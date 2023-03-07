Notre Dame Expected to Reopen to Visitors Next Year

While construction will not be complete until 2025, the goal is to have the beloved monument open to the public by 2024.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 7, 2023
Notre Dame cathedral in Paris
Photo:

Getty Images

Paris' famous Notre Dame cathedral is expected to welcome visitors by the end of 2024.

The reconstruction, which started last year, isn’t expected to be finished until 2025. But the army general in charge of the project, Gen. Jean-Louis Georgelin, told the Associated Press his goal is to reopen to the public in December 2024.

The team is rebuilding the cathedral’s iconic spire, which collapsed during the fire in 2019. (The spire was added by architect Eugène Viollet-le-Duc during the 19th-century restoration of the cathedral.) Visitors to the site can expect to see the reconstructed 315-foot spire gradually reappear this year.

“The return of the spire in Paris’ sky will in my opinion be the symbol that we are winning the battle of Notre Dame,” Georgelin told the AP, adding, “My job is to be ready to open this cathedral in 2024. And we will do it … We are fighting every day for that and we are on a good path.”

While the reopening is not far off, it won't be in time for the 2024 Olympics in Paris — a goal French President Emmanuel Macron set in 2021.

Notre Dame, one of the most Instagrammed UNESCO World Heritage Sites in the world, was devastated by a fire in April 2019. In the years since, officials opened parts of the famous cathedral to the public. In 2020, the city reopened the crypt beneath Notre Dame, which was filled with toxic lead dust from the blaze, as well as the public plaza in front of the cathedral's main entrance.

Currently, visitors can walk through a new exhibition — “Notre-Dame de Paris: At the Heart of the Construction Site” — located in an underground facility in front of the cathedral.

The reconstruction of the gothic cathedral will largely return it to how it once looked, but the grounds are getting a more drastic makeover. Last year, landscape architect Bureau Bas Smets was selected to redevelop the cathedral's surroundings with an enlarged square behind the cathedral, a new park, an underground walkway, a welcome center, and an archaeological museum.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A picture shows the facade of the Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris
Notre Dame's Design Plan Was Just Released — and It Includes a Park, Underground Walkway, and More
carpenters display traditional construction methods
Paris Carpenters Reenact Original Building of Notre Dame 800 Years Later — See Them in Action
Cathedrale Notre Dame de Paris and the river Seine by sunset
The Reconstruction Plan for Paris's Notre Dame Is Receiving Criticism — Here's Why
Jack Tucker, 7, places his rainbow in the window of a house in Bedminster, Bristol
Good News From Around the World to Make You Smile During Quarantine
Notre Dame Cathedral
Major Step Completed in Notre Dame Cathedral's Restoration Over a Year After Devastating Fire
Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris, France
Paris's Notre Dame Cathedral Before the Fire: An Unforgettable History in Photos (Video)
Notre Dame
Paris Reopens Notre Dame Crypt to Visitors, More Than 1 Year After Fire
Notre Dame Cathedral
Paris' Notre Dame Will Be Restored Exactly As It Was Before the Fire
Notre Dame
Notre Dame Cathedral's Reconstruction Could Take up to 20 Years, Rector Says
The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2023
Notre Dame
Notre Dame Cathedral Still in a 'State of Peril' Nine Months After Fire
Macron at Notre Dame
French President Emmanuel Macron Says Notre Dame Will Be Ready for Visitors by 2024 Olympics
Sightseeing bus in front of the Notre Dame cathedral, in Paris
Notre Dame's Plaza Could Reopen As Early As This Spring, Paris Officials Say (Video)
Exterior of The Newt in Somerset
This Bucolic English Countryside Hotel Is Unlike Any Other in the U.K. — With Apple Orchards, Bee Safaris, and a 17th-century Mansion
Notre Dame cathedral
Notre Dame's Public Plaza Reopens Over a Year After Devastating Fire (Video)
Malibu's Point Dume coastline
3 Malibu Hotels That Make for the Perfect California Escape