Not all vacations are created equal. Each getaway comes with its own unique adventure — whether you’re exploring a new city or trekking through nature — and it’s important to be prepared for those big moments. Whatever your endeavor, you’ll want footwear that provides benefits to enhance the experience. This fall and winter, don’t skip this key luggage necessity: the right pair of boots. And Nordstrom Rack has an entire Fall Boot Edit full of shopper-loved picks for up to 55 percent off.

New boots can kick up your fall wardrobe a notch, whether you’re sporting a pair of combat boots to add a functional edge to your look, or rocking an over-the-knee stiletto to spice up a date night. But, as we looked over Nordstrom Rack’s nearly 300-boots-long list in this seasonal section, we found a lot that were more than just a pretty face. It turns out, boots can offer a wide array of practical features that fit an equally wide array of travel needs. If your winter holiday plans include going to a cold-weather locale, look for insulation or a warm faux fur lining. Is there rain in the forecast? Consider packing a pair of waterproof nylon rain boots to keep your feet dry. If you’ll be on your feet all day shopping downtown, look for a style with proper support and a cushioned in-sole. Wherever you’re headed, be sure to pack the pairs that are not only fashionable, but essential to your experience.

We rounded up our favorite fall boots from Nordstrom Rack with added benefits for your next travel destination. Whether you’re looking for warmth, support, or comfort, there are a range of options that not only will help you look good, but feel good too. And the obvious benefit of these picks? They’re on sale for as little as $35. With boots going for up to 50 percent off, you should shop fast because the sale won’t last for very long.

Steve Madden Herricks Platform Boot

Nordstrom Rack

This black lace-up boot boasts a utilitarian zip pouch to store small necessities like keys, coins, and bills, so you don’t have to go digging through a big bag. With a lug sole and block heel, they’re a stylish complement to your next urban adventure. Be sure to size up a half size as they run small, according to shoppers.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $75 (originally $130)

Religious Comfort Passion Waterproof Lug Sole Boot

Nordstrom Rack

If you’re headed to a snowy destination, stay warm and dry in these waterproof and insulated boots. They offer a removable memory foam insole and are safe for temps as low as -11°F so you can keep yourself comfortable and toasty in the elements. Plus, the sole is durable enough that you won’t have to worry about wearing it down during your adventures.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $98 (originally $140)

Steve Madden Silhouette Quilted Over the Knee Boot

Nordstrom Rack

Like long johns, but sexy. These quilted over-the-knee boots with a chic stiletto heel offer the perfect combination of warmth and fashion, like a wearable blanket for your legs. Packing a dress or mini-skirt for a night out? These will complete your look on a chilly evening, without you shivering your way to the tapas bar. This boot runs small with a narrow calf circumference, so you may want to size up.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $110 (originally $170)

Nomad Yippee Cowboy Waterproof Rain Boot

Nordstrom Rack

You can never be too prepared for a rainy day when you travel. And why not have some fun with it? These Western-style waterproof rain boots come in vibrant colors and patterns like animal print and paisley, and with a 2-inch heel, you can stay dry without sacrificing style.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $40 (originally $57)

Dr. Martens 1460 Kolbert Boot

Nordstrom Rack

Planning for long walks in the cold? Throw on these versatile ankle boots with a casual look to add a wintry flair. Their faux fur lining will keep your feet pampered, while the thick rubber sole will support your feet on snowy terrain.“They are so comfortable and beautiful,” one reviewer says. “Goes perfect with every outfit.”

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $120 (originally $160)

Journee Ivie Tall Boot

Nordstrom Rack

Comfortable walking boots are the “little black dress” of fall travel. If you’re planning to spend a lot of time on your feet, these wide-calf tall boots with memory foam insoles will become a staple for your suitcase. The layered strap design comes in a distressed gray or brown finish, so whether you’re on a guided tour or a leisurely stroll in a local village, you’ll look and feel great.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $77 (originally $100)

Timberland Sienna High Waterproof Boot

Nordstrom Rack

If you’re looking for a hiking boot with a trendy twist, this lace-up pair offers a little height with a 2 1/2-inch stacked heel. Its cushioned footbed and signature waterproof technology provide support for rough terrain, so this boot offers the right blend of functionality and style.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $105 (originally $150)

DV by Dolce Vita Romy Ribbed Knit Chelsea Boot

Nordstrom Rack

This boot is the jack of all trades. Its ribbed ankle has a knit sock-like feel to keep you cozy in cool destinations, and it boasts a TPR sole to brave the elements. Added bonus? It has elastic insets that allow for easy pull-on/off in TSA security lines.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $60 (originally $90)

Børn Wynter Boot

Nordstrom Rack

Don’t be fooled by the name. This low-cut bootie is suitable even for a not-so-frigid fall getaway. Lightweight with ankle-cutouts, it offers durability without the bulk. It also has unique artistic features like a cork midsole and contrast hand stitch, making for a seasonally apt accessory to your favorite autumn sweater.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $95 (originally $130)

DV DOLCE VITA Faux Shearling Trim Duck Boot

Nordstrom Rack

A duck boot that’s also très chic? These water resistant boots not only prevent soggy feet on wet or snowy days, they also make a fashion statement with leopard or Burberry-inspired prints. Plus, the faux fur collar will keep your ankles warm when the weather cools. This style can be worn with jeans or fitted pants for a stylish and practical look.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $35 (originally $70)

