Norwegian Cruise Line to Cut Back on Turndown Service — What to Know

Norwegian Cruise Line is cutting back on turndown service for staterooms in what the company calls an environmentally-motivated decision.

The cruise line is reducing the turndown service in most room categories, including inside staterooms, oceanview staterooms, and balcony staterooms, a company spokesperson confirmed to Travel + Leisure. The new policy is in the process of being rolled out across the company’s fleet.

The new cleaning policy is not being implemented in suites or in The Haven, an exclusive area of the ship featuring butler service, a private lounge and restaurant, and more.

"We are committed to providing the best vacations at sea and have been working tirelessly to continue to elevate the quality of our offerings and overall guest experience while driving a positive impact on society and the environment,” a Norwegian Cruise Line spokesperson told T+L. “In an effort to reduce our overall carbon footprint and apply sustainability practices across all aspects of the business, we have made modifications across the fleet including the reduction of turndown services, optimized itineraries for efficiencies and adjusted the availability of select onboard offerings and services. In light of these changes, our team remains dedicated to delivering unparalleled vacation experiences and we look forward to welcoming all guests on board."

The decision to cut down on turndown service comes as the cruise line increased its recommended onboard gratuities this month. The company now charges guests $16 per person, per day for staterooms, $20 per person, per day for Club Balcony Suites or below, and $25 for The Haven and Suites.

The gratuity increase is in line with other cruise lines that have also raised their recommended daily gratuities, including Princess Cruises, Royal Caribbean, and Carnival Cruise Line.

For its part, Norwegian is introducing several new cruise ships to its fleet, like the Norwegian Viva, which is set to debut in the summer with multiple infinity pools, an open-air food hall, and an outdoor go-kart track; and the Norwegian Prima, which debuted in October and includes a three-story racetrack at sea and a 10 story slide.