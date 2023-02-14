It Just Got Easier to Get to London With These 2 Routes Out of Florida

Passengers will soon have the option to travel from Florida to London via two new routes, thanks to budget airline Norse Atlantic Airways.

Norse Atlantic will begin offering flights from London Gatwick Airport to Orlando on May 25 and to Fort Lauderdale on May 26. The fares will start at around $500 including taxes, according to a press release shared on Tuesday.

The Orlando route is scheduled to operate four times a week in May and June, and daily during the peak summer season, and the Fort Lauderdale route will service passengers three times a week in May and June, and four days a week during the rest of the summer.



“We are very pleased to announce two new routes from London Gatwick to the popular holiday destination of Florida,” Norse Atlantic Airways CEO Bjorn Tore Larsen said in the release, adding that the company plans to announce additional destinations between London and the United States later this month.

Larsen said the airline will serve more destinations from London Gatwick to the United States than any other carrier this summer.

The airline was founded in 2021 and operates a fleet of Boeing Dreamliners currently serving destinations in New York, Los Angeles, Oslo, London, Berlin, Rome and Paris.

Norse Atlantic exclusively operates a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft with two cabin options – Economy and Premium. For those looking for a step up in comfort, the Premium cabin offers an industry leading 43” seat pitch and 12” recline.



In addition to cabin choices, travelers can select one of three fare categories – Light, Classic and Plus. The Light category is the airline’s value category, whereas customers who purchase their most expensive category are offered the maximum baggage allowance, two onboard meals, increased ticket flexibility and an “enhanced” experience onboard and in the airport, per the airline.

