This Low-cost Airline Has Flights to London, Berlin, and More Starting at Just $99

Low-cost airline Norse Atlantic Airways is making European getaways affordable with one-way trips starting at just $99.

The sale, which must be booked by 12 a.m. ET on Sept. 13, is available for flights across Norse Atlantic’s network from New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Orlando, and more, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale, which is subject to availability, excludes travel from Dec. 14 through Jan. 8, 2024.

“It’s our desire to make travel affordable for all. We believe everyone should be able to travel in style and comfort at affordable prices,” Bård Nordhagen, the commercial director for Norse Atlantic Airways, said in a statement provided to T+L. “We are excited to announce our Global Sale, offering travelers an opportunity to get their holidays or business trips booked at amazing prices for a limited time only.”

Travelers can fly from either Boston or Washington, D.C. to London starting at just $99 one-way. Travelers can also fly from New York to Oslo, from New York to London, from Miami to London, and from Orlando to London starting at just $129 one-way. Or for a bigger splurge, fly from New York to Berlin starting at just $175 one-way, or from Los Angeles all the way across the pond to London starting at just $179 one-way.

Eligible travel dates vary by destination.

The sale comes as Norse Atlantic announced a new route between Los Angeles and Paris, which the airline plans to launch next year. That new flight will operate six times each week.

It also comes on the heels of a new route between New York and Rome, which the airline launched in June.

Norse Atlantic was founded in 2021 and now operates a fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The airline offers travelers two cabin options: economy and premium, which features a 43 inch seat pitch.