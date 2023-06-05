This Secret Nordstrom Vacation Storefront Has Everything You Need for Your Next Trip — Under $100

Summer is in session, and it's time to give your warm-weather wardrobe the refresh it deserves before your next trip. Whether you'll be spending the summer beachside or exploring new cities, every traveler needs comfortable, breathable, and — of course — stylish outfits, shoes, and bags to help them make the most of their getaway.

That’s why the savviest travelers turn to this secret vacation storefront at Nordstrom. The hidden section features a stylish curation of travel-ready clothing, footwear, and accessories from the retailer's top-selling brands. You can expect to find everything from wrinkle-proof linen pants and flowy maxi dresses, as well as waterproof walking sandals and comfortable sneakers so you can take in the sights on-foot with zero pain. There's also no shortage of spacious duffels, tote bags, suitcases, and travel backpacks so you can get to and from your destination hassle-free.

This shopping editor combed through the Nordstrom vacation storefront, and let me just say that you're going to have a hard time not adding everything to your cart — especially when you find out that most of the items are under $100. Keep scrolling to shop the 11 best deals that deserve a spot in your travel rotation this summer.

Caslon Wide-Leg Pull-On Linen Blend Pants

Nordstrom

You'll be happy that you packed these linen Caslon pants once you see how versatile they are. Not only do they keep you comfy with their relaxed and breezy construction, but they can be worn for casual outings with your favorite t-shirts, tank tops, and blouses. Their elastic waistband and lightweight fabric also makes them great for long travel days when you want to look put together, and they can even work as stylish cover-up bottoms for the pool or beach.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $40 (originally $59)

Birkenstock Essentials Arizona Waterproof Slide Sandals

Nordstrom

Summer and Birkenstocks go hand-in-hand, but the traditional corkbed-leather strapped sandals aren't well-suited for water activities. If you're looking for the same level of comfort but with water resistance, add these rubber versions to your cart. They offer full-foot cushioning and support so you can walk comfortably for long periods of time, and they're 100 percent waterproof — so, wear them to the pool, the beach, and the boardwalk, with total peace of mind.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $50

FP Movement Hot Shot Jumpsuit

Nordstrom

It doesn't get any more comfortable than the FP Movement Hot Shot Jumpsuit. The easy-to-style summer must-have is an instant outfit with its pull-on design, and it's perfectly oversized so you can move freely and feel breezy in the warm weather. What's more, it features plenty of pockets; keep your smartphone, wallet, and keys close in the deep side pockets — or stash some cash and your hotel key card in the hidden zippered pocket on the back.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $70

Béis The Backpack

Nordstrom

Perfect for any trip, this travel backpack is designed with function in mind, and features thoughtful details like an interior mesh pocket and laptop compartment for hassle-free organization on the go. Its nylon exterior is durable and easy to spot clean, while its padded straps and plethora of pockets make it a pleasure to carry around and pack up.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $88

New Balance Women's 237 Sneakers

Nordstrom

There's no denying that the New Balance 237 Sneakers are stylish, but the good news is that they don't sacrifice comfort for their trendy looks. Their cushioned midsoles ensure that you have the support you need when your itinerary requires being on your feet for hours (or all day long), and they feature grippy, slip-resistant rubber soles to ensure that you can navigate any terrain — whether it be uneven cobblestones or slick city streets.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $80

Madewell Signature Cotton Poplin Shorts

Nordstrom

A flowy pair of shorts belongs in every suitcase, especially if you're headed somewhere sunny and beachy. These cotton Madewell shorts have an easy, pull-on design that's instantly comfortable. And, they're made to be breathable and wrinkle-resistant so you can wear them straight from your luggage to kickstart your travel day. Their elasticized, high-rise waistband makes them feel just as comfy as your go-to athletic shorts, but their ruffled design and clean lines will elevate your favorite tops and swimsuits.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $40

Treasure & Bond Open-Back Linen-Cotton Apron Dress

Nordstrom

Every vacation wardrobe needs a showstopper, and this Treasure & Bond Open Back Dress is the perfect pick. Its lightweight linen-cotton blend will keep you cool in the heat, as will its open back and side slits, which help spice up the classic midi dress silhouette. These trendy details are balanced out by the dress' apron-style high neck and ruffled elastic straps, which also boost its comfort level. Don’t let the lower rating deter you from adding it to your shopping cart; it’s only due to shoppers reporting that it runs small, so just order a size larger than you normally would.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $79

BTB Los Angeles Be Mine Straw Tote

Nordstrom

A beach vacation without some sort of straw accessory is a serious travel faux pas, if you ask me. If you're in need of something that embodies the trend, add this adorably stylish tote to your cart. Currently up to 41 percent off in select colors, the straw tote ensures that your pool and beach essentials have a secure place to hang while you soak up the sun. And, it boasts a packable design, so you can easily fold it down to fit in your carry-on. Or, you can use it as your personal bag for the flight — it's super spacious, comfortable to carry, and has pockets.

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $80 (originally $136)

La Blanca Island Goddess One-Piece Swimsuit

Nordstrom

A reliable swimsuit like this La Blanca one-piece makes the perfect summer travel companion, no matter what your destination may be. Equal parts stylish and sexy, the Island Goddess Swimsuit's scooped neckline, thin (and adjustable) straps, and moderately cheeky hem will prove to be a timeless silhouette that will never go out of style. And, it's incredibly comfy and supportive with its lined construction and removable cups.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $83

Sam Edelman Bay Radiant Slide Sandals

Nordstrom

This editor never passes up the opportunity to score deals on sandals, especially ones as stunning as this Sam Edelman pair. Currently 30 percent off, the Bay Radiant Slide Sandals give the brand's classic leather sandals a luxe makeover with their glossy shine and gold hardware. And, according to Nordstrom shoppers, they're the "perfect, beautiful, and lightweight summer sandals," and "very, very comfortable." I have my eyes on the tide blue color, but I have a feeling I'll be back for the black pair if they stay on sale any longer.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $84 (originally $120)

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector SPF 30

Nordstrom

I don't know about you, but when I'm on vacation, I try to wear minimal makeup (especially if I'll be spending the day at the pool). But, there are times where you just need a little coverage, whether it's to conceal a flight-induced breakout or to make your skin look glowy and not jetlagged. Enter: the Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer, which keeps your face hydrated and protected from the sun while providing lightweight, natural coverage. So, not only will you be putting your best skin first at the pool, but you also won't need to jam as many products into your toiletry bag since this formula is three-in-one.

Pro tip: The Nordstrom Vacation Storefront is filled with SPF treasures, including the editor-loved Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 Sunscreen, Coola Liplux SPF 30 Lip Balm, and Vacation Mineral Lotion SPF 30 Sunscreen.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $53

