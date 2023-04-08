90 Deals for Travelers at Nordstrom’s Spring Sale That Are Already Flying Off the Shelves — Up to 60% Off

Spring is officially upon us, which means it’s the perfect time to refresh your travel essentials. Are you ready to upgrade your overnight bag? Stock up on breezy spring dresses for vacation? Or finally invest in those staple sneakers you’ve been eyeing? If so, Nordstrom is here to deliver this Easter weekend.

Right now, Nordstrom is hosting a massive spring sale, with up to 60 percent off items hidden like Easter eggs all over the site, until April 11. We’re talking major deals on luggage, clothes, shoes, beauty, and more from some of travelers’ most trusted brands, including Tumi, Adidas, and The North Face. That said, these sale items are moving fast, and will only be marked down for a limited time.

We dug through the pages and pages of discounts to find some of the most worthwhile picks for your next trip and beyond. Grab a fantastic, versatile travel bag from Madewell for 40 percent off, comfy Adidas Stan Smiths in a spring pastel for under $100, plus perfect men’s travel pants for up to 50 percent off, and more — all starting at just $8.

Best Overall Travel Gear Deals

Nordstrom

There are truly so many amazing deals you do not want to miss — here are the 80 best travel clothes and accessories deals from the Nordstrom spring sale.

Best Luggage and Travel Accessories Deals

Nordstrom

Ready to level-up your weekender bag? The Nordstrom spring sale has some amazing deals on high-quality carry-on luggage and duffels. Snag a gorgeous neutral L.L. Bean bag for just $79 or a sleek green Duchamp travel backpack for almost 60 percent off — either way, you’ll arrive at your next destination in style. There are also plenty of travel accessories in this sale ready to make your life easier, including this travel jewelry organizer for just $10, a sleek leather crossbody, and this waterproof belt bag that is a must-have for spring hikes.

Best Women’s Clothing Deals

Nordstrom

From a basic $11 T-shirt you can wear anywhere to the perfect airplane-ready Nike leggings for just $32, Nordstrom’s spring sale is blooming with incredible clothes for every part of your trip. We’re loving all the amazing deals on travel-friendly pants, activewear, jackets, and dresses. Even this pretty, spring-ready vacation dress is 55 percent off (and perfect for that wedding you have coming up). Plus, if you’re looking to level-up some of your capsule wardrobe items — travel or otherwise — now is the perfect occasion.

Best Men’s Clothing Deals

Nordstrom

Don’t worry, fellas, the Nordstrom spring sale has just as many incredible sale options on travel apparel for men. We’re especially loving all the great versatile pants and shorts, like these AG commuter pants that are ready for the airport and 50 percent off, or this comfy fleece from The North Face for under $100. There’s also plenty of great activewear from Nike, The North Face, Adidas, and more.

Best Women’s Shoe Deals

Nordstrom

Step into your next vacation with shoes that are both comfortable and stylish. The Nordstrom sale has major discounts on stylish yet functional sandals, sneakers, slides, and more. May we suggest the no-hassle, uber-comfy Dr. Scholl’s Happiness Lo Slip-on Sneaker that would be the perfect airport shoe? Or the ever-popular Hoka in fresh spring colors? Even these Nike running shoes are 55 percent off. So if your spring travels are more active, beachy, or a little bit of both — check out these footwear finds.

Best Men’s Shoe Deals

Nordstrom

Heading out for a hike or lacing up for a day of sightseeing? Peek at one of the many top-notch shoes currently on sale at Nordstrom, like Adidas’ Primeblue Sneaker (now 35 percent off) or New Balance’s XC-72, just $78 right now. Heck, these put-together Cole Haan sneakers are even on sale for 45 percent off! With these fantastic prices, it’s a great time to stock up on the best kicks for your next adventure.

Best Beauty Deals

Nordstrom

From gorgeous candles that make your home feel like a luxury resort to anti-aging skincare that’s a steal for 30 percent off, Nordstrom also has a selection of beauty deals for their spring sale. We’re especially loving this Voluspa candle duo, which features a relaxing French lavender scent. And if you’re headed to the beach, snap up this Lumasol SPF 50 Sunscreen Mist while it’s 40 percent off.



