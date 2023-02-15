Best Products The 85 Best Deals to Shop From Nordstrom Rack This Presidents Day — Before They Disappear Score up to 85 percent off on sleek luggage, game-changing travel accessories, comfy apparel, and more. By Kristine Thomason Kristine Thomason Instagram Kristine is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience creating content for print and digital publications. Her work has appeared in mindbodygreen, Women’s Health, and more. As a longtime health and lifestyle journalist, Kristine is particularly passionate about the intersection of wellness and travel. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on February 15, 2023 06:00AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland As you start booking those spring and summer travel excursions, it’s also a great time to curate your packable essentials. Luckily, Nordstrom Rack has you covered. Right now, the retailer is having an incredible sale ahead of Presidents Day weekend with major deals on luggage, travel accessories, apparel, footwear, and more. While Nordstrom Rack always offers amazing prices on high-quality travel staples, it's worth noting that you can score up to 85 percent off certain items. And, in true Nordstrom Rack fashion, they'll only be marked down for a limited amount of time, and they're already selling out fast. After perusing the sale, we found plenty of travel-ready pieces from designer brands that will make your next trip a breeze; you can snag sleek Travelpro suitcases, a new overnight bag from Ted Baker, Swissgear travel accessories, or even some stylish sneakers from Cole Haan; prices start at $30. Trust us, there's more where that came from. Keep scrolling to shop the 85 best travel gear and accessories deals from the Nordstrom Rack sale this Presidents Day. Don't waste any time adding these amazing items to your cart; you'll definitely want them on hand for your next adventure. The Best Nordstrom Rack Deals for Presidents DayBest Luggage Deals Nordstrom Rack Arguably, the most important travel purchase is a high-quality piece of luggage. You want something that’s sturdy, reliable, and the right size for your journey. During the Nordstrom Rack sale that’s gaining speed even before Presidents Day, you’ll find great deals on popular travel bag and suitcase brands like Travelpro, Ted Baker, and more. Expect savings up to 78 percent off. Ted Baker Cillian Leather Hold-All Duffel Bag, $216 (originally $590) Boconi Collins Canvas Duffel Bag, $188 (originally $498) Slate & Stone Oxford Carry-On Luggage, $77 (originally $198) It Luggage Eco-Tough Hardshell Luggage, $120 (originally $300) Kenneth Cole Renegade ABS Molded 20-Inch Spinner Luggage, $100 (originally $225) Vacay Radiant Elements Blues 22-Inch Hardside Spinner Suitcase, $120 (originally $240) LeSportsac Dakota Medium Deluxe Overnight Bag, $95 (originally $195) Boconi Overnight Duffel Bag, $85 (originally $399) TravelPro Rollmaster Lite 28-Inch Expandable Checked Hardside Suitcase, $150 (originally $460) Geoffrey Beene Puffer 20-Inch Hardside Spinner & Carry-All Set, $180 (originally $360) TravelPro Pilot Air Elite 25-Inch Expandable Softside Checked Suitcase, $135 (originally $400) Kenneth Cole Reaction 20-Inch Hardside Expandable Carry-On Suitcase, $80 (originally $280) Loeffler Randall Aidy Duffel Bag, $100 (originally $250) Robert Graham Pirro Weekend Bag, $150 (originally $498) Best Travel Accessories Deals Nordstrom Rack Once you’ve secured your luggage, it’s time to accessorize. Right now, Nordstrom Rack is treating shoppers to all sorts of deals on must-have gear like packing cubes, toiletry kits, and RFID-blocking wallets from popular brands among the likes of Tumi, Swissgear, and more. Expect savings up to 75 percent off. Tumi Rory Crossbody, $99 (originally $165) Robert Graham Matthias Hanging Toiletry Kit, $40 (originally $98) Original Penguin 20-Piece Multi Tool Set, $20 (originally $50) Dunhill Alfred Duke Leather Luggage Tag, $90 (originally $210) Buxton Genuine Leather RFID Passport Wallet, $25 (originally $50) Traveler’s Choice 5-Piece Packing Cube Set, $30 (originally $66) Swissgear 2375 Dopp Kit, $30 (originally $60) Rains Waterproof 11-Inch Laptop Cover, $30 (originally $60) Geoffrey Beene Rolling Garment Bag, $160 (originally $315) Slate & Stone Faux Leather Dopp Kit, $32 (originally $128) Cedar & Sage 8-Piece Toiletry Travel Set, $20 (originally $37) Itzy Ritzy Travel Happens Wet Bag, $10 (originally $18) Best Women’s Clothing Deals Nordstrom Rack Nordstrom Rack’s extensive selection of discounted clothing is next to none. To help narrow down the best deals, we’ve rounded up some selects for your travels and beyond while you can save up to 82 percent off. Whether you’re seeking a pair of relaxed joggers, some put-together-looking travel pants, or a cozy puffer jacket to snuggle up with on your next flight, there's no doubt that you'll find your new travel uniform. Splendid Miller Pleated Linen Blend Pants, $30 (originally $168) Puma Power Tape Athletic