’s sleep while dozing off in a tent. Right now, the lightweight and ultra-comfortable Oaskys Camping Sleeping Bag is on sale starting at just $22 with a special on-site coupon, so you can enjoy three seasons of truly relaxing sleep without having to lug around an oversized sleeping bag to do so. The sleek bag is even available in 14 bright colors to add personal flare to any campsite.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $22.

