The 82 Best Deals to Shop From Nordstrom's Winter Sale Before They Sell Out — for Up to 75% Off

Snap up travel backpacks from The North Face, comfortable shoes from Adidas, and so much more starting at $14.

By
Rachel Simon
Rachel Simon

Rachel Simon is a writer, editor, and writing teacher. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, Glamour, Vulture, NBC News Think, The Daily Beast, and more. She covers a range of topics but often pens personal essays, reviews, reported features, and crowdsourced trend pieces that cover celebrity culture, entertainment, relationships, and mental health. She was previously the deputy editor at HelloGiggles, the wellbeing editor at Mic, and the entertainment news editor at Bustle. Originally from New York, she now lives in Raleigh, North Carolina, with her fiancé and their adorable dog and very temperamental cat. * 7+ years of experience working as a writer and editor * Author of "Pickleball for All" (HarperCollins, August 2022) * Writing teacher for Gotham Writers Workshop and Redbud Writing Project * Received a bachelor's degree in writing, literature, and publishing from Emerson College, with a minor in business studies

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 4, 2023 12:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Nordstrom Winter Sale Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Pamela Jew

With spring travel just around the corner, now is the perfect time to clean out your closet and take advantage of some excellent end-of-season sales. Luckily for travelers, Nordstrom is having a massive winter sale on some of the best winter and spring gear around — and we’re talking huge discounts up to 75 percent off.

Right now, you can grab tons of top-rated travel essentials like luggage, comfortable shoes, and more for a fraction of the price. Don’t miss out on this travel backpack from The North Face while it’s under $50 to prepare for spring hikes, a stylish Tory Burch crossbody for 30 percent off, or this handy travel jewelry organizer that’s just $14. 

Best Overall Travel Gear Deals

Over in the men’s and women’s clothing sections, snag everything from airplane-ready Free People joggers while they’re just $45 to comfortable shoes from Hoka while they’re 20 percent off — they’ll take you from winter to spring effortlessly. We even found some sandal and bathing suit deals ahead of spring break, as well as prices slashed on anti-aging skincare.

Whether you’re shopping for spring travel or winter staples to get you through the last snowstorm in style (or prep for next year), there’s something in this sale for everyone. To help you search, we’ve rounded up the 82 best deals from the sale below starting at just $14 — happy shopping!

Related: Nordstrom Rack Is Kicking Off the Weekend With 5,000+ New Markdowns Up to 90% Off — Shop the 13 Best Deals

The Best Nordstrom Winter Sale Deals

Best Luggage and Travel Accessories Deals

The North Face Jester Backpack

Nordstrom

Before your next vacation, consider picking up a new piece of luggage like this perfect carry-on size duffle bag from Duchamp (with lots of pockets!) for 30 percent off. Or, gear up for spring hikes with this travel backpack from The North Face while it’s under $50. A few great travel accessories are on sale right now, too, including this leather cosmetic pouch from Tumi to hold your toiletries and a sturdy picnic backpack set for a whopping 75 percent off that’ll have you prepared for all the sunny days ahead. 

Best Women’s Clothing Deals

Zella Hailey Rib High Waist Leggings

Nordstrom

The Nordstrom winter sale is a great excuse to load up on some stylish new pieces of clothing before your next big trip, and we found tons of styles that are perfect for travel days, like these ultra-comfy Free People Waffle Knit Joggers for 50 percent off, or the popular Zella Hailey High-Waist Leggings that will complete any travel uniform for just $33. And there are plenty of deals on end-of-season winter gear too, like this gorgeous Lauren Ralph Lauren wool coat going for 40 percent off or the Caslon Ribbed Sweater Hoodie for just $20. We even found swimwear on sale ahead of spring break.

Best Men’s Clothing Deals

Adidas Originals Trefoil Hoodie

Nordstrom

In the men’s clothing realm, you can find great deals on comfortable all-weather gear too, like this warm fleece hooded jacket from L.L. Bean that’s a steal at 50 percent off and this classic long sleeve T-shirt from Robert Barakett for 45 percent off. Plus, you can snag this popular Adidas sweater for $36 to usher in spring.

