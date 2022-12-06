These Shoe Brands Loved by Oprah and Kate Middleton Are on Sale for Up to 69% Off at Nordstrom Rack Right Now

Check out these styles, plus more comfy and cozy travel-friendly footwear.

By
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron is the Partnerships Commerce Writer on the Commerce News & Deals team. Her work includes writing online articles about products, new collection launches, and deals for Dotdash Meredith brands. She's always looking for quality products and sales in fashion, home goods, beauty, and more.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 6, 2022 06:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Nordstrom Rack Shoe Tout
Photo:

Nordstrom Rack

As you finalize your holiday travel, consider this a friendly reminder to have a pair of reliable and comfortable footwear. If you still haven’t found the perfect on-the-go pair, there’s no need to spiral into an overwhelming search across thousands of shoes — we’ve already done that for you. So even as you’re busy figuring out your best travel outfit and how to strategically pack your luggage, you can easily check this item off your to-do list.

As a shopping writer, I considered all of your potential style and travel wants and needs before putting this tailored group of shoes together from Nordstrom Rack. From Dr. Scholl’s to Cole Haan, each style is on sale, easy to put on and take off, and offers that comfy coziness to keep your feet happy throughout your holiday travels. And bonus: there are even shoes from brands loved by Oprah and Kate Middleton. Read on for our favorite styles at Nordstrom Rack for up to 69 percent off.

Dahlia Pointy Toe Flat

Dahlia Pointy Toe Flat

Nordstrom Rack

Starting with a pair of Vionic flats, this brand has been a favorite of Oprah’s for years and was even recognized for creating her favorite travel sneakers. To spare yourself from sore feet, these shoes have cushioning from heel to toe and the brand is podiatrist-approved. The cozy, knit pointed-toe flats will hug your feet and keep them cool while you dash from one gate to the next. One shopper said these flats are “comfortable” and gave them a five-star rating for the supportive arch. And even better, Nordstrom Rack marked these flats from the Oprah-loved brand on sale for just $50. 

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $50 (originally $66)

Cole Haan Zerogrand Stitchlite Loafer

Zerogrand Stitchlite Loafer

Nordstrom Rack

Similarly supportive and on sale for under $100, these breathable loafers by Cole Haan are another great option for your holiday travel. A shopper said that these shoes “give comfort for all year round” while another said they’re like “walking on a cloud.”

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $95 (originally $130)

La Canadienne Newport Waterproof Bootie

Newport Waterproof Bootie

Nordstrom Rack

If you anticipate travel in rainy conditions, the La Canadienne Waterproof Bootie will certainly suffice, and they’re on sale for $210, down from $475. Available in black or navy suede, these Chelsea boots have a modern athleisure style with a memory foam insole. Shoppers love these shoes, with one reviewer saying they “can’t remember owning a more comfortable pair of boots.” Another who struts through Montreal winters shared that these boots are “extremely comfortable” and have taken on the snow, sleet, and hail. 

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $210 (originally $475)

Dr. Scholl’s Nova Slip-on Sneaker

Nova Slip-On Sneaker

Nordstrom Rack

Another stylish option are these Dr. Scholl's Nova Slip-on Sneakers, on sale for up to 50 percent off. A shopper who owns three pairs of Dr. Scholl’s shoes said these are “high quality,” and another shared that these sneakers are “supportive for all day wear.”

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $35-$50 (originally $70)

Superga Lamé Sneaker

'LamÃ©' Sneaker

Nordstrom Rack

Superga, a shoe brand that’s approved by the Princess of Wales, is loved by shoppers worldwide for its classic and comfortable styles. And yes, Nordstrom Rack has styles from this brand on sale for up to 69 percent off. The low-profile Superga Lamé Sneaker are on sale for just $30 from its original price of $75, so you can walk through the airport and train stations feeling royally cool and casual like Kate Middleton.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $30 (originally $75)

Be sure to shop these comfy and cozy shoes at Nordstrom Rack for travel this holiday season, and get the Oprah- and Middleton-loved brands on sale while they last. 

