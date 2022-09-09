The Nordstrom Summer Sale Is Here — Shop the 30 Best Deals for Travelers

Shop clothing, shoes, luggage, and more travel essentials.

By Rachael Green
Published on September 9, 2022

Photo:

Nordstrom

If you missed the famous Nordstrom Anniversary sale this past July this is your chance to score equally great deals across the retailer’s best-selling brands. The Nordstrom Summer Sale, which runs through Sept. 12, features tons of seasonal staples, timeless basics, and travel essentials at prices up to 60 percent off. 

Pack for autumn outdoor adventures with jackets from The North Face and Timberland hiking boots — or stock up on Billabong and Dolce Vita styles for your next island getaway when it’s time to escape winter. Whatever adventure you’re planning, this is your chance to snag premium luggage, clothing, and shoes that are not only effortlessly stylish but constructed with durability in mind so you can jet off on your weekend road trips or backpacking voyage without worrying about broken zippers and torn seams. 

Whether you’ve already booked a flight or not, stocking up now on travel-friendly outfits and accessories — especially at such steeply discounted prices — will ensure that your next trip is made in comfort and style. To get you started, here are 30 of the best Nordstrom Summer Sale deals for travelers, including shoes boasting all-day comfort, breezy rompers, lounge-worthy joggers, and carry-ons with the space and pockets and you need to take it all with you. Act fast because these deals are selling out quickly!

Best Luggage Deals

Tumi Voyageur Dumont Duffle Bag

Every traveler knows that finding the right luggage is one of the trickiest parts of planning a trip. You’ll want enough space to fit all your essentials, but a compact enough bag that’ll remain easy to maneuver (and won’t cost you an extra baggage fee at the airport). Get 40 percent off on this structured duffel bag from Tumi, which features a roomy main compartment, lots of pockets, and a wide luggage sleeve so you can slide it over your suitcase’s handle. Also 40 percent  off is this leather Coach sling bag that offers easy access to your passport, wallet, phone, and other essentials while at the airport and checking into your hotel. 

Best Women’s Clothing Deals

Loveappella Short Sleeve Wrap Top Jumpsuit

Nordstrom

Whether you need a new stylish, airplane-friendly look, an effortless all-day outfit for exploring a new city, or rugged outdoor gear for trekking through untamed wilderness, you’re bound to find great savings at the Nordstrom Summer Sale. Get off the airplane and head straight to a museum in this Loveappella jumpsuit which is 30 percent off. You can throw this Billabong ruffle wrap dress, which starts at just $24, over your swimsuit to go from beach to boardwalk café and back again. Scale a mountain in any season in these stretchy, water-repellent pants from The North Face, which are 25 percent off right now, and selling out quickly.

Best Men’s Clothing Deals

Vince Modern Joggers

This sale is jam-packed with steep discounts on traveler-favorites like The North Face, Zella, and Boss. Enjoy 60 percent off and stay comfortable on your flight even if you didn’t splurge for business class in these lightweight, elastic-waist Vince Modern Joggers. Go from casual sightseeing to after-hours club-hopping in this all-cotton casual-cut dress shirt from Boss, which is on sale for $77. Keep rain and wind off you as you explore in this Zella Hybrid Tech Commuter Jacket, which is half off right now.

Best Women’s Shoes Deals

UGG Alameda Slip-On Sneaker

Now is the best time to upgrade your travel footwear with 40 percent off on these lightweight, generously cushioned UGG slip-ons that you can walk around in all day and easily take on and off at airport security. You’ll also find up to 33 percent off deals on stylish, easy-to-pack sandals like these Sam Edelman Bay Cutout sandals or these Dolce Vita Indy sandals.

Best Men’s Shoes Deals

Ecco Soft Classic Sneaker

Nordstrom

You’ll find savings just as great in the men’s shoe section with deals like these retro suede sneakers from Fear of God for 70 percent  off or up to half  off on these ultra-comfy Ugg South Bay sneakers. If you need something that can hold up on rocky trails and muddy off-road adventures, get these Keen waterproof hiking boots for 25 percent off. For beach days or lounging poolside at the hotel, grab these cushioned slides from Adidas for just $26.

