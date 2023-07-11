It Just Got Easier to Get to Paris and Berlin With New Flights From This U.S. Hub

Low-cost airline Norse Atlantic Airways will launch flights from Miami to Paris and Berlin this winter, further expanding its service between the United States and Europe.

The airline, which was founded in 2021, will start flying from Miami to Paris on Dec. 12, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. Then two days later, the carrier will launch flights from the Florida city to Berlin.

“Europe in winter is truly magical and we are delighted to connect yet another city in the US to Paris and Berlin, offering guests a chance to explore these historic destinations,” Bjorn Tore Larsen, the CEO of Norse Atlantic Airways, said in a statement provided to T+L. “Thanks to Norse Atlantic there are now affordable direct air links from Miami to Paris, Berlin, London and Oslo throughout the winter season meaning more travelers will now be able to experience these amazing destinations on both sides of the Atlantic.”

The new flights will operate on Norse Atlantic’s fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, which the carrier exclusively flies.

Norse Atlantic has been expanding in recent months, launching flights between New York City and Rome and between London and several U.S. cities, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington D.C., and Boston. Currently, Norse Atlantic flies to both Paris and Berlin from New York, and flies to both Oslo and London from the Miami area (flights it launched this spring).

The bare-bones airline offers travelers a choice of two cabins: economy and premium, which features a 43-inch seat pitch and a 12-inch recline. Travelers can choose between different fares — Light, Classic, and Flextra — which each come with different inclusions.

Travelers in Economy Light, for example, are allowed to bring a small bag to fit under the seat in front of them, but do not receive a carry-on or checked bag in the cost of their ticket. Travelers in Economy Classic, on the other hand, receive both a carry-on and checked bag included in their ticket along with one free meal on board.