Nordstrom Rack’s Huge Sale Has Comfy Clothing So Deeply Discounted, We Thought It Was a Typo — Up to 91% Off

If you’re anything like me, a non-negotiable before traveling is to create a packing list of all the clothes and shoes you plan to bring.

The process helps me to realize if my sneakers are a bit too rundown for a trip that requires a ton of walking, I need a few more pairs of bike shorts for daytime excursions, or I’m lacking in the flowy dress department for city dinners.

Thankfully, Nordstrom Rack has just about all of the travel essentials necessary to complete that packing list and then some. And right now, items are even more deeply discounted during its Clear the Rack Sale that runs through July 23 and includes an additional 25 percent off already marked-down clearance styles. Dresses, skorts, activewear, and comfy shoes are just some incredible finds worth adding to your virtual cart (and, of course, your suitcase) to round out your travel wardrobe. Here’s what I’m personally eyeing during this impressive sale, and prices are as low as $7.

Lovestitch Gauze Maxi Dress

Nordstrom Rack

A maxi dress is an effortless, wear-with-anything outfit for daytime adventures, dinner out, and even as a swimsuit cover-up. This flowy style is available in 10 summer-ready hues, including an eye-popping emerald green. The dress has thousands of five-star reviews, with one shopper calling it the “perfect travel dress,” while another person deemed it their “go-to traveling dress” since it’s comfortable and can be “dressed up or down.”

90 Degree by Reflex Carbon Interlink Crossover Ankle Leggings

Nordstrom Rack

Personally, there’s nothing better than a stretchy pair of leggings for travel days that require sitting on an airplane for hours. Comfort is key, and this crossover style that one reviewer called a “perfect fit” starts at just $7, making specific colors a jaw-dropping 91 percent off. It’s available in several neutral-toned colorways like navy and gull—a light periwinkle/gray that I will be adding to my cart immediately.

Ugg Jaslynn Joggers

Nordstrom Rack

I always have an eye on when popular brands are marked down during big sales, and Ugg’s soft and comfy clothing always tops my list. These luxe joggers feature an adjustable drawstring waist to get the perfect fit and will make the ideal travel pant or morning coffee run ensemble all the more cozy.

Z by Zella Aerodynamic Skort

Nordstrom Rack

Whenever I’m heading somewhere hot, I’ll choose a skort over a skirt any day since the built-in shorts prevent my legs from chafing in the heat. Right on par with the current tenniscore trend, this Z by Zella skort is a fun addition to my bottoms lineup that’s different from my usual overworn shorts. One reviewer called the style “super flattering,” while another shopper said it's “great for golf or casual wear.”

Crevo Busy Strappy Slip-on Sandal

Nordstrom Rack

Perhaps one of the toughest packing questions is deciding which shoes to bring. If I don’t have a ton of space to spare for a wedge or a chunky heel, I’ll opt for a cute flat sandal instead since they’re much more space-friendly, like this Crevo slip-on style. One shopper called the straps “very sturdy” and also praised the comfortable sole padding. The white color makes these sandals easily wearable with anything in my travel wardrobe, so they’re essentially a no-brainer buy.

Nanette Lepore Printed Pleated Floral Dress

Nordstrom Rack

A breezy dress is always a packable outfit must, so I’m grabbing this now-$21 smocked high-neck style from Nanette Lepore for lunch and dinner outings. The elevated polyester style has a pleated skirt and is fully lined to avoid undergarments peeking through. The smocked waist provides a “flattering” silhouette, according to one reviewer who got so “many compliments” while wearing the dress.

Melrose and Market Sleeveless Racer Back Maxi Dress

Nordstrom Rack

Since dresses pack up on the smaller side, one can truly never have too many breathable cotton styles like this Melrose and Market Racer Back Maxi Dress that’s just $9 right now. One of my favorite things about maxi dresses is the length, which makes it easier for me to wear shapewear or bike shorts underneath (something I always do when wearing dresses) to avoid chafing. One reviewer loved the dress so much that they “bought [it] in every color” and called it “versatile and lightweight in the summer heat.”

Keep scrolling to see other travel-ready markdowns to have your eye on, and head over to Nordstrom Rack to see even more deals available through July 23.

Max Studio Georgette Sleeveless Maxi Dress

Nordstrom Rack

Calvin Klein Thin Rib High Waist Textured Bike Shorts

Nordstrom Rack

Adidas EQ23 Run Athletic Sneaker