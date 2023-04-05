Woah! We Found 9 Designer Carry-on Bags Up to 80% Off at Nordstrom Rack, and They’re Perfect for Weekend Trips

Instead of using bulky roller luggage for a weekend getaway, consider packing light with a carry-on travel bag that’s roomy and easy to carry throughout your trip — something that will fit your essentials, a pair of shoes, a light spring jacket, and more without you having to check a bag at the airport. That way, you’ll spend less time waiting at baggage claim and more time enjoying yourself, offline.

If you’re in the market for the perfect weekender, you’re in luck: We’ve already gone on the hunt for such practical, spacious duffel bags, and found that Nordstrom Rack has a bunch of them on sale. Right now, designer brands like LeSportsac and Ted Baker are up to 80 percent off, with prices as low as $35. Read on for our top picks at Nordstrom Rack, and make sure you grab these durable, luxe weekenders before they sell out.

Robert Graham Pirro Weekender Bag

Opt for a structured bag for your upcoming getaway like this classic faux-leather style with an embossed paisley design. And you can grab it for up to a whopping 80 percent off, which brings its price down to $99 from $498. This duffel has a spacious, paisley interior with “organizational pockets” as well as four exterior storage compartments. The removable, adjustable strap also has a padded faux-leather sleeve for your comfort while you walk around the airport.

XRay Waterproof Travel Duffel Bag

Get this eye-pleasing, practical weekender on sale for $35, down from its original price of $80 (in case you’re wondering — that’s 56 percent off). This modern style has a protective shell so you’ll have a peace of mind knowing your essentials are shielded from rainy weather elements. A reviewer mentioned that this travel bag is “very sturdy,” and “easy to carry” since it’s not too bulky. Another shared that it “holds enough for [a] weekend trip,” and that the exterior is easy to clean.

David King and Co Extra Large Multi Pocket Leather Duffel Bag

For those who like to pack a little extra, consider this spacious soft leather bag for 60 percent off. The 12-inch by x 23-inch by 12.5-inch duffel comes in three colors, each finished with either silver or brass-toned hardware, including metal feet to keep the bottom of the bag (and your belongings) off the ground. It has ample exterior storage thanks to its two side compartments and two separate zipper pockets, so you have plenty of space to store a pair of shoes, travel toiletries, chargers, and more. One shopper who uses it for weekend travel said they still have “lots of left over room” after they pack. Another noted that its deep pockets make it “practical.”

LeSportsac Bergen Weekend Duffel

This nylon weekender has interior and exterior pockets for you to maximize your storage space — and it’s a steal at 51 percent off. With dual handles, plus a detachable strap, you’ll be able to go straight from work to the train for your quick trip. One reviewer who gave it five stars said it’s “the perfect size” for a carry-on bag or to use at home as a gym bag, and described it as “light, durable, functional, and stylish.”

Ted Baker London Frutes Duffel Bag

For something stylish and versatile, consider a two-tone duffel bag like this Ted Baker weekender with a subtle color-blocked finish; it’s up to 64 percent off right now. If you need more space to fit that extra shirt, you can easily expand this lined bag by unbuttoning the sides. Carry the bag by its handles, or over your shoulder with the removable and adjustable strap, and head to your destination.

One shopper who loves the quality and unisex style of this bag called it “perfect for a weekend getaway.” Another said it’s “great for those who travel light” and don’t want to haul around a big bag during travel.

Robert Graham Infinity Space Weekend Duffel Bag

This weekend travel bag from Robert Graham has a particularly genius feature: it doubles as a garment bag. It’s perfect for holding a suit or dress when you travel for a special occasion like a wedding or milestone celebration. Plus, you can’t get better than this discount, now up to 66 percent off.

LeSportsac Dakota Medium Deluxe Overnight Bag

For those who want another LeSportsac option, the deluxe overnight bag that’s also 51 percent off, and comes in solid black or a tiny floral print design for spring. It has a bottom compartment to store extra items like a second pair of shoes.



Be sure to grab these duffel bags while they’re still in stock and up to 80 percent off from Nordstrom Rack so you can pack your essentials and outfits for that upcoming weekend vacation. And if you can’t get enough of these designer gems, read on for a few more sale styles we’re eyeing.

More Duffel Bags on Sale at Nordstrom Rack:

The Same Direction Stone Creek Waxed Canvas Weekend Bag

Slate and Stone Nylon Weekend Bag

