It Just Got Easier to Fly to London With New Routes From These Major U.S. Cities

Norse Atlantic Airways is expanding once again, adding new flights between the United States and the United Kingdom

Published on February 28, 2023
Newcomer Norse Atlantic Airways is expanding once again, adding new flights between the United States and the United Kingdom 

The airline, which was founded in 2021, will launch flights from Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington D.C., and Boston to London’s Gatwick Airport this summer, Norse Atlantic shared with Travel + Leisure on Tuesday. The new routes are in addition to the carrier’s previously announced flights to London from New York, Orlando, and Fort Lauderdale, the latter two the airline plans to start flying in May.

“We’re delighted to offer travelers an incredible flight experience and service, with affordable fares, as they experience what London has to offer this summer,” Bjorn Tore Larsen, the CEO of Norse Atlantic Airways, said in a statement shared with T+L. “I am very pleased that we are fulfilling our pledge to allow more people to travel further and stimulate demand while creating competition in the transatlantic market that will ultimately benefit consumers and lead to job creation on both sides of the Atlantic. We know that both leisure and business travelers have been eagerly awaiting our full summer schedule announcement and we are looking forward to a busy summer ahead.”

Norse Atlantic Airways will start flying from Washington D.C. on June 1, flying the route six times each week. Then on June 30, the airline will add daily flights from Los Angeles before adding flights from San Francisco three times each week on July 1. Lastly, on Sept. 2, the carrier will plan to launch flights from Boston five times each week.

Flights will start at just $159 one-way from Boston, $185 one-way from San Francisco, $195 one-way from Washington D.C., and $199 one-way from Los Angeles.

Norse Atlantic exclusively flies a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft with two cabin options: economy and premium, which features a 43 inch seat pitch and the ability to recline 12 inches.

