Nordstrom Rack Is Kicking Off the Weekend With 5,000+ New Markdowns Up to 90% Off — Shop the 13 Best Deals

As a shopping writer, it goes without saying that I love a good deal. And, since I’m also a travel enthusiast, I can’t help but relish in excitement when there’s a sale happening on travel gear and accessories. If you’ve just booked a trip or just noticed that your go-to gear is in need of serious refreshing, you’ve come to the right place, because Nordstrom Rack just added thousands of markdowns to its sale section — 5,365 to be exact.

Maybe it's because spring is on the horizon or Nordstrom Rack was just feeling generous, but right now, you can score up to 90 percent off everything from travel bags and comfortable apparel that's ready for any type of trip; think durable hardside suitcases, versatile backpacks, cozy fleece jackets, and multipurpose dopp kits from top brands like Adidas, Travelers Choice, Columbia, Marc Jacobs, and more.

Now, no one has time to sort through 5,000-plus sale items — well, actually, I do because it’s my job. You're welcome. Keep scrolling to shop the 13 best deals for travelers from Nordstrom Rack's new markdowns list. Take my word for it, you'll want to act fast because plenty of items are already selling out.

Lucky Brand Women's Drew High-Waist Mom Jeans

Nordstrom Rack

Real talk, when was the last time that you bought a pair of jeans for under $10? Don't miss this chance to score the ultra-flattering and comfortable Lucky Brand Drew High-Waist Mom Jeans for a whopping 90 percent off. Between their relaxed fit and versatile wash, I trust that you'll have no problem incorporating them into your travel wardrobe.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $9 (originally $99)

Nordstrom Dopp Kit Bag & Jewelry Organizer

Nordstrom Rack

There's nothing this writer loves more than multitasking travel accessories, and if you're trying to pack light, you'll want to check out this two-in-one organizer from Nordstrom. It's a dopp kit and jewelry organizer all-in-one, so you don't need two separate bags to store your makeup, skin care, and accessories — which is good news if you don't have room to spare in your carry-on or purse.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, from $12 (originally $20)

Kenneth Cole Reaction Renegade 24-Inch Lightweight Hardside Expandable Suitcase

Nordstrom Rack

When you check a bag, the last thing you want to worry about is it getting damaged. With the Kenneth Cole Reaction Renegade 24-Inch Checked Suitcase's durable hardside construction, you can have peace of mind during your flight that your luggage and essentials will arrive at your destination in one piece. Not to mention that it's expandable, which means extra packing room for clothes, shoes, and whatever else you'll need, and its navy exterior is sleek and versatile enough to match your go-to travel bags. Get one while it's 63 percent off.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $96 (originally $260)

Sperry Women's Soletide Sneakers

Nordstrom Rack

A trusty pair of sneakers is an essential for any trip, and it doesn't get comfier than the Soletide Sneakers from Sperry. These lightweight leather kicks are equipped with cushioned memory foam footbeds for maximum support to the arches, heels, and toes. Plus, they have a grippy traction pattern and come in two stylish colorways.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, from $25 (originally $50)

Z by Zella Replay Women's Slim Fleece Joggers

Nordstrom Rack

Though these aren't on sale, a $25 pair of cozy joggers is a deal that no traveler can pass up, especially from a brand that usually prices their comfy pants for twice that much. The Replay Slim Fleece Joggers are made from a warm-yet-breathable material and have an adjustable waistband so you can always expect a comfy fit. But, the best part is that they have an incredibly sleek silhouette, which means you'll always look put-together — even when you're catching a red-eye flight. If you like the brand, there are plenty of good deals to be found; check out this Zella style that’s 50 percent off.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $25

Adidas Men's Lite Racer Sneakers

Nordstrom Rack

Long travel days require comfortable footwear like the Lite Racer Sneakers from Adidas. Thanks to their cushioned insoles, flexible construction, and lace-up design, you can enjoy your natural stride (and even an extra pep in your step) and confidently navigate any terrain — slick airport terminals, uneven cobblestone streets, hilly dirt roads off the beaten path, you name it.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, from $36 (originally $70)

Travelers Choice Heaven’s Gate 19-Inch Backpack

Nordstrom Rack

Perfect for minimalist travelers, especially ones that prefer to pack their personal bags with as many essentials as possible to skip checked luggage fees, the incredibly spacious Heaven's Gate 19-Inch Backpack ensures that there's room for everything you need — and that there's a designated pocket, pouch, and compartment for easy access and organizing. It also has a pass-through sleeve so you can slide it over your luggage handle for hands-free convenience.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $25 (originally $70)

Marc Jacobs The Simple Top Zip Leather Wallet

Nordstrom Rack

Don't feel like carrying a purse around to take in the sights? Just pack this handy card holder wallet with your credit card, room key, cash, and other essentials and you're good to go. The designer wallet is made with luxe leather, comes in three stunning colors, and is 59 percent off.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $49 (originally $120)

Andrew Marc Men's Pacey Quilted Jacket

Nordstrom Rack

Take it from this travel writer, Nordstrom Rack is the best place to buy outerwear on a budget. And right now, you can get this travel-ready hooded Andrew Marc jacket for 80 percent off, a discount that brings its $200-plus price tag to $45. It's the perfect transitional coat to have on-hand, especially if you have any early spring trips planned, and is stocked with pockets.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $45 (originally $225)

Dockers Men's Box Quilted Puffer Vest

Nordstrom Rack

Marked down by as much as 85 percent, this quilted puffer vest will prove to be the ultimate travel companion for hiking, exploring new cities, and whatever else may be on your trip itinerary. Its stand-up collar blocks out the wind while its deep side pockets provide a secure spot to store your smartphone, keys, wallet, headphones, and other must-haves. Hurry, certain colors and sizes are selling out.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, from $23 (originally $160)

Bernardo Women's Diamond Quilted Recycled Polyester Jacket

Nordstrom Rack

At first glance, this may look like your average jacket. But it actually comes with interior shoulder straps so you can carry it on your back when you get too toasty. Genius, right? And, it's nearly 70 percent off. In addition to never having to awkwardly carry your jacket over your arm, around your waist, or stuffed in an already-crammed backpack, you'll love this Bernardo coat's warm lining, funnel neck hooded silhouette, and deep side pockets.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $50 (originally $159)

Columbia Mount Grant Fleece Full-Zip Jacket

Nordstrom Rack

Perfect for layering when temperatures drop or on its own when you need something warm but lightweight, the Mount Grant Jacket from Columbia is ready for any adventure with its soft, durable fleece construction, side pockets, and stand collar. It's currently on sale for as little as $25, and it looks like certain colors and sizes are going out of stock fast.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, from $25 (originally $45)

Hobo Fate Leather Crossbody

Nordstrom Rack

With its 7-inch by 4-inch by 0.5-inch frame, the Hobo Fate Leather Crossbody offers just the right amount of space for your smartphone, wallet (there are three card slots if you don't feel like bringing it), keys, and other travel must-haves so you can take in the sights hands-free, without feeling weighed down by a heavy purse or backpack. It also comes in handy for concerts, shopping days, and other activities where you'll want to travel light. Choose between seven colors and add one to your cart while it's 60 percent off.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $50 (originally $128)

