NPS Issues Wildlife Warning After Visitors Are Injured by Bison at 2 U.S. Parks

“Park staff would like to remind visitors that bison are large, powerful, and wild. They can turn quickly and can easily outrun humans."

By
Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta is a travel writer with over 10 years of experience in journalism and television news.
Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta is a travel writer with over 10 years of experience in journalism and television news.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 21, 2023
Warning sign and Buffalo in Yellowstone National Park
Photo:

Robert Landau/Getty Images

The National Park Service (NPS) is advising visitors to proceed with extra caution as two people were recently injured after interactions with wild bison at both Yellowstone National Park, and Theodore Roosevelt National Park. 

On Monday, a woman from Arizona was charged and gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park. 

“The female was walking with another individual in a field in front of the Lake Lodge when they saw two bison," the NPS explained of the incident in a release the NPS shared. "Upon seeing them, the visitors turned to walk away from the bison. One of the bison charged and gored the woman.”

A few days earlier, on Saturday July 15, a Minnesota woman sustained “significant injuries” in the abdomen and foot after an interaction in Roosevelt National Park. The woman, who was last reported to be in serious but stable, condition was treated by Park Rangers and the local Sheriff on the scene before being transported to two different hospitals. 

“Park staff send their sincere well wishes to her and her family as she continues to receive care and recover,” the National Park Service said in a statement about the incident

Both of the cases are still under investigation, and the NPS has not provided updates on the condition of either guest. 

“Park staff would like to remind visitors that bison are large, powerful, and wild. They can turn quickly and can easily outrun humans. Bulls can be aggressive during the rutting season, mid-July through August,” a NPS spokesperson said after the July 15 incident. 

Although rare, tragic accidents with bison have been reported over the last several years. During the summer of 2022, a 34-year-old man from Colorado was also gored by a bull bison near Old Faithful, according to a release from NPS

The NPS reminds visitors to never approach wildlife. 

“The animals in Yellowstone are wild and unpredictable, no matter how calm they appear to be. The safest (and often best) view of wildlife is from inside a car,” the NPS shares on their safety website.  

The safety tips also include maintaining a 300 foot distance from bears and wolves, and at least a 75 foot distance from all other animals. 

For visitors who come in close contact with a bison to the point the animal stops and acknowledges a person, Utah’s Division of Wildlife Services advises people to slowly back away. 

Yellowstone National Park has hosted over 1.4 million recreational visitors so far in 2023, which is 19% higher than the same period last year, according to park data

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Yellowstone National Park
Yellowstone National Park Issues Warning Against Getting Too Close to Wildlife Following Several Recent Incidents
Elk cow, calves & bull in Yellowstone National Park
Why Yellowstone National Park Visitors Should Be Extra Careful Around Elk Right Now
An elephant state in the National Museum of Natural History
32 Best Things to Do in Washington, D.C., From Must-see National Landmarks to Renowned Museums
Theodore Roosevelt National Park
A Guide to Theodore Roosevelt National Park
bison grazing
Woman Attacked by Bison at Yellowstone Just After Reopening (Video)
Cow Moose in Colorado
Video of a Woman Getting Kicked by a Moose Is a Reminder Not to Touch Wildlife (Video)
Caprock Canyons State Park and Trailway
16 Best State Parks in Texas for Beautiful Desert, Mountain, Waterfall, and River Views
New Orleans Lafayette Cemetery on a sunny day
20 Most Haunted Places in America and the Ghosts That Call Them Home
California Poppies at the Poppy Reserve in Antelope Valley California.
How to Responsibly See the Wildflowers Bloom This Spring, According to Experts
Mountainous coastline near the ocean
This Land and Cruise Safari Will Bring Travelers to See Incredible Wildlife — and Sail the World's Largest Artificial Lake in a Luxury Houseboat
Aerial shot of Griffith observatory
51 Most Romantic Places in the U.S.
Father of Vanessa Wilkins on safari in the 1990s
After My Father Passed Away, My Family Went on a Safari to Celebrate His Life
Hikers on Mt Washburn trail; 1987
Yellowstone Is Turning 150 — Here's How You Can Celebrate the Park and Learn More About Its Indigenous Roots
Shenandoah National Park, Virginia, Skyline Drive
11 Scenic American Road Trips to Take This Spring
Spring time view of waterfall in canyon of Yellowstone
This Is the Best National Park in the U.S.
View from Pine Edge Cabins in Yellowstone National Park
11 Best Places to Stay in Yellowstone National Park for Easy Access and Views