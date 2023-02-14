It Just Got Easier to Get to London With These 2 Routes Out of Florida

Norse Atlantic will begin offering flights from London Gatwick Airport to Orlando on May 25 and to Fort Lauderdale on May 26.

By Jackie Longo
Updated on February 15, 2023
Flight crew holing an American flag and UK flag in front of a Norse Atlantic Airways airplane
Photo:

Courtesy of Norse Atlantic Airways

Passengers will soon have the option to travel from Florida to London via two new routes, thanks to budget airline Norse Atlantic Airways. 

Norse Atlantic will begin offering flights from London Gatwick Airport to Orlando on May 25 and to Fort Lauderdale on May 26. The fares will start at around $500 including taxes, according to a press release shared on Tuesday.

The Orlando route is scheduled to operate four times a week in May and June, and daily during the peak summer season, and the Fort Lauderdale route will service passengers three times a week in May and June, and four days a week during the rest of the summer. 

“We are very pleased to announce two new routes from London Gatwick to the popular holiday destination of Florida,” Norse Atlantic Airways CEO Bjorn Tore Larsen said in the release, adding that the company plans to announce additional destinations between London and the United States later this month.

Larsen said the airline will serve more destinations from London Gatwick to the United States than any other carrier this summer. 

The airline was founded in 2021 and operates a fleet of Boeing Dreamliners currently serving destinations in New York, Los Angeles, Oslo, London, Berlin, Rome and Paris.

Norse Atlantic exclusively operates a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft with two cabin options – Economy and Premium. For those looking for a step up in comfort, the Premium cabin offers an industry leading 43” seat pitch and 12” recline.

In addition to cabin choices, travelers can select one of three fare categories – Light, Classic and Plus. The Light category is the airline’s value category, whereas customers who purchase their most expensive category are offered the maximum baggage allowance, two onboard meals, increased ticket flexibility and an “enhanced” experience onboard and in the airport, per the airline. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A Norse airplane in flight over land
You Can Fly to Europe for As Low As $115 on This New Airline — but You'll Have to Book Soon
A Delta Airlines airplane flying over mountains and ocean
Delta Is Making It Easier to Travel to South America With These New Routes
Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight between Burbank and Santa Rosa at Hollywood Burbank Airport
Commercial Flying Is Back in All 50 States Thanks to This Low-cost Airline Launching in Delaware
A Delta airplane flying past water and over a city during sunset
Delta Is Adding New Routes Around the World, Here’s Where They’re Flying
Norwegian Air plane
Introducing Norse Atlantic Airways — The Airline Picking Up Where Norwegian Left Off
JetBlue Airways Airbus A321-231 takes off from Los Angeles international Airport
JetBlue's New London Flights May Decrease Jet Lag Upon Arrival
St. Barths
11 Best Places to Travel in March 2023
Spirit Airlines Airbus A320-271N takes off from Los Angeles international Airport
Spirit Will Start Flying Out of Charleston Next Year — and Is Celebrating With Fares As Low As $39
Southwest's 50% Off Sale Ends in Just Over 24 Hours
Southwest Just Released Summer Flights and Expanded Routes Across the U.S.
The inaugural British Airways' A380 arrives at Washington Dulles International Airport, Virginia, USA on 02 October 2014
British Airways Is Making It Easier to Fly to London This Summer With 4 New U.S. Routes
Exterior of Terminal C at Orlando International Airport
Orlando International Airport's CEO Shares How Its New Terminal Will Affect Travelers
Travelers arrive at Miami International Airport (MIA)
This U.S. Airport Is Adding New International Flights — Including a Direct Route to Paris
Delta plane
Delta Is Increasing Service to Europe in Time for Next Summer — Here’s Where You Can Fly
JetBlue Airways Airbus A320-232 takes off from Los Angeles international Airport
JetBlue to Launch Non-stop Flights to Paris Next Year
Finnair is taking off in the Brussels airport
These Low-cost Airlines Offer Premium Economy on Transatlantic Flights
United and Emirates airline staff
United and Emirates Team Up to Offer New Connections, Perks, and a Direct U.S.-Dubai Flight