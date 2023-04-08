Best Products 90 Deals for Travelers at Nordstrom’s Spring Sale That Are Already Flying Off the Shelves — Up to 60% Off Score major discounts on Tumi, Adidas, Birkenstock, and more. By Kristine Thomason Kristine Thomason Instagram Kristine is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience creating content for print and digital publications. Her work has appeared in mindbodygreen, Women’s Health, and more. As a longtime health and lifestyle journalist, Kristine is particularly passionate about the intersection of wellness and travel. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on April 8, 2023 06:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Travel + Leisure / Daisy Rodriguez Spring is officially upon us, which means it’s the perfect time to refresh your travel essentials. Are you ready to upgrade your overnight bag? Stock up on breezy spring dresses for vacation? Or finally invest in those staple sneakers you’ve been eyeing? If so, Nordstrom is here to deliver this Easter weekend. Right now, Nordstrom is hosting a massive spring sale, with up to 60 percent off items hidden like Easter eggs all over the site, until April 11. We’re talking major deals on luggage, clothes, shoes, beauty, and more from some of travelers’ most trusted brands, including Tumi, Adidas, and The North Face. That said, these sale items are moving fast, and will only be marked down for a limited time. We dug through the pages and pages of discounts to find some of the most worthwhile picks for your next trip and beyond. Grab a fantastic, versatile travel bag from Madewell for 40 percent off, comfy Adidas Stan Smiths in a spring pastel for under $100, plus perfect men’s travel pants for up to 50 percent off, and more — all starting at just $8. Best Overall Travel Gear Deals Nordstrom L.L. Bean Zip Top Boat and Tote Bag, $25 (originally $45) The North Face Activist Futurelight Waterproof Hiking Sneaker, $70 (originally $135) Felina Velvety Soft Joggers, $32 (originally $48) Madewell The Oversized Shopper Bag, $100 (originally $168) Adidas Stan Smith Bonega Sneaker, $88 (originally $110) Rag & Bone Loopback Jersey Polo, $66 (originally $165) Ray-Ban Erika Classic 54mm Sunglasses, $125 (originally $175) Tasha Assorted 2-Pack Matte Jaw Clips, $8 (originally $20) Coola SPF Mist Set, $29 (originally $42) There are truly so many amazing deals you do not want to miss — here are the 80 best travel clothes and accessories deals from the Nordstrom spring sale. Best Luggage and Travel Accessories Deals Nordstrom Ready to level-up your weekender bag? The Nordstrom spring sale has some amazing deals on high-quality carry-on luggage and duffels. Snag a gorgeous neutral L.L. Bean bag for just $79 or a sleek green Duchamp travel backpack for almost 60 percent off — either way, you’ll arrive at your next destination in style. There are also plenty of travel accessories in this sale ready to make your life easier, including this travel jewelry organizer for just $10, a sleek leather crossbody, and this waterproof belt bag that is a must-have for spring hikes. L.L. Bean Utility Weekend Duffle Bag, $79 (originally $99) Ted Baker Raill Modular Duffle Bag, $159 (originally $265) Herschel Heritage Crossbody, $28 (originally $35) Béis Reversible Cotton Canvas Tote Bag, $119 (originally $158) Duchamp Foldover Rubberized Backpack, $78 (originally $195) Ted Baker Chekvon Debossed Leather Briefcase, $177 (originally $295) Tumi Platoon Sling, $315 (originally $450) Sweaty Betty Trek Belt Bag, $39 (originally $48) Dagne Dover Nova Repreve Recycled Polyester Sling Bag, $58 (originally $145) Tumi Merida Yoga Sling Tote, $206 (originally $295) Herschel Orion Small Tote, $112 ($140) Nordstrom Travel Jewelry Organizer, $10 (originally $20) Aimee Kestenberg Let’s Ride Mini Leather Crossbody Bag, $59 (originally $98) Ted Baker London Feww Toiletry Bag, $57 (originally $95) Tory Burch Miller Basketweave Phone Crossbody Bag, $238 (originally $398) L.L. Bean Insulated Canvas Tote, $35 (originally $60) Best Women’s Clothing Deals Nordstrom From a basic $11 T-shirt you can wear anywhere to the perfect airplane-ready Nike leggings for just $32, Nordstrom’s spring sale is blooming with incredible clothes for every part of your trip. We’re loving all the amazing deals on travel-friendly pants, activewear, jackets, and dresses. Even this pretty, spring-ready vacation dress is 55 percent off (and perfect for that wedding you have coming up). Plus, if you’re looking to level-up some of your capsule wardrobe items — travel or otherwise — now is the perfect occasion. Nordstrom Everyday V-Neck T-Shirt, $11 (originally $19) Becca One-piece Swimsuit, $99 (originally $138) Charles Henry Smocked Tiered Midi Dress, $60 (originally $134) Nike One Lux 7/8 Tights, $63 (originally $90) Vuori Yosemite Sports Bra, $40 (originally $58) Open Edit Wide Leg Knit Pants, $36 (originally $55) Eberjey Gisele Jersey Knit Shorty Pajamas, $63 (originally $158) Levi’s Women’s Cinched Rain Jacket, $90 (originally $150) Nike Dri-Fit Shorts, $29 (originally 38) BlankNYC Faux-Leather Moto Jacket, $58 (originally $98) Free