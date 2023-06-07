Nordstrom Rack Just Dropped Hundreds of Comfy Shoe Deals — Shop the 12 Best for Up to 62% Off

If you’re heading somewhere sunny for an upcoming summer vacation or traipsing around a bustling city somewhere, one of the most essential items to leave room for in your suitcase is a comfortable pair — or two — of shoes. Depending on your destination, it’s likely that you’ll need both supportive sneakers that will cushion your feet while you’re on the go, and comfy, breathable sandals that can be worn day or night.

To find both options, we scoured Nordstrom Rack’s deals on summer shoes, and its new arrivals include sneakers and sandals to grab for a vacation, for everyday wear, and beyond. Keep your feet blister-free and supported with white canvas sneakers from Vans, or opt for running shoes like this Brooks pair — a brand Jennifer Garner wears on repeat — that’s available in 10 colors and 36 percent off.

Nordstrom Rack’s sandals selection also puts comfort first, with slide-on options for easy air travel like these Sam Edelman cutout sandals with a cushioned footbed, and these platform espadrilles that featured a contoured footbed and padded straps to protect the foot, even when you’re wearing them all day. With discounts up to 62 percent, Nordstrom Rack’s latest arrivals are an ideal time to upgrade your footwear with comfortable styles, so keep scrolling for more of our top picks.

Best Nordstrom Rack Sneaker Deals

Brooks Levitate 5 Running Shoe

With advanced technology to support your movements from the inside out, these Brooks running sneakers are a good option to pack for a highly active vacation. The knit upper offers plenty of breathability and cool comfort during warmer days, and the midsole provides a springy step for more efficient running and walking. One runner called them their “favorite fit running shoes” since they’re “ultra-light and comfortable” and have the “perfect amount of support.”

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $80 (originally $150)

Sorel Explorer Blitz Stride Sneaker

These slip-on sneakers are designed with summer-friendly lightweight mesh and an anti-chafe knit ankle collar so you never have to worry about blisters or rubbing while you’re wearing these all day. The foam footbed also molds to your foot for all-around comfort. One shopper shared that they “took these on a recent trip to Europe” and “walked 10+ miles most days” but the sneakers “kept [their] feet from aching or from being sore,” and their “feet did not hurt at all.”

To buy: nordstromrack.com, from $50 (originally $105)

Adidas x Marimekko SL20 Running Shoe

Designed in collaboration with Marimekko, these super lightweight sneakers include Adidas’ signature lightstrike cushioning, plus a knit material so your foot doesn’t overheat during hotter days. Its textured bottom provides anti-slip protection as you move around. One runner who wears these sneakers said they’re the “best running shoes” and “are flexible” so they don’t hurt their toes while running. They also added that the “soles of [their] feet don’t absorb the shock so they don’t hurt afterwards.”

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $60 (originally $120)

Best Nordstrom Rack Sandal Deals

Sam Edelman Bay Cutout Slide Sandal

You don’t need to sacrifice style for support with these stylish cutout slides that feature a padded footbed and a slight heel. The shoe is also slightly flexible so it immediately conforms to your foot. A shopper with self-described “feet issues” said that they can wear these sandals “walking all day” and that they’re “so comfortable.”

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $50 (originally $100)

Mia Maine Braided Sandal

If you’re looking for a cushioned heel for dinner plans while traveling, this trendy braided style has a sturdy block heel and gently padded footbed for hidden comfort in a fashionable find. The braided sandal comes in five colors starting at $30, and one shopper praised the heels’ “super comfortable” design, adding that the footbed provides the “perfect squishiness — supportive but soft and flexible.” They also said that the braided strap is “very comfortable” with “no rubbing.”

To buy: nordstromrack.com, from $30 (originally $60)

Franco Sarto Miras Leather Toe Loop Sandal

When spending the day shopping or exploring a new destination, these flat sandals will stay put thanks to an ankle strap, and support your feet with cushioned insoles. They’re made with a soft leather upper which feels smooth against your foot, even in the toe loop. Shoppers raved about the sandal’s comfort, with one person sharing that they “wore these while walking around Las Vegas all day” but that they remained “comfortable” and looked “great with dresses and pants.” Another reviewer shared that sentiment, highlighting that they “can wear and walk in them for hours without trouble.”

To buy: nordstromrack.com, from $55 (originally $99)

Don’t miss your chance to upgrade your comfy footwear collection with Nordstrom Rack’s on-sale styles before they sell out.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $70 (originally $110)

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $65 (originally $80)

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $65 (originally $75)

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $80 (originally $200)

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $30 (originally $79)

To buy: nordstromrack.com, from $85 (originally $225)

