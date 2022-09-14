Grand Canyon Imposes Strict Water Restrictions Following Major Pipeline Break — How It'll Impact Your Visit

Visitors to Grand Canyon National Park have been asked to restrict water usage following a major pipeline break.

The mandatory order to conserve water for both the North and South rims of the park was first implemented on Sept. 3 after the pipeline break was discovered, according to the National Park Service. On Sunday, officials imposed additional restrictions at the South Rim, the most popular area in the park.

“This is due to diminished water supplies as a result of a major pipeline break discovered on September 3 in the inner canyon along the North Kaibab Trail,” the National Park Service wrote in its initial advisory. “Water conservation measures require all park residents and visitors to conserve and reduce water usage wherever possible in homes, hotel rooms, and at the campgrounds.”

Michael Quinn/Courtesy of National Park Service

Throughout the Grand Canyon park, residents and visitors have been asked to limit showers to five minutes or less, turn the faucet off while shaving or brushing their teeth, “selectively” flush the toilet, only wash laundry with a full load, and report any leaks. Park staff have been asked to use disposable dishes and utensils in restaurants and serve water by request only.

Drinking water has also been turned off at several inner canyon locations. The NPS is advising backcountry hikers to carry their own water or methods to treat water.

As part of the additional conservation measures at the South Rim, the NPS closed down camper services operated by Delaware North, turned off water spigots in both the Mather Campground and the Desert View Campground, and warned “visitors and residents may experience additional water conservation measures while visiting the park.”

“Until park staff repair the break and water in storage tanks reaches sustainable levels, the park will remain in conservation mode,” the NPS added.