It Just Got Easier to Get to Paris and Berlin With New Flights From This U.S. Hub

Norse Atlantic Airways will launch flights from Miami to Paris and Berlin this winter.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 11, 2023
Urban skyline of Berlin, Germany, with TV tower (Fernsehturm).
Photo:

RICOWde/Getty Images

Low-cost airline Norse Atlantic Airways will launch flights from Miami to Paris and Berlin this winter, further expanding its service between the United States and Europe.

The airline, which was founded in 2021, will start flying from Miami to Paris on Dec. 12, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. Then two days later, the carrier will launch flights from the Florida city to Berlin.

Europe in winter is truly magical and we are delighted to connect yet another city in the US to Paris and Berlin, offering guests a chance to explore these historic destinations,” Bjorn Tore Larsen, the CEO of Norse Atlantic Airways, said in a statement provided to T+L. “Thanks to Norse Atlantic there are now affordable direct air links from Miami to Paris, Berlin, London and Oslo throughout the winter season meaning more travelers will now be able to experience these amazing destinations on both sides of the Atlantic.”

The new flights will operate on Norse Atlantic’s fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, which the carrier exclusively flies.

Norse Atlantic has been expanding in recent months, launching flights between New York City and Rome and between London and several U.S. cities, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington D.C., and Boston. Currently, Norse Atlantic flies to both Paris and Berlin from New York, and flies to both Oslo and London from the Miami area (flights it launched this spring).

The bare-bones airline offers travelers a choice of two cabins: economy and premium, which features a 43-inch seat pitch and a 12-inch recline. Travelers can choose between different fares — Light, Classic, and Flextra — which each come with different inclusions. 

Travelers in Economy Light, for example, are allowed to bring a small bag to fit under the seat in front of them, but do not receive a carry-on or checked bag in the cost of their ticket. Travelers in Economy Classic, on the other hand, receive both a carry-on and checked bag included in their ticket along with one free meal on board.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A Spirit Airlines airplane wing on an airport tarmac
Sprit Airlines' Latest Sale Has Flights Across the U.S. for As Low As $50 — and It Ends Tomorrow
An Amtrak Acela power car and trainset on the Alstom test track at the Alstom production facility in Hornell, N.Y.
Severe Flooding in the Northeast Impacts Amtrak, Thousands of Flights – What to Know If You’re Traveling
The Sultan Ahmed Mosqueï¼The Blue Mosque) is a historic mosque located in Istanbul, Turkey
Turkish Airlines Just Announced New Flights to Istanbul From This U.S. City
The Celebrity Ascent by Celebrity Cruises in the Caribbean
Celebrity Cruises to Raise Onboard Gratuities This Month — What to Know
JetBlue Airways Airbus A321-231 arrives at Los Angeles international Airport
JetBlue to End Alliance with American Airlines — Here’s Why
Katy Perry with a can of TrÃ¨s RosÃ© Non-Alcoholic ApÃ©ritif
Katy Perry Shares Her Key to 'a Vacation State of Mind'
Woman firmly holds man's hand during flight in plane
You Can Now Chat With a Pilot to Help Ease Your Fear of Flying — Here's How
A digital illustration of a passport and boarding pass
The State Department Is Offering a New Way for Travelers to Apply for Passports — What to Know
Overhead locker with luggage on airplane
This Airline Will Rent Clothes to Passengers on Overseas Flights — Here’s Why
Passengers walk towards the entrance of the security check at Daxing International airport in Beijing
U.S. Issues Travel Warning for China, Hong Kong — What to Know
Travelers are seen ahead of the fourth of July holiday weekend at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on June 30, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia
TSA Screens Highest Number of Passengers Ever Amid Week of Flight Delays, Cancellations
LAX
United Airlines Gives 30,000 Miles to Passengers Affected by Cancellations, Delays — See If You're Eligible
Gate screen for inaugural JetBlue flight from JFK to CDG
I Flew on JetBlue’s First Flight from NYC to Paris — Here’s What Travelers Can Expect
El Al Israel plane
Delta’s Newest Partnership Will Offer Travelers More Flights Between the U.S. and Israel
Travelers at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)
NYC, NJ's Port Authority Issues Travel Advisory for High Traffic and Weather Ahead of Fourth of July Weekend
The Macys fireworks of the 4th of July view from the Brooklyn promenade.
Where and How to Watch the Macy’s Annual Fourth of July Fireworks This Year