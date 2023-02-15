The 85 Best Deals to Shop From Nordstrom Rack This Presidents Day — Before They Disappear

As you start booking those spring and summer travel excursions, it’s also a great time to curate your packable essentials. Luckily, Nordstrom Rack has you covered. Right now, the retailer is having an incredible sale ahead of Presidents Day weekend with major deals on luggage, travel accessories, apparel, footwear, and more.

While Nordstrom Rack always offers amazing prices on high-quality travel staples, it's worth noting that you can score up to 85 percent off certain items. And, in true Nordstrom Rack fashion, they'll only be marked down for a limited amount of time, and they're already selling out fast.

After perusing the sale, we found plenty of travel-ready pieces from designer brands that will make your next trip a breeze; you can snag sleek Travelpro suitcases, a new overnight bag from Ted Baker, Swissgear travel accessories, or even some stylish sneakers from Cole Haan; prices start at $30.

Trust us, there's more where that came from. Keep scrolling to shop the 85 best travel gear and accessories deals from the Nordstrom Rack sale this Presidents Day. Don't waste any time adding these amazing items to your cart; you'll definitely want them on hand for your next adventure.

The Best Nordstrom Rack Deals for Presidents DayBest Luggage Deals

Arguably, the most important travel purchase is a high-quality piece of luggage. You want something that’s sturdy, reliable, and the right size for your journey. During the Nordstrom Rack sale that’s gaining speed even before Presidents Day, you’ll find great deals on popular travel bag and suitcase brands like Travelpro, Ted Baker, and more. Expect savings up to 78 percent off.

Best Travel Accessories Deals

Once you’ve secured your luggage, it’s time to accessorize. Right now, Nordstrom Rack is treating shoppers to all sorts of deals on must-have gear like packing cubes, toiletry kits, and RFID-blocking wallets from popular brands among the likes of Tumi, Swissgear, and more. Expect savings up to 75 percent off.

Best Women’s Clothing Deals

Nordstrom Rack’s extensive selection of discounted clothing is next to none. To help narrow down the best deals, we’ve rounded up some selects for your travels and beyond while you can save up to 82 percent off. Whether you’re seeking a pair of relaxed joggers, some put-together-looking travel pants, or a cozy puffer jacket to snuggle up with on your next flight, there's no doubt that you'll find your new travel uniform.

Best Men’s Clothing Deals

Looking for a functional rain jacket? Or perhaps some versatile travel pants? You can find some amazing prices on men’s clothing at Nordstrom Rack now through Presidents Day weekend. That includes deals on popular brands like Levi’s, Adidas, John Varvatos, and more for up to 85 percent off; prices start at $25.

Best Women’s Shoe Deals

Any avid traveler will tell you that footwear can make or break a vacation. These heavily discounted shoes are equal parts supportive and stylish — from fan-favorite brands like Nike, Sam Edelman, and Naturalizer — perfect for maintaining pain-free feet during your next trip. Comfy sneakers, fashionable booties, sporty sandals, and more are up to 85 percent off.

Best Men’s Shoe Deals

Dress shoes, sneakers, boots — whichever shoes your closet is lacking, Nordstrom Rack has plenty of stylish and comfortable pairs to choose from. Currently, you can get up to 70 percent off on a variety of brands including Asics, Cole Haan, Lacoste, and more. Each style is incredibly supportive, sleek, and ready for whatever trip you've got planned.

Best Beauty Deals

Don’t sleep on the beauty deals from the Nordstrom Rack sale. You’ll find reduced prices on everything from travel-friendly hair tools to skin care and makeup from top brands like Urban Decay, Dyson, Estée Lauder, and more. Need a new blowout brush or fresh foundation? You’ll be sure to find what you need (or just want) during this major sales event; expect up to 83 percent off.

