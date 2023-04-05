Woah! We Found 9 Designer Carry-on Bags Up to 80% Off at Nordstrom Rack, and They’re Perfect for Weekend Trips

Shoppers call them “easy-to-carry.”

By
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron is the Partnerships Commerce Writer on the Commerce News & Deals team. Her work includes writing online articles about products, new collection launches, and deals for Dotdash Meredith brands. She's always looking for quality products and sales in fashion, home goods, beauty, and more.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 5, 2023 05:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Nordstrom Rack CPC - Weekender Bags Up to 80% Off
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington

Instead of using bulky roller luggage for a weekend getaway, consider packing light with a carry-on travel bag that’s roomy and easy to carry throughout your trip — something that will fit your essentials, a pair of shoes, a light spring jacket, and more without you having to check a bag at the airport. That way, you’ll spend less time waiting at baggage claim and more time enjoying yourself, offline. 

If you’re in the market for the perfect weekender, you’re in luck: We’ve already gone on the hunt for such practical, spacious duffel bags, and found that Nordstrom Rack has a bunch of them on sale. Right now, designer brands like LeSportsac and Ted Baker are up to 80 percent off, with prices as low as $35. Read on for our top picks at Nordstrom Rack, and make sure you grab these durable, luxe weekenders before they sell out.

Robert Graham Pirro Weekender Bag

PIRRO WEEKENDER Robert Graham Pirro Weekend Bag ROBERT GRAHAM

Nordstrom

Opt for a structured bag for your upcoming getaway like this classic faux-leather style with an embossed paisley design. And you can grab it for up to a whopping 80 percent off, which brings its price down to $99 from $498. This duffel has a spacious, paisley interior with “organizational pockets” as well as four exterior storage compartments. The removable, adjustable strap also has a padded faux-leather sleeve for your comfort while you walk around the airport.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, from $99 (originally $498)

XRay Waterproof Travel Duffel Bag

Waterproof Travel Duffel Bag XRAY

Nordstrom

Get this eye-pleasing, practical weekender on sale for $35, down from its original price of $80 (in case you’re wondering — that’s 56 percent off). This modern style has a protective shell so you’ll have a peace of mind knowing your essentials are shielded from rainy weather elements. A reviewer mentioned that this travel bag is “very sturdy,” and “easy to carry” since it’s not too bulky. Another shared that it “holds enough for [a] weekend trip,” and that the exterior is easy to clean.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, from $35 (originally $80)

David King and Co Extra Large Multi Pocket Leather Duffel Bag

Extra Large Multi Pocket Leather Duffle Bag DAVID KING AND CO

Nordstrom Rack

For those who like to pack a little extra, consider this spacious soft leather bag for 60 percent off. The 12-inch by x 23-inch by 12.5-inch duffel comes in three colors, each finished with either silver or brass-toned hardware, including metal feet to keep the bottom of the bag (and your belongings) off the ground. It has ample exterior storage thanks to its two side compartments and two separate zipper pockets, so you have plenty of space to store a pair of shoes, travel toiletries, chargers, and more. One shopper who uses it for weekend travel said they still have “lots of left over room” after they pack. Another noted that its deep pockets make it “practical.” 

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $135 (originally $340)

LeSportsac Bergen Weekend Duffel

Bergen Weekend Duffle LESPORTSAC

Nordstrom

This nylon weekender has interior and exterior pockets for you to maximize your storage space — and it’s a steal at 51 percent off. With dual handles, plus a detachable strap, you’ll be able to go straight from work to the train for your quick trip. One reviewer who gave it five stars said it’s “the perfect size” for a carry-on bag or to use at home as a gym bag, and described it as “light, durable, functional, and stylish.”

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $90 (originally $185)

Ted Baker London Frutes Duffel Bag

Frutes Duffle Bag TED BAKER LONDON $86.23Current Price $86.23

Nordstrom

For something stylish and versatile, consider a two-tone duffel bag like this Ted Baker weekender with a subtle color-blocked finish; it’s up to 64 percent off right now. If you need more space to fit that extra shirt, you can easily expand this lined bag by unbuttoning the sides. Carry the bag by its handles, or over your shoulder with the removable and adjustable strap, and head to your destination. 

