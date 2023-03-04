Best Products The 82 Best Deals to Shop From Nordstrom's Winter Sale Before They Sell Out — for Up to 75% Off Snap up travel backpacks from The North Face, comfortable shoes from Adidas, and so much more starting at $14. By Rachel Simon Rachel Simon Instagram Twitter Website Rachel Simon is a writer, editor, and writing teacher. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, Glamour, Vulture, NBC News Think, The Daily Beast, and more. She covers a range of topics but often pens personal essays, reviews, reported features, and crowdsourced trend pieces that cover celebrity culture, entertainment, relationships, and mental health. She was previously the deputy editor at HelloGiggles, the wellbeing editor at Mic, and the entertainment news editor at Bustle. With spring travel just around the corner, now is the perfect time to clean out your closet and take advantage of some excellent end-of-season sales. Luckily for travelers, Nordstrom is having a massive winter sale on some of the best winter and spring gear around — and we’re talking huge discounts up to 75 percent off. Right now, you can grab tons of top-rated travel essentials like luggage, comfortable shoes, and more for a fraction of the price. Don’t miss out on this travel backpack from The North Face while it’s under $50 to prepare for spring hikes, a stylish Tory Burch crossbody for 30 percent off, or this handy travel jewelry organizer that’s just $14. Best Overall Travel Gear Deals Sunnylife Luxe Insulated Picnic Backpack Set, $50 (originally $200) L.L. Bean Women’s Sweater Fleece Jacket, $50 (originally $99) BP Organic Cotton Blend Men’s Joggers, $20 (originally $39) Dr. Martens Audrick Platform Chelsea Boot, $80 (originally $200) Adidas Retropy E5 Men’s Sneaker, $65 (originally $130) Ted Baker London Raill Modular Duffle Bag, $186 (originally $265) Over in the men’s and women’s clothing sections, snag everything from airplane-ready Free People joggers while they’re just $45 to comfortable shoes from Hoka while they’re 20 percent off — they’ll take you from winter to spring effortlessly. We even found some sandal and bathing suit deals ahead of spring break, as well as prices slashed on anti-aging skincare. Whether you’re shopping for spring travel or winter staples to get you through the last snowstorm in style (or prep for next year), there’s something in this sale for everyone. To help you search, we’ve rounded up the 82 best deals from the sale below starting at just $14 — happy shopping! Related: Nordstrom Rack Is Kicking Off the Weekend With 5,000+ New Markdowns Up to 90% Off — Shop the 13 Best Deals The Best Nordstrom Winter Sale Deals Best Luggage and Travel Accessories Deals Nordstrom Before your next vacation, consider picking up a new piece of luggage like this perfect carry-on size duffle bag from Duchamp (with lots of pockets!) for 30 percent off. Or, gear up for spring hikes with this travel backpack from The North Face while it’s under $50. A few great travel accessories are on sale right now, too, including this leather cosmetic pouch from Tumi to hold your toiletries and a sturdy picnic backpack set for a whopping 75 percent off that’ll have you prepared for all the sunny days ahead. Sunnylife Luxe Insulated Picnic Backpack Set, $50 (originally $200) Duchamp Rubberized Duffle Bag, $125 (originally $179) The North Face Jester Backpack, $49 (originally $70) Nordstrom Travel Jewelry Organizer, $14 (originally $20) Tumi Belden Leather Cosmetic Pouch, $75 (originally $95) Ted Baker London Raill Modular Duffle Bag, $186 (originally $265) Privacy Please Sleep Mask, $60 (originally $120) Nordstrom Cashmere and Silk Wrap, $50 (originally $100) Versace Logomania Eye Mask, $70 (originally $225) Tory Burch Kira Chevron Quilted Leather Wallet on a Chain, $244 (originally $348) Quay Australia High Key Aviator Sunglasses, $45 (originally $65) Amiri x Wes Lang Skull Tote, $1,245 (originally $2,490) Hook + Albert Leather Garment Weekend Pro Bag, $540 (originally $675) Best Women’s Clothing Deals Nordstrom The Nordstrom winter sale is a great excuse to load up on some stylish new pieces of clothing before your next big trip, and we found tons of styles that are perfect for travel days, like these ultra-comfy Free People Waffle Knit Joggers for 50 percent off, or the popular Zella Hailey High-Waist Leggings that will complete any travel uniform for just $33. And there are plenty of deals on end-of-season winter gear too, like this gorgeous Lauren Ralph Lauren wool coat going for 40 percent off or the Caslon Ribbed Sweater Hoodie for just $20. We even found swimwear on sale ahead of spring break. Caslon Ribbed Sweater Hoodie, $20 (originally $70) Free People Cozy Waffle Knit Joggers, $45 (originally $88) L.L. Bean Women’s Sweater Fleece Jacket, $50 (originally $99) Zella Hailey Ribbed High Waist Leggings, $33 (originally $65) Madewell Broken In Baseball Cap, $24 (originally $30) Halogen Open Front Cardigan, $20 (originally $80) Good American Always Fits Twist Bikini Top, $15 (originally $59) Caslon Striped Boatneck Sweater, $38 (originally $70) Madewell Space Dye Faux Wrap Top, $20 (originally $70) Lauren Ralph Lauren Wool Blend Longline Coat, $250 (originally $420) BP. Turtleneck Ribbed Top, $15 (originally $29) Becca Pucker Up Cut-out One-piece Swimsuit, $90 (originally $135) Kut from the Kloth Marlowe Faux Suede Moto Jacket, $34 (originally $114) Alo Airlift High Waist Leggings, $96 (originally $120) Alex Mill Washed Expedition Long Sleeve Jumpsuit, $158 (originally $225) Levi’s Ribcage Ripped Ankle Straight Leg Jeans, $35 (originally $108) Rag & Bone Icons Addison Wool Blend Beanie, $38 (originally $95) Best Men’s Clothing Deals Nordstrom In the men’s clothing realm, you can find great deals on comfortable all-weather gear too, like this warm fleece hooded jacket from L.L. Bean that’s a steal at 50 percent off and this classic long sleeve T-shirt from Robert Barakett for 45 percent off. Plus, you can snag this popular Adidas sweater for $36 to usher in spring. L.L. Bean Mountain Classic Recycled Fleece Hooded Jacket, $40 (originally $79) Adidas Originals Trefoil Hoodie, $36 (originally $65) Nike Sportswear Men’s Club Pocket Fleece Joggers, $47 (originally $55) Faherty Legend Sweatpants, $58 (originally $128) Tommy Bahama Flip Breaker Reversible Pullover, $64 (originally $128) Polo Ralph Lauren Outdoor Wool Blend Donegal Scarf, $24 (originally $78) Robert Barakett Georgia Long Sleeve T-Shirt, $47 (originally $85) Adidas Originals 3-Stripes Athletic Shorts, $20 (originally $45) Faherty Slub Cotton Hoodie, $64 (originally $98) Ugg Turner Robe, $63 (originally $138) The North Face Fleece Hooded Jacket, $90 (originally $129) Goodlife Tri-Blend Long Sleeve Scallop Crew T-Shirt, $49 (originally $75) Rag & Bone Dalton Flannel Zip Front Overshirt, $130 (originally $325) Polo Ralph Lauren Supreme Comfort Sleep Pants, $30 (originally $50) AllSaints Damaged Cigarette Jeans, $85 (originally $169) Peter Millar Suffolk Quilted Car Coat, $150 (originally $250) BP Organic Cotton Blend Joggers, $20 (originally $39) Best Women’s Shoe Deals Nordstrom It’s a great time to add new shoes to your travel wardrobe, especially since end-of-season sales like Nordstrom’s are stocked