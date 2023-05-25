Nominate Your Favorite Teacher for a Free Norwegian Cruise

While school may soon be out for summer, Norwegian Cruise Line is encouraging travelers to "give joy" to teachers with the chance of a free cruise.



For the fourth year in a row, Norwegian is celebrating educators by giving away free cruises to 20 teachers across the United States and Canada (excluding Quebec). The cruise line is soliciting nominations for the giveaway on a special contest website, and then people can vote on who they think deserves the free cruise in an online poll that runs through June 9.



The winning teachers will receive a free cruise that originates from the United States or Canada on any current Norwegian Cruise Line ship, according to a statement. The top three grand prize winners will get a special prize as a guest on the Christening Voyage of Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest ship, Norwegian Viva, which departs from Miami in November.



“We believe educators are a powerful source of inspiration, just like travel, where both aim to broaden perspectives, connect people around the world and bring awareness to different cultures and experiences,” Norwegian Cruise Line’s President David J. Herrera said in a statement provided to Travel + Leisure.



Mr. Herrera, whose wife is a second-grade teacher, added that he sees the passion that goes into connecting with and motivating students each and every day.



In addition to teachers winning the free cruises, NCL says they have donated over $350,000 to local schools and teachers.



With the contest entering its fourth year, teachers who previously participated and won in the contest shared that the trip was relaxing, and educational.



“It was amazing to meet teachers from all over North America who shared very similar goals and visions of teaching. When I returned from my NCL cruise, I was able to incorporate my trip to the ancient ruins in Mexico into our sixth grade Civilizations unit.” teacher Shannon Cooke said in a statement provided to T+L.



Norwegian Cruise Line isn’t the only travel company recognizing and celebrating the work of teachers. Earlier in May, Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels announced a summer teacher discount, with rates starting at $92 a night.