One shopper who loves the quality and unisex style of this bag called it “perfect for a weekend getaway.” Another said it’s “great for those who travel light” and don’t want to haul around a big bag during travel.  

To buy: nordstromrack.com, from $69 (originally $195)

Robert Graham Infinity Space Weekend Duffel Bag

nfinity Space Weekend Duffle Bag ROBERT GRAHAM

Nordstrom

This weekend travel bag from Robert Graham has a particularly genius feature: it doubles as a garment bag. It’s perfect for holding a suit or dress when you travel for a special occasion like a wedding or milestone celebration. Plus, you can’t get better than this discount, now up to 66 percent off.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, from $135 (originally $398)

LeSportsac Dakota Medium Deluxe Overnight Bag 

Dakota Medium Deluxe Overnight Bag

Nordstrom

For those who want another LeSportsac option, the deluxe overnight bag that’s also 51 percent off, and comes in solid black or a tiny floral print design for spring. It has a bottom compartment to store extra items like a second pair of shoes.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $95 (originally $195)

Be sure to grab these duffel bags while they’re still in stock and up to 80 percent off from Nordstrom Rack so you can pack your essentials and outfits for that upcoming weekend vacation. And if you can’t get enough of these designer gems, read on for a few more sale styles we’re eyeing.

More Duffel Bags on Sale at Nordstrom Rack:

The Same Direction Stone Creek Waxed Canvas Weekend Bag

tone Creek Waxed Canvas Weekend Bag THE SAME DIRECTION

Nordstrom

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $60 (originally $120)

Slate and Stone Nylon Weekend Bag

Nylon Weekend Bag SLATE & STONE

Nordstrom Rack

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $100 (originally $198)

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

TK Items Never to Pack, According to Travel Writers and Flight Attendants â and What to Bring Instead TOUT
Flight Attendants Spill Their Secrets: 14 Things You Should Never Bring on a Plane, and What to Pack Instead
Flight Attendant Loved Laptop Bag
Flight Attendants Reveal This $27 Amazon Backpack to Be Their Ultimate Carry-on Hack
15 Handy Finds We Discovered in Amazon's Secret Camping Store—and They Start at $TK
I’m a Lifelong Camper, and I Found 15 Must-haves in Amazon’s Secret Camping Store
Related Articles
Nordstrom Rack Sale Roundup Tout
I’m a Travel Writer, and These Are the 15 Deals I’m Shopping at the Nordstrom Clear the Rack Sale
Amazon's Most Popular New Luggage Items
I'm a Shopping Expert, and I'm Eyeing Amazon's 10 Newly Released Luggage and Travel Essentials
Weekly Deal Roundup: Best Member-Only Deals Tout
Amazon Prime Members Can Score Up to 65% Off Travel Gear This Weekend — Here Are the 10 Best Deals From $6
Senreve Sale CPC TOUT
This Rare Designer Sale Is Packed With Travel-ready Totes and Convertible Bags for Up to 75% Off
Best Weekender Bags for Any Overnight Trip
The 10 Best Weekender Bags of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Leather Overnight Bags of 2023
The 9 Best Leather Overnight Bags of 2023
Rockland three-piece set one-off 61% Off TOUT
This Spacious Luggage Set Ensures You Have a Bag for Every Type of Trip — and It’s an Unheard-of 61% Off
The Best Vegan Bags, Totes and Backpacks
The 14 Best Vegan Bags, Totes, and Backpacks of 2023
Duffle Bags Group Shot
The 7 Best Duffel Bags of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Rolling Duffel Bags Tested Roundup
The 12 Best Rolling Duffel Bags of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Luggage Pieces
The 19 Best Luggage Pieces of 2023, According to T+L Editors
best carry on travel bags
The 9 Best Carry-on Backpacks of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
TAL-Toiletries-Bags-Group-tamara-staples
The 11 Best Toiletry Bags of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Weekender Bags With Separate Shoe Compartments
The 13 Best Weekender Bags With Separate Shoe Compartments of 2023
Four men's weekender duffel bags
The 11 Best Weekender Bags for Men in 2023
Best Patterned Luggage
The 12 Best Patterned Luggage Pieces of 2023