This Low-cost Airline Has Flights to London, Berlin, and More Starting at Just $99

The sale ends on Sept. 13.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 7, 2023
Seats in a Boeing 787 Dreamliner of the airline Norse Atlantic Airways
Photo:

Patrick Pleul/Getty Images

Low-cost airline Norse Atlantic Airways is making European getaways affordable with one-way trips starting at just $99.

The sale, which must be booked by 12 a.m. ET on Sept. 13, is available for flights across Norse Atlantic’s network from New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Orlando, and more, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale, which is subject to availability, excludes travel from Dec. 14 through Jan. 8, 2024.

“It’s our desire to make travel affordable for all. We believe everyone should be able to travel in style and comfort at affordable prices,” Bård Nordhagen, the commercial director for Norse Atlantic Airways, said in a statement provided to T+L. “We are excited to announce our Global Sale, offering travelers an opportunity to get their holidays or business trips booked at amazing prices for a limited time only.” 

Travelers can fly from either Boston or Washington, D.C. to London starting at just $99 one-way. Travelers can also fly from New York to Oslo, from New York to London, from Miami to London, and from Orlando to London starting at just $129 one-way. Or for a bigger splurge, fly from New York to Berlin starting at just $175 one-way, or from Los Angeles all the way across the pond to London starting at just $179 one-way.

Eligible travel dates vary by destination.

The sale comes as Norse Atlantic announced a new route between Los Angeles and Paris, which the airline plans to launch next year. That new flight will operate six times each week.

It also comes on the heels of a new route between New York and Rome, which the airline launched in June.

Norse Atlantic was founded in 2021 and now operates a fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The airline offers travelers two cabin options: economy and premium, which features a 43 inch seat pitch.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Selling Backpacks Tout
After Shattering My Laptop on a Trip, I’ll Never Travel Without This Protective Backpack — and It’s on Sale
Cozy Fall Sweatshirts Tout
We Found Your New Favorite Hoodie for Fall Travel — and It Only Costs $24 Today
Curvd Earplugs Tout
My Secret to Sleeping on Planes and Blocking Out Travel Noise Fits in the Palm of My Hand, and It’s on Sale
Sunset at Surfers Paradise, with tall buildings in the background, Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia
Delta's Latest Sale Has Discounted Flights to Australia, New Zealand, and Tahiti — When to Book
Charming street and buildings in Paris
This Low-cost Airline Just Launched a New Route to Paris From the U.S. for Under $300
Cherry blossoms (Sakura) at the Sotobori Park as a train passes in Tokyo, Japan.
Japan's Popular Rail Pass Is About to Get More Expensive
One-Off: Seasonal Outdoor Tent Tout
This Under-$100 Waterproof Camping Tent Assembles in 'Just 15 Minutes' and Won't Let a Drop of Water In
Post-LDW Amazon Sale Tout
Amazon Extended Its Labor Day Sale — Shop the 10 Best Travel Deals Up to 70% Off While You Still Can
Brooks Cascadia 16 review tout
These Comfy Hiking Sneakers Take My Feet From Trail to Cobblestone Without Any Pain
12 Large Crossbody Belt Bags at Amazon With Extra Packing Room tout
These Crossbody Bags Have a Genius Design to Give Travelers Extra Packing Room — and They Start at $12
A Breeze Airways airplane on the tarmac at Tampa International Airport (TPA) in Tampa, Florida,
Breeze Airways' Entire Network of Flights Is 50% Off Right Now — and We Have the Promo Code
LDW Roundup: White Sneakers on Sale for LDW
10 Comfy Sneakers That Will Have You Wearing White After Labor Day — Up to 66% Off
Cozy High-waisted Sweatpants One-off Tout
We Just Found Your New Favorite Pair of ‘Super Flattering’ Travel Pants for $23 at Amazon
A Spirit Airlines airplane at an airport tarmac
Spirit's End-of-summer Sale Has Flights Across the U.S. for Just $45 — When to Book
TSA Pre Check line at JFK airport
TSA Adds These 4 International Airlines to PreCheck Program
Alpine ski ressort, village with front de neige, at the French Alps (Les Gets)
Eurostar Launches New Service to the French Alps Just in Time for Ski Season