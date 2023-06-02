This Airline's Flash Sale Has Tickets to London From Miami for Less Than $200 — but You'll Have to Book ASAP

Travelers looking for a fall getaway to London have a new option at a great price.



Norse Atlantic Airways, a low-cost carrier based in Norway, announced that tickets are now available on a new Miami to London route, starting at £450 (or about $563.54) for round-trip service. (The route is via London Gatwick Airport, which is about 1.5 hours outside of London by car and a 45-minute train ride away.)



Although travelers can book their tickets now, the service will not begin until Sept. 18.



Travel + Leisure spotted fares as low as $191 for a one-way ticket in Norse's Economy cabin on the new route. The fare is in the discounted “Economy Light” category, which includes only one small under-seat bag and passengers in this category are the last to board. However, travelers can select other fare classes that include carry-on bags, checked bags, meal service, and priority boarding.



The Miami to London non-stop flight — operated on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft — is 8 hours and 45 minutes.



“We are pleased to be able to now offer the popular destination of Miami as part of our winter route network. Miami has high levels of passenger demand with both direct and connecting traffic volumes greater than other airports in the region,” Bjorn Tore Larsen, Norse Atlantic Airways' CEO, said in a statement shared with T+L.



Norse has steadily been growing its presence connecting Florida and London. In May, Norse celebrated the launch of flights from London to two Florida destinations: Orlando and Fort Lauderdale.

