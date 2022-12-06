These Shoe Brands Loved by Oprah and Kate Middleton Are on Sale for Up to 69% Off at Nordstrom Rack Right Now

As you finalize your holiday travel, consider this a friendly reminder to have a pair of reliable and comfortable footwear. If you still haven’t found the perfect on-the-go pair, there’s no need to spiral into an overwhelming search across thousands of shoes — we’ve already done that for you. So even as you’re busy figuring out your best travel outfit and how to strategically pack your luggage, you can easily check this item off your to-do list.

As a shopping writer, I considered all of your potential style and travel wants and needs before putting this tailored group of shoes together from Nordstrom Rack. From Dr. Scholl’s to Cole Haan, each style is on sale, easy to put on and take off, and offers that comfy coziness to keep your feet happy throughout your holiday travels. And bonus: there are even shoes from brands loved by Oprah and Kate Middleton. Read on for our favorite styles at Nordstrom Rack for up to 69 percent off.

Dahlia Pointy Toe Flat

Nordstrom Rack

Starting with a pair of Vionic flats, this brand has been a favorite of Oprah’s for years and was even recognized for creating her favorite travel sneakers. To spare yourself from sore feet, these shoes have cushioning from heel to toe and the brand is podiatrist-approved. The cozy, knit pointed-toe flats will hug your feet and keep them cool while you dash from one gate to the next. One shopper said these flats are “comfortable” and gave them a five-star rating for the supportive arch. And even better, Nordstrom Rack marked these flats from the Oprah-loved brand on sale for just $50.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $50 (originally $66)

Cole Haan Zerogrand Stitchlite Loafer

Nordstrom Rack

Similarly supportive and on sale for under $100, these breathable loafers by Cole Haan are another great option for your holiday travel. A shopper said that these shoes “give comfort for all year round” while another said they’re like “walking on a cloud.”



To buy: nordstromrack.com, $95 (originally $130)

La Canadienne Newport Waterproof Bootie

Nordstrom Rack

If you anticipate travel in rainy conditions, the La Canadienne Waterproof Bootie will certainly suffice, and they’re on sale for $210, down from $475. Available in black or navy suede, these Chelsea boots have a modern athleisure style with a memory foam insole. Shoppers love these shoes, with one reviewer saying they “can’t remember owning a more comfortable pair of boots.” Another who struts through Montreal winters shared that these boots are “extremely comfortable” and have taken on the snow, sleet, and hail.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $210 (originally $475)

Dr. Scholl’s Nova Slip-on Sneaker

Nordstrom Rack

Another stylish option are these Dr. Scholl's Nova Slip-on Sneakers, on sale for up to 50 percent off. A shopper who owns three pairs of Dr. Scholl’s shoes said these are “high quality,” and another shared that these sneakers are “supportive for all day wear.”

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $35-$50 (originally $70)

Superga Lamé Sneaker

Nordstrom Rack

Superga, a shoe brand that’s approved by the Princess of Wales, is loved by shoppers worldwide for its classic and comfortable styles. And yes, Nordstrom Rack has styles from this brand on sale for up to 69 percent off. The low-profile Superga Lamé Sneaker are on sale for just $30 from its original price of $75, so you can walk through the airport and train stations feeling royally cool and casual like Kate Middleton.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $30 (originally $75)

Be sure to shop these comfy and cozy shoes at Nordstrom Rack for travel this holiday season, and get the Oprah- and Middleton-loved brands on sale while they last.

And, if you’re looking for more sale styles, there’s no shortage on Nordstrom Rack. These Ugg Aletheia Boots have an additional plush lining, which a shopper said kept their feet “warm” and “cozy” in the cold weather. And these block-heeled, knee-high Aerosole Micah Boots will elevate your look, and they’re up to 64 percent off right now. A reviewer called these boots a “must buy” for the price, color, and comfort. Read on for more of our top picks at prices that are just too good to pass up.

More Sale Styles We Love:

Dr. Scholl's Nonstop Chelsea Boots

Nordstrom Rack

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $60 (originally $80)

Cole Haan Molly Fashion Sneakers

Nordstrom Rack

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $60 (originally $130)

Ugg Aletheia Boots

Nordstrom Rack

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $155 (originally $200)

Aerosole Micah Boots

Nordstrom Rack

To buy: nordstromrack.com, from $50 (originally $140)

Ugg Shaina Boots

Nordstrom Rack

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $130 (originally $170)

