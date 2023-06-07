NYC Flights Are Delayed Due to Wildfire Smoke — Here's What to Know If You're Traveling

Dozens of flights in the New York City area have been delayed after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) "slowed traffic" at major hubs on Wednesday due to hazy-orange smoke conditions caused by Canadian wildfires.

"The FAA has slowed traffic to and from New York City area airports due to reduced visibility from wildfire smoke," the FAA confirmed to Travel + Leisure in a statement. "The agency will continue to adjust the volume of traffic to account for the rapidly changing conditions."

Already, according to FlightAware, more than 100 flights have been delayed at LaGuardia and 55 have been delayed at Newark. In total, nearly 2,000 flights have been delayed across the United States.

"Weather conditions have caused LGA Airport flight disruptions," LaGuardia tweeted. "Check with your airline to determine the status of your flight."

Similarly, Newark shared on social media that flights may be "impacted by the current smoke condition."

In a follow-up tweet, the New Jersey airport shared that the "FAA Air Traffic Control has implemented a Traffic Management Program at EWR. This is delaying arriving flights and departing flight schedules may be affected. Please check with your airline to determine the status of your flight."

The FAA later followed up with a statement that the agency is now "is now slowing traffic from the East Coast and Midwest bound for Philadelphia International Airport due to reduced visibility from wildfire smoke."

The smoke has also prompted the National Weather Service to issue air quality alerts across New York state and other parts of the country.

