The Cozy Bean Boots That Got Me Through 10 New Hampshire Winters Are Now 60% Off at Nordstrom

“My Bean boots are the perfect boots for traveling.”

By Staff Author
Published on January 15, 2023

L.L.Bean 8" Bean Boot Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Pamela Jew

Winter weather is in full swing, and whether you’re preparing for a chilly vacation or navigating the dropping temperatures in your hometown, there’s nothing more essential to the season than a good pair of cozy boots. And the best kind for snowy and rainy day boots should be made of waterproof material and have a strong tread to keep you from slipping.

Coming from New Hampshire, I’m practically a certified expert in selecting the best pair of winter boots. After years of frigid winters I’m here to attest: the L.L Bean 8” Bean Boots are the only pair of shoes you’ll want on your feet until spring arrives. The best part? They’re currently on sale at Nordstrom for 60 percent off.

L.L.Bean 8" Bean Boot

Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $100 (originally $249)

These high-quality leather boots fitted with a genuine shearling lining are incredibly cozy, durable, and fit for nearly anything the winter weather may throw your way. A water-resistant finish keeps out snow and rain so your feet can stay warm and dry despite dropping temperatures, and a steel shank provides unparalleled support if you plan to be on your feet for hours at a time.

Whether you’re heading home from the ski mountain or simply running errands, walking on icy terrain can be treacherous, but the L.L Bean 8” Bean Boots has you covered: They feature a rubber chain-tread bottom to keep you from slipping and sliding on the go. Plus, a removable insole means that if your feet need a little extra support you can always slip in a more cushioned insole to customize your boots to your needs. As for sizing, if you plan on wearing thin socks these boots fit true to size, but if you’re opting for thicker socks, you’ll want to size them up for an optimal fit.

Shoppers also attest that these boots make for the ideal travel shoe as well. One active shopper shared, “My Bean boots are the perfect boots for traveling,” adding, “They are warm and lightweight, and I love them.” Another customer shared that not only are they excellent winter travel shoes, but they are also “so soft and so comfortable [that] you don’t need to break them in.”

Built to withstand the test of time, these boots have customers impressed with their longterm durability. One shopper raved, “Although I have worn them every day and walked for a few miles in the snow or rain per day in them, they are showing no wear whatsoever,” continuing, “I think they should keep looking new for years at this rate.”

With 10 years of wear under my belt, I can attest that the L.L Bean 8” Bean Boots are worth the investment for a sturdy, comfortable, cozy pair of shoes to get you through the winter. Right now, they’re on sale for 60 percent off at Nordstrom, bringing the price down to a jaw-dropping $100. This is one deal you shouldn’t pass up — trust me.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $100. 

