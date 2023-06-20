This Low-cost Carrier Just Launched a $249 Flight From New York to Rome

Norse Atlantic Airways launched flights between New York City and Rome on Tuesday, bringing travelers another low-cost option to get to the popular European city in time for summer.

The airline will fly nonstop between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Rome Fiumicino Airport once each day, departing the Big Apple at 12:30 a.m. ET and then departing the Italian city at 6:55 p.m. local time, Norse Atlantic shared with Travel + Leisure. Fares for the new flights start at just $259 one-way.

"We are thrilled to launch our inaugural service between Rome and New York JFK, connecting two vibrant cities with deep historical and cultural ties,” Bjorn Tore Larsen, the CEO of Norse Atlantic Airways, said in a statement provided to T+L. “Our commitment to delivering affordable long-haul travel experiences without compromising on quality is at the core of Norse Atlantic Airways' vision. We look forward to welcoming passengers on board and providing them with exceptional service and value on this exciting new route.”

The new flights will be operated on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, the aircraft Norse Atlantic uses for all its flights. Each seat includes an entertainment screen, a USB charger, and power outlets. In the airline’s premium cabin, travelers can relax with a 43-inch seat pitch and 12-inch recline.

Norse Atlantic, which was founded in 2021, now has a fleet of 15 aircraft and flies to several cities in the United States, including New York, Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Orlando, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, and Boston. The airline has also been expanding, launching flights from cities across the country to London’s Gatwick Airport this summer and fall.

The airline offers travelers a choice of two cabins, economy and premium, along with a choice of fare types: Light, Classic, and Flextra, each coming with a different level of inclusions. Travelers in Economy Light, for example, are allowed to bring a small bag to fit under the seat in front of them, but do not receive a carry-on or checked bag in the cost of their ticket. Travelers in Economy Classic, on the other hand, receive both a carry-on and checked bag included in their ticket along with one free meal on board.

