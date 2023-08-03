Nordstrom Rack Is Having a Sale on Travel-friendly Sneakers From Hoka, Adidas, and More — Up to 60% Off

When you’re out and about exploring a new city, the last thing you want slowing you down is an uncomfortable pair of shoes. We’ve all had our fair share of blisters and sore feet, which makes a reliable sneaker that can withstand hours of walking that much more crucial to your packing list.

If you don’t have a go-to pair of sneakers or the ones you own have seen better days, then you’re in luck. Nordstrom Rack secretly marked down a slew of comfortable travel-friendly sneakers up to 60 percent off, including impressive discounts on brands like Hoka, Adidas, Asics, and New Balance. Keep scrolling for all of the supportive styles we have our eye on.

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Sneaker

Nordstrom Rack

First up on our list of sneakers to add to your travel wardrobe are these lightweight, sock-fit sneakers with cushy Cloudfoam soles from Adidas. The slip-on style (which means no laces need tying!) is “very comfortable” and “easy to wear for long trips,” according to one shopper. Several reviewers mentioned they bought the shoes specifically with traveling in mind, and one person, in particular, described them as the “most comfortable shoes [they’ve] ever worn,” making them “perfect for travel.”

Hoka Zinal Trail Running Shoe

Nordstrom Rack

Finding a shoe with great arch support is a must for long days of sightseeing. This colorful Hoka pair of sneakers are made from recycled yarn and breathable mesh with a thick sole that’ll take you from point A to point B and can withstand long days on uneven terrain like cobblestone streets. One reviewer said the shoe’s width offers “plenty of room” for breathability, while another shopper called them their “favorite hiking shoes” since they’re “good for backpacking” and lightweight with enough grip to offer support on rough trails.

Asics Versablast2 Athletic Sneaker

Nordstrom Rack

If you prefer a go-with-everything hue instead of bright colors, this Asics athletic sneaker in black and white or light gray are no-brainer buys and shoppers agree. One called them “fantastic looking,” while another “loves the look of them.” A third person who deals with back and knee pain and has tried numerous sneaker styles said these are “amazing.”

Sorel Kinetic Breakthru Day Lace Sneaker

Nordstrom Rack

For a springy sole that’s flexible and offers high traction, look no further than this Sorel style. Sorel has been making well-crafted footwear since 1962, and shoppers rely on the brand for making comfy shoes for outdoor activities like hiking. One reviewer said they have “plenty of room” in the toe area for optimal comfort on long hikes, while another person loves the “heel support,” adding that the style gets them “loads of compliments” and has become their go-to gym sneaker.

For even more travel-ready sneakers, keep scrolling for more styles on sale at Nordstrom Rack to bring on your next trip.

Brooks Ghost 14 Running Shoe

Nordstrom Rack

Adidas Runfalcon 3.0 Running Shoe

Nordstrom Rack

New Balance DynaSoft Nergize v3 Cross Training Sneaker

Nordstrom Rack

Adidas Puremotion Adapt 2.0 Sneaker