with styles that bridge the gap between seasons. Need new walking shoes for the airport or tour? Spring break sandals? Winter boots for next year? Nordstrom’s got you covered on all fronts, whether it’s these supportive Nike Air Max running shoes for 30 percent off or these ultra-cushioned cloud sandals from Tory Burch that come in six different colors and are perfect for your spring break beach vacation. We even found comfy boots from Ugg for 50 percent off so you can ride out the last few snowstorms in cozy gear — or stock up for next winter. Ugg Lakesider Heritage Women’s Boot, $75 (originally $150) Dr. Martens Audrick Platform Chelsea Boot, $80 (originally $200) Nike React Infinity Flyknit Running Shoe, $105 (originally $160) Nisolo Go-to Knit Sneaker, $99 (originally $150) Nike Air Max 270 Sneaker, $112 (originally $160) Sam Edelman Laguna Waterproof Lug Sole Chelsea Boot, $77 (originally $170) Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal, $138 (originally $198) Hoka Clifton 8 Women’s Running Shoe, $112 (originally $140) Zella Lifestyle Sneaker, $53 (originally $75) Ugg Funkette Chunky Sequin Clog, $56 (originally $140) Adidas Retropy E5 Sneaker, $90 (originally $120) Linea Paolo Amyx Loafer Mule, $66 (originally $120) Ugg Adirondack III Waterproof Bootie, $138 (originally $250) Best Men’s Shoe Deals Nordstrom Nordstrom is offering plenty of deals for men’s shoes as well, and the versatile styles span from walking shoes to hiking boots to spring-ready sneakers. Nike’s popular Air Max 90 sneaker is discounted to just $100, while these insulated Hunter boots are going for 35 percent off and these classic Adidas sport slides now cost just $16 thanks to the sale. Even the comfortable Hoka Clifton 8 running shoes are 20 percent off right now! Ugg Scuff Slipper, $40 (originally $90) Cole Haan GrandPro Low Top Sneaker, $90 (originally $140) New Balance 574 Classic Sneaker, $68 (originally $90) Converse Chuck Taylor All Star 70 High Top Sneaker, $64 (originally $90) Nike Air Max 90 Sneaker, $100 (originally $130) Hunter Explorer Insulated Commando Boot, $125 (originally $195) Hoka Clifton 8 Running Shoe, $112 (originally $140) Adidas Adilette Comfort Sport Slide, $16 (originally $35) L.L. Bean Mountain Classic Waterproof Hiking Boot, $84 (originally $139) New Balance 327 Men’s Sneaker, $75 (originally $110) Adidas Retropy E5 Men’s Sneaker, $65 (originally $130) Best Beauty Deals Nordstrom Last but not least, there are a number of big deals happening in the beauty realm, too. What traveler is ready to face their new city without their beloved skincare? We love this travel-size anti-aging cream from Royal Fern that’s 40 percent off as well as this lip trio from Bobbi Brown for 30 percent off that contains a gloss, a liquid lip balm, and a lipstick. And to keep you feeling your best during everyday life or travel, this shea butter body lotion from Yuzu Soap now costs just $16 thanks to a 40 percent discount. Bobbi Brown Festive Ready Mini Crushed Lip Trio, $21 (originally $30) Yuzu Soap Shea Butter Body Lotion, $16 (originally $26) Midnight Paloma Everyday Moisturizer, $21 (originally $52) Neulash Neubrow Brow Serum Set, $60 (originally $85) Mermade Hair Heat Mat & Clutch, $30 (originally $74) Royal Fern Phytoactive Anti-Aging Rich Cream, $168 (originally $280) RevitaLash Cosmetics Celebrating Fan Favorites Brow & Lash Set, $120 (originally $150) Wander Beauty Dualist Matte & Illuminating Concealer, $21 (originally $30) LaBruna Skincare Enzymatic Exfoliator, $53 (originally $88) Omorovicza Morning Glow Set, $157 (originally $210) Perricone MD Acne Relief Calming Treatment and Hydrator, $27 (originally $45) 