Best Women’s Shoe Deals

Nike React Infinity Flyknit Running Shoe (Women)

Nordstrom

It’s a great time to add new shoes to your travel wardrobe, especially since end-of-season sales like Nordstrom’s are stocked with styles that bridge the gap between seasons. Need new walking shoes for the airport or tour? Spring break sandals? Winter boots for next year? Nordstrom’s got you covered on all fronts, whether it’s these supportive Nike Air Max running shoes for 30 percent off or these ultra-cushioned cloud sandals from Tory Burch that come in six different colors and are perfect for your spring break beach vacation. We even found comfy boots from Ugg for 50 percent off so you can ride out the last few snowstorms in cozy gear — or stock up for next winter.

Best Men’s Shoe Deals

Hoka Clifton 8 Running Shoe (Men)

Nordstrom

Nordstrom is offering plenty of deals for men’s shoes as well, and the versatile styles span from walking shoes to hiking boots to spring-ready sneakers. Nike’s popular Air Max 90 sneaker is discounted to just $100, while these insulated Hunter boots are going for 35 percent off and these classic Adidas sport slides now cost just $16 thanks to the sale. Even the comfortable Hoka Clifton 8 running shoes are 20 percent off right now!

Best Beauty Deals

Royal Fern Phytoactive Anti-Aging Rich Cream

Nordstrom

Last but not least, there are a number of big deals happening in the beauty realm, too. What traveler is ready to face their new city without their beloved skincare? We love this travel-size anti-aging cream from Royal Fern that’s 40 percent off as well as this lip trio from Bobbi Brown for 30 percent off that contains a gloss, a liquid lip balm, and a lipstick. And to keep you feeling your best during everyday life or travel, this shea butter body lotion from Yuzu Soap now costs just $16 thanks to a 40 percent discount.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage tout
Shoppers Can't Believe They Can Fit 10 Days’ Worth of Clothes in This Tiny Carry-on — or That It's 55% Off
UGG Women's Ansley Slipper
These Water-resistant Ugg Slippers Are a ‘Go-to for Travel’ — and They’re Only $54 Right Now
Celeb-loved Comfy Shoe Brands Like Hoka, New Balance, and Adidas Are Up to 50% Off in REI's Massive Sale tout
REI Is Having a Massive Sale on Celeb-loved Comfy Shoe Brands Like Hoka and New Balance — Up to 50% Off
Related Articles
Best Beach Sandals for Women of 2023
The 16 Best Beach Sandals for Women of 2023
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage tout
Shoppers Can't Believe They Can Fit 10 Days’ Worth of Clothes in This Tiny Carry-on — or That It's 55% Off
Celeb-loved Comfy Shoe Brands Like Hoka, New Balance, and Adidas Are Up to 50% Off in REI's Massive Sale tout
REI Is Having a Massive Sale on Celeb-loved Comfy Shoe Brands Like Hoka and New Balance — Up to 50% Off
Beach Coolers
The 11 Best Beach Coolers of 2023
Nordstrom Rack Sale Roundup
Nordstrom Rack Is Kicking Off the Weekend With 5,000+ New Markdowns Up to 90% Off — Shop the 13 Best Deals
The Best Products to Clean a Suitcase
The 13 Best Products to Clean a Suitcase in 2023
DG Hill Thermal Socks
These Thermal Socks Keep My Feet Toasty Warm When Skiing — and You Can Get 2 for the Price of 1
Oversized Tote Bags Under $50 Tout
These 10 Stylish Tote Bags Are Roomy Enough to Use As Carry-ons — and They Start at Just $19
Athletico Mogul Padded Ski Bag Tout
This Padded Ski Bag Protects Travelers’ Boots and Skis on Flights — and It’s on Sale at Amazon
Zappos Comfy Shoe Winter Blowout Sale Tout
Zappos Is Having a Massive Winter Sale on Hiking Shoes, Snow Boots, and More — Score Up to 60% Off
The Best Wireless Headphones, Tested and Reviewed
The 12 Best Wireless Headphones of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Monos Group Shot
I’ve Tested Suitcases From Every Popular Luggage Brand — and Here’s Why Monos Is My Favorite
Best Travel Sized Sunscreens
The 11 Best Travel-size Sunscreens of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
UGG Women's Ansley Slipper
These Water-resistant Ugg Slippers Are a ‘Go-to for Travel’ — and They’re Only $54 Right Now
Ski boot bag sale one-off
Shoppers Say This Spacious Ski Boot Bag Is a ‘Total Game-changer’ for Travel — and It’s The Lowest Price We’ve Seen
Nisolo Women's Go-To Eco-Knit Sneaker Tout
The Lightweight Knit Sneakers That Shoppers Call ‘Instantly Comfortable’ Are Finally on Sale for Under $100