Sweatpants, from $16 (originally $50) BCBG Tank & Shorts Pajamas, $20 (originally $54) Tahari High Waist Ponte Knit Leggings, $20 (originally $68) BlankNYC Twill Utility Jacket, $30 (originally $98) Puma Half Zip Cropped Hoodie, from $20 (originally $50) True & Co. Any Wear Open Front Cardigan, $50 (originally $118) Sanctuary Eyelash Knit Balloon Sleeve Popover Sweater, from $11 (originally $89) Topshop Convertible Puffer Jacket, $40 (originally $121) Best Men’s Clothing Deals Nordstrom Rack Looking for a functional rain jacket? Or perhaps some versatile travel pants? You can find some amazing prices on men’s clothing at Nordstrom Rack now through Presidents Day weekend. That includes deals on popular brands like Levi’s, Adidas, John Varvatos, and more for up to 85 percent off; prices start at $25. Cole Haan Hooded Rain Jacket, $81 (originally $298) Balance Collection Covert Knit Joggers, $23 (originally $45) Puma Split Logo Pullover Hoodie, $30 (originally $45) Levi’s Nylon Puffer Vest, from $28 (originally $120) John Varvatos Waffle Crew Neck T-Shirt, from $28 (originally $98) Lucky Brand Alonso Faux Shearling Water Resistant Plaid Print Jacket, $62 (originally $195) Rainforest Faux Shearling Lined Corduroy Trucker Jacket, $75 (originally $395) Adidas Essential Feel Cozy Fleece Pants, $35 (originally $45) Spyder Constant Sweater Fleece-Lined Full-Zip Jacket, from $39 (originally $139) Jeff Fort Green Crewneck Sweater, from $25 (originally $99) Marc New York Barlow Jacket, $80 (originally $295) Slate & Stone Lightweight Nylon Zip-Up Jacket, $50 (originally $348) Z by Zella Rogue Fleece Joggers, from $19 (originally $27) Adidas Essentials Insulated Hooded Jacket, $68 (originally $90) Best Women’s Shoe Deals Courtesy of Nordstrom Any avid traveler will tell you that footwear can make or break a vacation. These heavily discounted shoes are equal parts supportive and stylish — from fan-favorite brands like Nike, Sam Edelman, and Naturalizer — perfect for maintaining pain-free feet during your next trip. Comfy sneakers, fashionable booties, sporty sandals, and more are up to 85 percent off. Cole Haan Camea Waterproof Leather Combat Boots, from $50 (originally $290) Sam Edelman Poppy Sneakers, $60 (originally $120) Fireside by Dearfoams Sydney Scuff Slippers, $45 (originally $90) Cole Haan ZeroGrand Stitchlite Wingtip Oxford Sneakers, $70 (originally $150) Bionica Dania Sandals, $90 (originally $140) Sam Edelman Valeri Slide Sandals, $60 (originally $140) Adidas Duramo Athletic Sneakers, from $35 (originally $70) Naturalizer Lyrie Slip-On Sneakers, $23 (originally $100) Rykä Declare Running Sneakers, $30 (originally $90) Vince Camuto Abrelyn Slide Sandals, $30 (originally $99) Best Men’s Shoe Deals Nordstrom Rack Dress shoes, sneakers, boots — whichever shoes your closet is lacking, Nordstrom Rack has plenty of stylish and comfortable pairs to choose from. Currently, you can get up to 70 percent off on a variety of brands including Asics, Cole Haan, Lacoste, and more. Each style is incredibly supportive, sleek, and ready for whatever trip you've got planned. Asics Gel-Excite 9 Sneakers, from $39 (originally $75) Vintage Foundry Simon Slip-On Dress Shoes, $90 (originally $300) Saucony Freedom 4 Running Shoes, $49 (originally $150) Fila Machu Sneakers, from $23 (originally $65) Adidas Adilette Slip-on Clogs, $33 (originally $45) Reef Element TQT Flip Flops, $30 (originally $40) Cole Haan 2.ZeroGrand Stitchlite Water Resistant Wingtip Sneakers, from $100 (originally $210) Lacoste Tatalya Leather Slip-On Sneakers, $55 (originally $75) Brooks Ghost 14 Running Shoes, $90 (originally $140) Cole Haan Grand Motion Sneakers, $65 (originally $200) Vintage Foundry Vulcan Leather Lace-Up Boots, $90 (originally $250) Adidas Lite Racer Lace-up Activewear Sneakers, $55 (originally $70) Cole Haan Grand Camden Derby Sneakers, $75 (originally $210) Best Beauty Deals Nordstrom Rack Don’t sleep on the beauty deals from the Nordstrom Rack sale. You’ll find reduced prices on everything from travel-friendly hair tools to skin care and makeup from top brands like Urban Decay, Dyson, Estée Lauder, and more. Need a new blowout brush or fresh foundation? You’ll be sure to find what you need (or just want) during this major sales event; expect up to 83 percent off. Cortex Beauty Volumizing Blowout Brush, $50 (originally $250) Aria Beauty Pink Sugar 1-Inch Ceramic Hair Straightener, $27 (originally $80) Dyson Corrale Straightener, $300 (originally $500) Skinchemists Vitamin C Eye Balm, $20 (originally $69) Yes Studio Self Love Zone Out 3-Piece Kit, $12 (originally $25) Terre Mere Complete Eye Brush 8-Piece Set, $25 (originally $151) Stila Hide & Chic Foundation, $13 (originally $39) Bobbi Brown Four Ways Set, $32 (originally $45) Shiseido Ultimune Strength & Hydration Set, $98 (originally $140) Urban Decay Stay Naked Face & Lip Tint Stick Duo, $22 (originally $52) Estée Lauder Pure Color Desire Crème Lipstick, $22 (originally $44) Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $45 (originally $60) NuFace Refreshed Trinity Kit, $160 (originally $259) 