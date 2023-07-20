Score Flights to Europe for As Low As $99 — but You’ll Have to Book Fast

The sale ends on Monday.

By
Alison Fox
Published on July 20, 2023
A Norse Atlantic Airways airplane flying through clouds
Flying to Europe may be extremely expensive this summer, but low-cost airline Norse Atlantic Airways is trying to change that with a flash sale that has one-way flights starting at just $99.

The sale, which must be booked by 12 a.m. ET on July 25 (or until it is sold out), is available throughout the rest of the year and into 2024 to popular cities across Europe, Norse Atlantic shared with Travel + Leisure

Fly from Boston to London’s Gatwick Airport starting at just $99 one-way, or fly from New York to Oslo and from New York to London starting at just $129 one-way. For just $10 more travelers can fly one-way from Fort Lauderdale to Oslo, one-way from Miami to Berlin, and one-way from Miami to Paris.

Norse Atlantic also has deals on longer flights like San Francisco to London starting at just $169 one-way, and Los Angeles to London starting at just $179 one-way. And for $189, travelers can fly one-way from New York to Rome, one of several recently-announced new routes for the budget airline.

The sale is valid on one-way Economy Light fares, but is not available during several blackout periods from Dec. 14 through Jan. 8, 2024, and from March 26, 2024, through April 15, 2024. Travelers in Economy Light are allowed to bring a small bag to fit under the seat in front of them, but do not receive a carry-on or checked bag in the cost of their ticket.

Norse Atlantic was founded in 2021 and has been rapidly expanding, adding flights from the United States to popular cities like Paris, Berlin, and London

The airline exclusively flies Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft with two cabin options: economy and premium, which features a 43 inch seat pitch.

