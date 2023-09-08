I'm Doing All of My Fall Shopping in Nordstrom's Sale Section — Comfy Travel Clothes Are Up to 60% Off

As the long days of summer begin to draw close and fall starts to make its return, I’ve been on the lookout for the perfect transitional pieces to carry me through the changing seasons. Fortunately, Nordstrom’s sale section is filled with must-have fall wardrobe essentials and offers the opportunity to rejuvenate your travel wardrobe for upcoming autumn adventures.

This sale isn’t just about cool-weather staples; it’s a treasure trove of savings, with thousands of discounts on comfortable travel pants, supportive sneakers, sweater dresses, all at markdowns up to 60 percent. With such a vast selection, the Nordstrom sale section can be difficult to navigate. If you're worried about missing the best deals, don't worry: I'm here to help. As a dedicated travel writer, it's my job to meticulously comb through the virtual sale rack so your next trip can be a stylish breeze.

Whether your goal is to stand out at the pumpkin patch, prepare for a fall getaway, or simply bolster your travel wardrobe with trendy-yet-cozy pieces, this sale is for you. Though, act quickly, because these discounted gems are in high demand and will only be available while supplies last. So, without further ado, keep scrolling to find your new favorite travel garments.

BP Ribbed Crewneck Sweater

Nordstrom

This lightweight sweater is the perfect transitional piece for fall. Crafted with recycled fibers, this sweater is designed with a slight crop and ribbed knitting, for both comfort and style. Shoppers that have tried it are raving that it is “so soft” and feels "super expensive" despite being on sale for just $30. If you ask me, it’s the casual cozy essential that you need in your wardrobe.

Treasure & Bond Mixed Stripe Mock Neck Sweater

Nordstrom

On the hunt for a cozy sweater that doubles as a fashion statement? Look no further. This sweater’s lively block stripes add a touch of style that can be worn with a pair of tennis shoes or dressed up with heeled booties. Designed with a warm-knit fabric and a smart-looking mock neck, it’s a great garment to keep you warm and looking cool all season long. And it's on sale for 55 percent off right now, so what are you waiting for?

Halogen Straight Leg Faux Leather Trousers

Nordstrom

Don’t be intimidated by the faux leather, these polished trousers are made with a sleek-yet-soft fabric that simultaneously gives you a sophisticated look without compromising comfort. Whether worn to the office, on a night out on the town, or out to lunch, they are the cool-weather staple that you’ll want to wear again and again. And, there's no better time than now to try them out while they're on sale for just $65.

Lisa Vicky Kicky Booties

Nordstrom

Heeled booties are one of my most frequently worn shoes during the fall. They’re wardrobe chameleons that elevate absolutely any outfit, look great with everything, and are extremely flattering on. And, these booties from Lisa Vicky have V-cut toplines that make for seamless slipping on and off and cushioned 3-inch heels that are fashionable but still walkable. Grab them while they’re on sale for as little as $60.

Steve Madden Double Breasted Long Coat

Nordstrom

Though we may not fully be in long coat weather yet, seize the opportunity to add this stylish and versatile piece to your collection while it’s on sale for $60. With its elongated length and roomy silhouette, this coat offers ample coverage and style for laying during the chilly months. Plus, its deep tan hue will look great with anything and everything.

Felina Chill Vibes Lounge Joggers

Nordstrom

Wearing comfortable pants on a travel day is of the utmost importance, and these joggers from Felina are the quintessential pair that you've been looking for. They're specially designed to offer the perfect combination of sporty coziness and athleisure sleekness with their high-waisted band, which means that they wear just as well on a flight as they do while running errands. Available in shades magnolia gray and brown truffle and discounted at just $29, you’ll be tempted to add both of these comfortable pants to your cart ASAP.

Dr. Scholl’s Madison Slip-On Sneakers

Nordstrom

Those close to me know just how much I love Dr. Scholl's footwear. And right now, you can score the brand's popular Madison Slip-On Sneakers on sale for $50. They're designed with a memory foam cushioning that one shopper said makes them feel like “walking on clouds.” Even more, they can be worn with anything to match the dress code of your itinerary. Available in black faux leather, greycloud, white, and more, after you try them, you'll want to buy one in every shade. But act quick — sizes are selling out fast!

Julia Jordan Long Sleeve Sweater Mini Dress

Nordstrom

Crafted from an ultra-soft yarn, this mini dress redefines comfort. Its voluminous long sleeves and lined frame not only provide an elegant look but also a flattering fit. In fact, one shopper even gushed that they “love this dress,” and that “it is so soft…This [dress] will be fabulous with boots in the fall.” Currently marked down 40 percent off, this sweater dress is the ideal addition to your autumn wardrobe.

Rains Small Weekend Travel Bag

Nordstrom

Not all duffel bags are made equally — sometimes, if you want one that’s stylish, you may have to forgo practicality. But this Rains bag does it all. Featuring a waterproof and sleek design, it was specifically made for any and all types of getaways. It’s also equipped with comfortable straps for easy carrying. Grab it while it's on sale for $60 before it’s out of stock.

Steve Madden Carley Sneakers

Nordstrom

White sneakers are travel wardrobe staples, and these kicks from Steve Madden are the only pair that you'll need to pack from here on out. They seamlessly transition from casual daytime wear to night-out flair, and features a pop of vibrant blue on the heels for an added touch of color. Shoppers are gushing over this pair, dubbing them “the perfect shoe.” Currently on sale for an unbelievable $29, these discounted sneakers can’t be beat.

Halogen Funnel Neck Cotton Blend Sweater

Nordstrom

Turtleneck tops are the cool-weather garments that I always look forward to wearing the most. Perfect for layering at the airport, easy wearing in the office, and so much more, this Halogen Funnel Neck Sweater offers endless versatility, elegance, and comfort. Plus, its light beige color is timeless and it will be your closet M.V.P. for years to come. On sale for $50, this deal is too good to pass up.

Levi’s Quilted Fleece Long Teddy Coat

Nordstrom

One reviewer compared this majorly discounted coat to “wearing a giant hug,” so naturally, I had to add it to my cart immediately. If it were socially acceptable to wear blankets everywhere, I would, but this super cozy and stylish teddy coat makes for an excellent alternative. Even better? It’s equipped with plenty of spacious pockets to hold all of your valuables, too. Do future you a favor and get this coat in your closet ASAP.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week

