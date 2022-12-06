Best Products Style Shoes These Shoe Brands Loved by Oprah and Kate Middleton Are on Sale for Up to 69% Off at Nordstrom Rack Right Now Check out these styles, plus more comfy and cozy travel-friendly footwear. By Sarah Byron Sarah Byron Instagram Sarah Byron is the Partnerships Commerce Writer on the Commerce News & Deals team. Her work includes writing online articles about products, new collection launches, and deals for Dotdash Meredith brands. She's always looking for quality products and sales in fashion, home goods, beauty, and more. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on December 6, 2022 06:00AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Nordstrom Rack As you finalize your holiday travel, consider this a friendly reminder to have a pair of reliable and comfortable footwear. If you still haven’t found the perfect on-the-go pair, there’s no need to spiral into an overwhelming search across thousands of shoes — we’ve already done that for you. So even as you’re busy figuring out your best travel outfit and how to strategically pack your luggage, you can easily check this item off your to-do list. As a shopping writer, I considered all of your potential style and travel wants and needs before putting this tailored group of shoes together from Nordstrom Rack. From Dr. Scholl’s to Cole Haan, each style is on sale, easy to put on and take off, and offers that comfy coziness to keep your feet happy throughout your holiday travels. And bonus: there are even shoes from brands loved by Oprah and Kate Middleton. Read on for our favorite styles at Nordstrom Rack for up to 69 percent off. The 18 Most Comfortable Walking Shoes for Travel of 2022 Dahlia Pointy Toe Flat Nordstrom Rack Starting with a pair of Vionic flats, this brand has been a favorite of Oprah’s for years and was even recognized for creating her favorite travel sneakers. To spare yourself from sore feet, these shoes have cushioning from heel to toe and the brand is podiatrist-approved. The cozy, knit pointed-toe flats will hug your feet and keep them cool while you dash from one gate to the next. One shopper said these flats are “comfortable” and gave them a five-star rating for the supportive arch. And even better, Nordstrom Rack marked these flats from the Oprah-loved brand on sale for just $50. To buy: nordstromrack.com, $50 (originally $66) Cole Haan Zerogrand Stitchlite Loafer Nordstrom Rack Similarly supportive and on sale for under $100, these breathable loafers by Cole Haan are another great option for your holiday travel. A shopper said that these shoes “give comfort for all year round” while another said they’re like “walking on a cloud.”To buy: nordstromrack.com, $95 (originally $130) La Canadienne Newport Waterproof Bootie Nordstrom Rack If you anticipate travel in rainy conditions, the La Canadienne Waterproof Bootie will certainly suffice, and they’re on sale for $210, down from $475. Available in black or navy suede, these Chelsea boots have a modern athleisure style with a memory foam insole. Shoppers love these shoes, with one reviewer saying they “can’t remember owning a more comfortable pair of boots.” Another who struts through Montreal winters shared that these boots are “extremely comfortable” and have taken on the snow, sleet, and hail. To buy: nordstromrack.com, $210 (originally $475) Dr. Scholl’s Nova Slip-on Sneaker Nordstrom Rack Another stylish option are these Dr. Scholl's Nova Slip-on Sneakers, on sale for up to 50 percent off. A shopper who owns three pairs of Dr. Scholl’s shoes said these are “high quality,” and another shared that these sneakers are “supportive for all day wear.” To buy: nordstromrack.com, $35-$50 (originally $70) Superga Lamé Sneaker Nordstrom Rack Superga, a shoe brand that’s approved by the Princess of Wales, is loved by shoppers worldwide for its classic and comfortable styles. And yes, Nordstrom Rack has styles from this brand on sale for up to 69 percent off. The low-profile Superga Lamé Sneaker are on sale for just $30 from its original price of $75, so you can walk through the airport and train stations feeling royally cool and casual like Kate Middleton. To buy: nordstromrack.com, $30 (originally $75) Be sure to shop these comfy and cozy shoes at Nordstrom Rack for travel this holiday season, and get the Oprah- and Middleton-loved brands on sale while they last. And, if you’re looking for more sale styles, there’s no shortage on Nordstrom Rack. These Ugg Aletheia Boots have an additional plush lining, which a shopper said kept their feet “warm” and “cozy” in the cold weather. And these block-heeled, knee-high Aerosole Micah Boots will elevate your look, and they’re up to 64 percent off right now. A reviewer called these boots a “must buy” for the price, color, and comfort. Read on for more of our top picks at prices that are just too good to pass up. More Sale Styles We Love: Dr. Scholl's Nonstop Chelsea Boots Nordstrom Rack To buy: nordstromrack.com, $60 (originally $80) Cole Haan Molly Fashion Sneakers Nordstrom Rack To buy: nordstromrack.com, $60 (originally $130) Ugg Aletheia Boots Nordstrom Rack To buy: nordstromrack.com, $155 (originally $200) Aerosole Micah Boots Nordstrom Rack To buy: nordstromrack.com, from $50 (originally $140) Ugg Shaina Boots Nordstrom Rack To buy: nordstromrack.com, $130 (originally $170) Shop More T+L Deals: This Comfy and Stylish Shearling Jacket Has More Than 16,000 Perfect Ratings — and It's on Sale Now Shoppers Say These Celeb-loved, Cloud-like Ugg Slippers Are the Comfiest Travel Shoes — and They're 50% Off This Celeb-loved Brand Is Finally Having a Sale on Its Comfiest Travel Shoes — and They're Up to 40% Off 