And, if you’re looking for more sale styles, there’s no shortage on Nordstrom Rack. These Ugg Aletheia Boots have an additional plush lining, which a shopper said kept their feet “warm” and “cozy” in the cold weather. And these block-heeled, knee-high Aerosole Micah Boots will elevate your look, and they’re up to 64 percent off right now. A reviewer called these boots a “must buy” for the price, color, and comfort. Read on for more of our top picks at prices that are just too good to pass up.

More Sale Styles We Love:

Dr. Scholl's Nonstop Chelsea Boots

Nonstop Chelsea Boot

Nordstrom Rack

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $60 (originally $80)

Cole Haan Molly Fashion Sneakers

Molly Fashion Sneaker

Nordstrom Rack

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $60 (originally $130)

Ugg Aletheia Boots

Aletheia Boot

Nordstrom Rack

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $155 (originally $200)

Aerosole Micah Boots

Micah Boot

Nordstrom Rack

To buy: nordstromrack.com, from $50 (originally $140)

Ugg Shaina Boots

Shaina Boot

Nordstrom Rack

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $130 (originally $170)

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Comfy Shoe Deals Roundup Cyber Monday Tout
Cyber Monday's Comfortable Shoe Deals Are Unheard of — Here Are the Best 77 Best Pairs for Nearly 70% Off
Ugg Fluff Yeah Faux Fur Slingback Sandal tout
Shoppers Say These Celeb-loved, Cloud-like Ugg Slippers Are the Comfiest Travel Shoes — and They’re 50% Off
zappos round-up tout
Zappos Just Dropped Thousands of Post-cyber Monday Deals — Shop the 32 Best Comfy Shoes on Sale
timberland boot sale Nordstrom
These Perfect-for-winter Timberland Boots Are Finally on Sale — but Not for Long
Allbirds Women's Shoes
This Celeb-loved Brand Is Finally Having a Sale on Its Comfiest Travel Shoes — and They're Up to 40% Off
Best Comfortable Shoes Black Friday Tout
The 68 Best Comfortable Shoe Deals Ahead of Black Friday — Up to 82% Off
Zappos Black Friday Shoe Roundup Tout
Zappos' Black Friday Sale Is One of the Best We've Seen So Far — Shop the 53 Can't-miss Deals on Comfy Shoes
Ugg koolaburra
People Are Ditching Their Uggs for These Best-selling Amazon Boots — and They’re on Sale for a Few More Hours
Longchamp Nordstrom Rack Roundup Tout
Travel Bags From the Brand Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Love Are 53% Off Right Now at Nordstrom Rack
amazon royal loved superga deal tout
The Comfy Sneakers Kate Middleton Always Wears Are As Little As $25 Right Now
Columbia Boots Customer Review and Sale tout
These ‘Perfect’ Winter Boots Must Have Slipped Through the Cracks — They’re Still on Sale From Cyber Monday
Everyday Chelsea Boot
These Stylish and Weatherproof Leather Chelsea Boots Have No Break-in Period — and They’re on Sale Right Now
SOREL Women's Emelie II Chelsea Boot â Waterproof Leather Rain Tout
These Comfy and Stylish Waterproof Leather Ankle Boots Are My Go-tos for Winter — and They’re 58% Off
TK Best Comfy Shoes at Amazon Under 50 black friday tout
19 Comfy Shoe Deals at Amazon You Won’t Want to Miss This Black Friday — All Under $50
Merrell Hiking Shoe One-Off Deal cyber monday tout
Amazon’s Best-selling Hiking Shoes for Men and Women Are Still on Sale for Up 46% Off After Cyber Monday
These Comfy and Cozy Boots Will Keep Your Feet Happy While Traveling This Winter â and Theyâre All on Sale Tout
Get Ahead of Black Friday Sales and Upgrade Your Travel Footwear With These 12 Comfy Boots That Go With Any Look