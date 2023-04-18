Nordstrom Rack Is Filled With Travel-ready Dresses, Tops, and More Warm-weather Essentials Up to 72% Off

Find clothing that’s ‘perfect for travel’ to pack for your next trip.

Published on April 18, 2023

Comfortable, Warm Weather Staples are 'Great for Travel' Tout
As temperatures continue to rise, the need for an overabundance of layers, heavy outerwear, and long sleeves is now a distant memory. For many, spring and summer mark the beginning of the travel season, with warmer-weather vacations, road trips, and travel destinations on the horizon. It may also mean you’re now on the hunt for comfortable, lightweight clothing to pack for wherever you’re heading. 

If your closet needs help shifting to warm-weather mode, Nordstrom Rack has an impressive variety of T-shirts, shorts, dresses, and more that shoppers say are “perfect for travel” and will help you to refresh your closet for up to 72 percent off. Keep scrolling for 10 styles that are comfortable, versatile, and easy to pack for your next trip to any sunny destination without taking up too much room in your luggage. 

Lovestitch Gauze Maxi Dress

Lovestitch Gauze Maxi Dress

Nordstrom Rack

This lightweight, flowy dress is comfortable, breezy, and ultra-foldable, leaving you more room for other travel essentials. Plus, the practical style can be worn in multiple ways. Throw on this loose, flowy maxi dress during the day as a swimsuit coverup on the beach, or dress it up with heels and jewelry as you spend a night out in a new city. One shopper mentioned that it’s their “go-to traveling dress.” 

To Buy: nordstromrack.com; from $30 (originally from $35)

Supplies by Union Bay Alix Twill Shorts

SUPPLIES BY UNION BAY Alix Twill Shorts

Nordstrom Rack

A classic pair of shorts are a warm-weather staple, but it can be tough to find a style that’s comfortable and can last multiple seasons. This pair features a blend of cotton and spandex for a slight stretch that a shopper noted as being “so comfortable” that they “bought them in every color” — in this case, 10. Grab this simple style in light shades like white and taupe, along with more vibrant options like yellow and pink. 

To Buy: nordstromrack.com; $23 (originally from $40) 

Calvin Klein Thin Rib High Waist Textured Bike Shorts 

CALVIN KLEIN Thin Rib High Waist Textured Bike Shorts

Nordstrom Rack

Comfort often comes to mind when we think of biker shorts, making them a great style to wear while walking, biking, hiking, or exploring new places. This stretchy style is great for both low- and high-impact activities and has a supportive high waistband to keep them in place all day long. 

To Buy: nordstromrack.com; $20 (originally $50) 

Astr The Label Anza Smocked Crop Top 

ASTR THE LABEL Anza Smocked Crop Top

Nordstrom Rack

Easily-packable tops that can complement various styles of pants, skirts, and shorts will help you save space in your suitcase. This textured shirt from Astr the Label plays well with shorts during daytime activities and can be transitioned into a nighttime-appropriate outfit when paired with a maxi skirt. It comes in two summer-ready colors — pink and white. 

To Buy: nordstromrack.com; $40 (originally $88) 

For more comfortable, travel-friendly pieces for spring and summer, take a peek at Nordstrom Rack’s extensive clothing options, including tops, bottoms, swimwear, and more. Styles go quickly, so take advantage of these sales before they’re gone. 

MARIKA Ceres Shorts

Nordstrom Rack

To Buy: nordstromrack.com; $15 (originally $55) 

STITCHDROP Lace-Up Front Maxi Dress

Nordstrom Rack

To Buy: nordstromrack.com; from $35 (originally from $92) 

PLEIONE Double Layer Woven Tank

Nordstrom Rack

To Buy: nordstromrack.com; $20 (originally $48) 

MADEWELL V-Neck Button Front Linen Blend Minidress

Nordstrom Rack

To Buy: nordstromrack.com; $50 (originally $88)

WISHLIST V-Neck Tied Waist Romper

Nordstrom Rack

To Buy: nordstromrack.com; $50 (originally $59)

GO COUTURE One Slit Ruffle Maxi Skirt

Nordstrom Rack

To Buy: nordstromrack.com; $35 (originally $118)

