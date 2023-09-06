This Low-cost Airline Just Launched a New Route to Paris From the U.S. for Under $300

It will soon be able to fly from the City of Angels to the City of Light.



Norse Atlantic Airways, a discount air carrier based in Norway, just announced a new direct route from Los Angeles to Paris starting next year. The flight will begin service on May 1 and operate six times a week, just in time for next year’s summer travel season.

The airline has begun selling tickets at a starting price of $279 one-way.



The nearly eleven hour flight will depart Los Angeles’ LAX International Airport at 9:10 p.m., and arrive into Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport at 5:00 p.m. The return flight departs Paris at 4:15 p.m., and arrives into Los Angeles at 7:00 p.m. The flight will be operated on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, where each passenger has access to a personal seat-back entertainment system.



“Paris is the ultimate European city getaway - full of culture, history, art and amazing food. We are delighted to offer affordable travel and increased choices for our passengers between the vibrant cities of LA and Paris,” Norse Atlantic Airways CEO and Founder Bjorn Tore Larsen said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure.



The airline offers two types of cabins, Economy and Norse Premium, and three types of fares for purchase: Light, Classic, and Flextra. Light fares include one personal item, and require a change fee for reservation modifications. The classic fare includes a personal item, carry-on, checked bag, and meal service. Flextra includes the Classic benefits in addition to Priority boarding. Premium cabin passengers enjoy priority check in, two meal services, and additional leg room (43” seat pitch with 12” recline).



Norse Atlantic Airways has steadily been increasing service between the United States and Europe, and introduced new flights to Berlin, and London this year.