People Kelia Stripe Trapeze Button-Up Shirt, $51 (originally $128) Madewell Braided Straw Hat, $16 (originally $39) Nike Sportswear Essential Crew Neck Midi Dress, $49 (originally $65) Madewell The Slouchy Boyjean Boyfriend Jeans, $77 (originally $128) Rails Marnie High Waist Straight Leg Pant, $148 (originally $248) Nordstrom Felted Wool Floppy Hat, $15 (originally $39) Zella Live-In High Waist Leggings, $47 (originally $59) Nike Element Half Zip Pullover, $42 (originally $65) Farm Rio Romantic Embroidered Eyelet Blouse, $100 (originally $175) Best Men’s Clothing Deals Nordstrom Don’t worry, fellas, the Nordstrom spring sale has just as many incredible sale options on travel apparel for men. We’re especially loving all the great versatile pants and shorts, like these AG commuter pants that are ready for the airport and 50 percent off, or this comfy fleece from The North Face for under $100. There’s also plenty of great activewear from Nike, The North Face, Adidas, and more. AG Everett Airluxe Slim Straight Commuter Pants, $107 (originally $215) Faherty Slub Cotton Hoodie, $49 (originally $98) Nike Therma-Fit Tapered Training Pants, $49 (originally $65) The North Face Fleece Hooded Jacket, $90 (originally $129) Adidas Helionic 550 Fill Power Down Jacket, $80 (originally $160) Frame Denim Button-Up Shirt, $99 (originally $250) Rhone Men's Wanderer Poplin Chino Shorts, $59 (originally $118) AllSaints Richter Microcheck Patch Pocket Button-Up Shirt, $99 (originally $250) Nike 3-Pack Dri-Fit Essential Stretch Cotton Trunks, $27 (originally $42) A.P.C. Marvin Organic Cotton Hoodie, $171 (originally $285) Ted Baker London Almur Brushed Cotton Twill Overshirt, $88 (originally $195) Best Women’s Shoe Deals Nordstrom Step into your next vacation with shoes that are both comfortable and stylish. The Nordstrom sale has major discounts on stylish yet functional sandals, sneakers, slides, and more. May we suggest the no-hassle, uber-comfy Dr. Scholl’s Happiness Lo Slip-on Sneaker that would be the perfect airport shoe? Or the ever-popular Hoka in fresh spring colors? Even these Nike running shoes are 55 percent off. So if your spring travels are more active, beachy, or a little bit of both — check out these footwear finds. Crocs Classic Clog, $37 (originally $50) Hoka Clifton 8 Running Shoe, $140 (originally $180) Birkenstock Madrid Big Buckle Sandal, $99 (originally $140) Sorel Strappy Platform Sandal, $72 (originally $120) Nike React Infinity Flyknit Running Shoe, $72 (originally $160) Dr. Scholl’s Happiness Lo Slip-on Sneaker, $70 (originally $90) Sam Edelman Linnie Mule, $53 (originally $140) Ryka Summit Trail Shoe, $60 (originally $100) Madewell Rayna Lace-Up Boot, $79 (originally, $198) Teva ReEmber Convertible Slip-on Sneaker, $44 (originally $80) Splendid Robin Stripe Faux Fur Slide Sandal, $35 (originally $79) APL TechLoom Bliss Knit Running Shoe, $114 (originally $220) Michael Kors MK Slide, $42 (originally $85) Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 Running Shoe, $85 (originally $120) Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 Sneaker, $124 (originally $190) Tory Burch Bubble Jelly Slide Sandal, $132 (originally $188) Best Men’s Shoe Deals Nordstrom Heading out for a hike or lacing up for a day of sightseeing? Peek at one of the many top-notch shoes currently on sale at Nordstrom, like Adidas’ Primeblue Sneaker (now 35 percent off) or New Balance’s XC-72, just $78 right now. Heck, these put-together Cole Haan sneakers are even on sale for 45 percent off! With these fantastic prices, it’s a great time to stock up on the best kicks for your next adventure. Reebok Classic Nylon Sneaker, $56 (originally $75) Clarks ATL Trek Sea Sandal, $45 (originally $100) Adidas NMD R1 Primeblue Sneaker, $98 (originally $150) APL TechLoom Breeze Knit Running Shoe, $125 (originally $220) Cole Haan Generation ZeroGrand II Sneaker, $85 (originally $140) Nike Jordan Air 200E Sneaker, $59 (originally $125) Cole Haan GrandPro Low Top Sneaker, $82 (originally $140) Nike Air Max Dawn, $66 (originally $110) New Balance XC-72 Sneaker, $78 (originally $120) Best Beauty Deals Nordstrom From gorgeous candles that make your home feel like a luxury resort to anti-aging skincare that’s a steal for 30 percent off, Nordstrom also has a selection of beauty deals for their spring sale. We’re especially loving this Voluspa candle duo, which features a relaxing French lavender scent. And if you’re headed to the beach, snap up this Lumasol SPF 50 Sunscreen Mist while it’s 40 percent off. Peter Thomas Roth Anti-aging Triple Acid Peel, $67 (originally $95) Lumasol SPF 50 Ultra Fine Sunscreen Mist Starter Set, $27 (originally $45) Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Pore Perfecting and Refining Serum, $33 (originally $68) Voluspa Mini Jar Candle Duo, $28 (originally $38) Deborah Lippmann Pro Nail Polish Set, $32 (originally $45) Wander Beauty Dualist Matte & Illuminating Concealer, $21 (originally $30) Boy Smells Hypernature Votive Candle Set, $85 (originally $106) Jack Black Two for the Road Hand and Lip Set, $12 (originally $19) Vapour Eclipse Bronzing Powder, $23 (originally $38) Slip Privacy Please Sleep Mask & Door Hanger Set, $60 (originally $120) 