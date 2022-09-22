You Can Fly to Europe for As Low As $115 on This New Airline — but You'll Have to Book Soon

Norse Atlantic Airways' “Mega Seat Sale” must be booked by Sept. 26.

Published on September 22, 2022
A Norse airplane in flight over land
Photo:

Courtesy of Norse Atlantic Airways

Brand-new budget airline Norse Atlantic Airways is putting 30,000 seats on sale just in time for fall vacations with flights to Europe starting at just $115.

The airline’s “Mega Seat Sale” must be booked by Sept. 26 for travel before March 25, 2023, according to Norse. Travel dates for the sale vary based on the destination.

Travelers can fly to Europe from the United States starting at just $115, or fly to the U.S. from the United Kingdom from just over $300 roundtrip.

“There has never been a better time to book a long weekend city break or to plan the holiday of [a] lifetime thanks to the Norse Atlantic Airways sale,” Andrew Hodges, the chief commercial officer for Norse Atlantic Airways, said in a statement. “Passengers can enjoy direct flights onboard state of the art Boeing 787 Dreamliners and explore further for less with Norse Atlantic.”

Each ticket must be booked at least three days before traveling and blackout dates from Dec. 14 through Jan. 9, 2023, apply. The sale includes all taxes and fees, but the airline charges extra for things like baggage and seating.

Travelers can snag deals between major cities like Oslo and Los Angeles starting at $189 one-way and Oslo and New York starting at just $125 one-way. Or fly between Berlin and New York starting at just $157 one-way and between London and New York starting at just $307 roundtrip.

Norse Atlantic Airways, which was formed in an effort to fill a space left by low cost carriers Norwegian Air and WOW Air, purchased several of its Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft from Norwegian after the carrier announced the end of its transatlantic service. Now, Norse has a fleet of 15 Dreamliners.

Norse first took off from Oslo to New York on June 14, according to the company, followed by flights to Fort Lauderdale. The company offers two cabin choices: economy and premium.

