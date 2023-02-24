This Anti-aging Eye Balm Brightens and Soothes My Dry, Itchy Eye Area — Making It a Travel Staple

As someone with psoriasis and generally dry skin, I’m used to dealing with flaking and itchiness across my body, especially during the winter months when it lacks more moisture than the desert. But one unexpected area has increasingly become itchy and red: the area around my eyes. As I’ve gotten older, my eyelids and under-eye area have become more sensitive and prone to irritation — and even more so thanks to dry indoor heat, cold winds while skiing, and UV rays during warmer months.

When I heard about the new Hydra Eye Balm from Oak Essentials, which recently dropped on February 6, I jumped at the opportunity to test it out. I’m no stranger to eye creams, but appreciate that this one is specifically formulated to hydrate with gentle, botanical ingredients including antioxidant-rich, anti-aging shea butter to smooth skin and reduce fine lines and under-eye circles, coconut oil to soothe and reduce inflammation, and hydrating, nutrient-rich jojoba seed oil.

Oak Essentials

To buy: oakessentials.com, $55

The balm, from celeb-worn designer Jenni Kayne’s beauty brand, comes in a small .35-ounce jar, but a little bit goes a long way. It’s also a handy size for tossing in your bag when you’re on the go. The eye balm can be used morning or night to hydrate and brighten the thin, sensitive skin around your eyes — its gentle ingredients make it suitable for any area. I found that it glides on easily without feeling overly thick or leaving behind a greasy appearance.

The Hydra Eye Balm also subtly brightens my under-eye area, including those pesky dark circles that can happen from dehydration or a lack of sleep during red-eyes. To apply the balm, I take a small amount with a clean fingertip and dab around the eye area, then gently massage into my skin. While I typically use it on my clean skin at night time to moisturize my skin while I sleep, it can be used any time of day for a quick dose of hydration — even under your makeup.

After applying each night, I noticed that my typically-itchy and scaly eyelids were smoother and softer when I woke in the morning. I also applied the balm to my eye area before going on a recent crisp-weather hike to prevent the cold air from further drying out my eyes. If you’re a frequent plane traveler, toss the eye balm in your carry-on to prevent common dry eyes from the low-humidity air on planes.

If you have upcoming air travel, or need to soothe your dry eye area caused by harsh winter weather, grab the new Oak Essentials Hydra Eye Balm for a quick and easy dose of moisture.

