This Airline Sale Has Flights From the U.S. to London, Rome, Berlin, and Paris for Less Than $200 — but You Have to Book Soon

Summer flight prices getting you down? Hop on a last-minute trip, courtesy of this Norse Atlantic Airways sale, with flights to Europe starting at $129.

By
Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta is a travel writer with over 10 years of experience in journalism and television news.
Published on June 14, 2023
A Norse Atlantic Airways airplane flying through blue sky and clouds
Photo:

Courtesy of Norse Atlantic Airways

With the summer travel season in full swing, and flight prices skyrocketing, a low-cost carrier is offering great deals on last-minute flights to Europe.

Norse Atlantic Airways, an airline based in Oslo, Norway, just announced a summer sale on flights to Oslo, London, Paris, and Rome, with fares starting at only $129, including all taxes and fees.

The best deals are on flights from New York’s JFK airport to Oslo, Norway, for $129 each way, and Boston to London’s Gatwick Airport, also $129 each way. There are also deals on flights from JFK to London Gatwick, starting at $139 each way. 

Additional flight deals include:

  • Los Angeles (LAX) to Oslo (OSL) from $189
  • Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Miami (MIA) to London (LGW) from $159
  • Orlando (MCO) to London (LGW) from $159
  • Washington, D.C. (IAD) to London (LGW) from $159
  • San Francisco (SFO) to London (LGW) from $169
  • New York (JFK) to Berlin (BER) from $169
  • New York (JFK) to Rome (FCO) from $189


The fares can be purchased on Norse’s website from June 14, 2023 through June 21, 2023, subject to availability. The promotional rates are in Norse’s Economy Light cabin, which includes one under-seat bag, while an overhead bag and checked bag cost extra. That said, there's value in exploring Norse's other seat categories on offer. Premium Light, Premium Classic, and Premium Flextra, while pricier than Economy Light, are still often less expensive than flying with one of the major U.S. carriers. Each premium-class seat comes with seat selection, checked baggage, and priority check-in and boarding — plus, Premium Flextra lets you change your flight for no additional fee.

