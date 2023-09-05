Norwegian Cruise Line Has a Brand-new Home Port in Baltimore — Where It Will Sail

The cruise line will homeport two ships, the Norwegian Sky and the Norwegian Sun, out of the Maryland city.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Published on September 5, 2023
Norwegian Sun in Tortola in British Virgin Islands
Norwegian Sun in the British Virgin Islands. Photo:

Michel Verdure/Courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line has docked two ships in Baltimore, calling the Maryland city a long term home for the first time ever.

The cruise line will homeport two ships, the Norwegian Sky and the Norwegian Sun, out of the Port of Baltimore for the first time, sailing cruises to Canada and New England, Bermuda, and the Caribbean, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. The ships will remain in the city for the fall and winter seasons.

 "Today marks a history-making moment for Norwegian Cruise Line, as we sail from the vibrant city of Baltimore for the first time," David J. Herrera, the president of Norwegian Cruise Line, said in a statement shared with T+L. "Our voyages from the Port of Baltimore offer guests the best that cruising on the East Coast has to offer, with a convenient homeport option that allows them to experience both the breathtaking fall foliage of Canada and New England and warm weather winter escapes in Bermuda and the Caribbean.”

The Norwegian Sky kicked off sailings from Baltimore on Friday with a 10-day voyage to New England and Canada, including stops in Martha’s Vineyard, Boston, Prince Edward Island, and Quebec. Starting in November, the Norwegian Sun will sail from the city to Bermuda as well as to the Caribbean. 

The Norwegian Sky will then return to Baltimore in September 2024.

In addition to Norwegian, both Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line count the Port of Baltimore as a homeport. The Cruise Maryland Terminal sits just about 15 minutes southeast of the city itself and offers plenty of parking to make embarking and disembarking easy.

Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld said in the statement Norwegian’s decision to call Baltimore home shows the cruise line recognizes “that Maryland’s Port of Baltimore is an amazing partner, offering convenient access and outstanding service."

With the new location, Norwegian now counts more than 50 homeport locations around the world.

