The 82 Best Deals to Shop From Nordstrom's Winter Sale Before They Sell Out — for Up to 75% Off

With spring travel just around the corner, now is the perfect time to clean out your closet and take advantage of some excellent end-of-season sales. Luckily for travelers, Nordstrom is having a massive winter sale on some of the best winter and spring gear around — and we’re talking huge discounts up to 75 percent off.

Right now, you can grab tons of top-rated travel essentials like luggage, comfortable shoes, and more for a fraction of the price. Don’t miss out on this travel backpack from The North Face while it’s under $50 to prepare for spring hikes, a stylish Tory Burch crossbody for 30 percent off, or this handy travel jewelry organizer that’s just $14.

Best Overall Travel Gear Deals

Over in the men’s and women’s clothing sections, snag everything from airplane-ready Free People joggers while they’re just $45 to comfortable shoes from Hoka while they’re 20 percent off — they’ll take you from winter to spring effortlessly. We even found some sandal and bathing suit deals ahead of spring break, as well as prices slashed on anti-aging skincare.

Whether you’re shopping for spring travel or winter staples to get you through the last snowstorm in style (or prep for next year), there’s something in this sale for everyone. To help you search, we’ve rounded up the 82 best deals from the sale below starting at just $14 — happy shopping!

The Best Nordstrom Winter Sale Deals

Best Luggage and Travel Accessories Deals

Before your next vacation, consider picking up a new piece of luggage like this perfect carry-on size duffle bag from Duchamp (with lots of pockets!) for 30 percent off. Or, gear up for spring hikes with this travel backpack from The North Face while it’s under $50. A few great travel accessories are on sale right now, too, including this leather cosmetic pouch from Tumi to hold your toiletries and a sturdy picnic backpack set for a whopping 75 percent off that’ll have you prepared for all the sunny days ahead.

Best Women’s Clothing Deals

The Nordstrom winter sale is a great excuse to load up on some stylish new pieces of clothing before your next big trip, and we found tons of styles that are perfect for travel days, like these ultra-comfy Free People Waffle Knit Joggers for 50 percent off, or the popular Zella Hailey High-Waist Leggings that will complete any travel uniform for just $33. And there are plenty of deals on end-of-season winter gear too, like this gorgeous Lauren Ralph Lauren wool coat going for 40 percent off or the Caslon Ribbed Sweater Hoodie for just $20. We even found swimwear on sale ahead of spring break.





Best Men’s Clothing Deals

In the men’s clothing realm, you can find great deals on comfortable all-weather gear too, like this warm fleece hooded jacket from L.L. Bean that’s a steal at 50 percent off and this classic long sleeve T-shirt from Robert Barakett for 45 percent off. Plus, you can snag this popular Adidas sweater for $36 to usher in spring.

Best Women’s Shoe Deals

It’s a great time to add new shoes to your travel wardrobe, especially since end-of-season sales like Nordstrom’s are stocked with styles that bridge the gap between seasons. Need new walking shoes for the airport or tour? Spring break sandals? Winter boots for next year? Nordstrom’s got you covered on all fronts, whether it’s these supportive Nike Air Max running shoes for 30 percent off or these ultra-cushioned cloud sandals from Tory Burch that come in six different colors and are perfect for your spring break beach vacation. We even found comfy boots from Ugg for 50 percent off so you can ride out the last few snowstorms in cozy gear — or stock up for next winter.

Best Men’s Shoe Deals

Nordstrom is offering plenty of deals for men’s shoes as well, and the versatile styles span from walking shoes to hiking boots to spring-ready sneakers. Nike’s popular Air Max 90 sneaker is discounted to just $100, while these insulated Hunter boots are going for 35 percent off and these classic Adidas sport slides now cost just $16 thanks to the sale. Even the comfortable Hoka Clifton 8 running shoes are 20 percent off right now!

Best Beauty Deals

Last but not least, there are a number of big deals happening in the beauty realm, too. What traveler is ready to face their new city without their beloved skincare? We love this travel-size anti-aging cream from Royal Fern that’s 40 percent off as well as this lip trio from Bobbi Brown for 30 percent off that contains a gloss, a liquid lip balm, and a lipstick. And to keep you feeling your best during everyday life or travel, this shea butter body lotion from Yuzu Soap now costs just $16 thanks to a 40 percent discount.

