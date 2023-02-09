Travel-ready Jackets Are Marked Up to 54% Off at Nordstrom Right Now

Every traveler has that one go-to coat that gets packed for every trip. But, if you haven’t found your jacket soulmate yet, we have good news for you: Nordstrom is filled with plenty of fashionable contenders — and, most of them have been heavily discounted.

After perusing their sale section, we found 11 perfect women’s coats that will suit any travel wardrobe and, better yet, are up to 54 percent off. For casual trips, there are versatile, laidback options like the Kut From the Kloth Marlowe Suede Moto Jacket and Levi's Faux Leather Moto Jacket, which are up to 45 percent off and available in lots of fun colors. Fancier occasions in chilly locales call for elegant-yet-warm picks like the Lauren by Ralph Lauren Belted Recycled Polyester Jacket that’s starting at $76. And, if you’ll be hitting the slopes, you’ll want to make sure you have something like the Bernardo Walker Hooded Water-Resistant Puffer Jacket ready to go; it's currently 32 percent off.

Excited to expand your jacket horizons? Keep scrolling to shop the best women’s coats from Nordstrom that you can get for under $150. Hurry, with prices like these, we’re sure they won’t stay in stock for very much longer.

Kut From the Kloth Marlowe Faux Suede Moto Jacket

Nordstrom

Every travel wardrobe needs a versatile jacket that's equal parts stylish and warm, and it doesn't get much better than the Marlowe Moto Jacket from Kut From the Kloth — which is up to 45 percent off. Its asymmetrical silhouette and faux suede exterior adds an edgy element to any outfit, and it's easy to throw in a suitcase or over your shoulder if you're unsure what the weather will be.

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $63 (originally $114)

Bernardo Walker Hooded Water-Resistant Puffer Jacket

Nordstrom

Perfect for cold-weather excursions and snowy activities, this puffer jacket keeps you warm and dry with its weather-ready construction, which is impressively water-resistant. Its longline hem and hood add extra warmth and protection from the elements. And, it's incredibly sleek with its silk-like polyester fabric.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $100 (originally $149)

Free People We the Free Dolman Sleeve Quilted Jacket

Nordstrom

When you need something cozy to snuggle up to on a long flight, train ride, or road trip, the We the Free Quilted Jacket from Free People is ready to step up. The relaxed-fitting jacket is made with a soft cotton material that will help you forget that you've been sitting upright for hours, but still lets you look put-together with its quilted textured design. Plus, the pockets are lined with insulated fabric so they double as hand-warmers.

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $139 (originally $198)

Levi's Faux Leather Moto Jacket

Nordstrom

With 13 colors to choose from, there's no doubt in our minds that you'll be able to find the Levi's Leather Jacket of your dreams. Currently 40 percent off, the popular leather jacket elevates your go-to travel looks with its cool aesthetic and keeps you toasty thanks to its insulated lining.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $90 (originally $150)

Topshop Hooded High Pile Fleece Jacket

Nordstrom

Whether you're headed to après ski, to explore a new city, or just need something warm to wear while you run errands, this fleece jacket will be your ultimate travel companion. Its plush teddy exterior essentially feels like being wrapped in your favorite blanket all day, and it's up to 50 percent off.

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $61 (originally $121)

Bernardo On the Go Scuba Knit Hooded Jacket

Nordstrom

Fans of the athleisure trend will definitely want to add the On the Go Hooded Jacket to their carts while it's 35 percent off at Nordstrom. It's laidback enough for casual outings and errand-running but also structured enough that you won't feel under-dressed at nice events. Plus, the sporty Bernardo jacket is made with an incredibly comfy knit material, and has a stand collar and drawstring hood for added warmth and protection from the wind and rain.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $90 (originally $139)

Sam Edelman Asymmetric Zip Water-Repellent Parka

Nordstrom

For the traveler that plans their outfits around their outerwear, the Sam Edelman Asymmetric Parka is a statement-making jacket that deserves to be the star of the show. On sale for 33 percent off, the water-resistant jacket has a cushy stand collar to block out the cold and, when unzipped, creates a fashionable drape that makes it more elegant than your average winter coat.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $134 (originally $200)

Lauren by Ralph Lauren Belted Recycled Polyester Jacket

Nordstrom

Another breathtaking pick, the Belted Recycled Polyester Jacket is the ultimate travel coat with its stylish silhouette, warm-yet-packable construction, and functional features. Its contrasting corduroy trim and removable belt give the quintessential quilted jacket touches of elegance. And, there are plenty of pockets to stash your essentials.

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $76 (originally $190)

Zella Repurpose Full-Zip Fleece Jacket

Nordstrom

When the itinerary calls for big walking days, hikes, or sporty excursions, you'll be happy you packed the Zella Repurpose Full-Zip Fleece Jacket. The sporty zip-up jacket combines the comfort of your go-to hoodie with the warmth of a winter coat so you can enjoy the outdoors for as long as possible. Grab one while it's up to 30 percent off.

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $63 (originally $89)

Bernardo Zigzag Quilted Water-Resistant Recycled Polyester Jacket

Nordstrom

This longline jacket is stylish enough for any city and will seamlessly fit into your travel wardrobe with its versatile look. Its quilted texture, sleek, almost-metallic-like finish, and drawstring waistband give it extra style points, while its water-resistant exterior and polyester fabric ensure warmth, dryness, and coziness.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $100 (originally $159)

Sam Edelman Water-Repellent Puffer Coat With Faux Fur Collar

Nordstrom

When the temperature is particularly chilly, cuddle up to this water-repellent puffer from Sam Edelman. Its removable faux-fur trim adds fun contrast while boosting its warmth — you probably won't even need a scarf. Oh, and did we mention that it's 54 percent off?

To buy: nordstrom.com, $100 (originally $220)

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

