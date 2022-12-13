Hurry, These Holiday Gifts From Nordstrom Rack Can Still Make It Before Christmas — and They’re Up to 70% Off

I spend much of my time on the move, so when I’m packing for a trip, I’m constantly asking myself questions like this: Will it fit in my luggage? Is it worth designating space for? Does it serve an important purpose? Is it something I’ll enjoy wearing or carrying around, or will it become a burden?

Frequent travelers learn to pack judiciously, so choosing gifts for them is less about what they want and more about what’s useful. And if it’s providing much-needed comfort, saving space, solving some kind of problem or acting as a brilliant multitasker, then you’ve struck gold.

Nordstrom Rack currently has a slew of travel-friendly gifts that they guarantee will arrive by Christmas if you order with swiftness. The prices are something to rejoice about, too — much of their current inventory is on sale for up to 70 percent off! I found more great goodies than could ever fit under just one tree, but I managed to narrow down the options to the top 15.

From a handheld massager and a portable workout set to a packable down jacket and a brilliant duffel bag to pack it in, these picks are guaranteed to bring comfort and joy to their world.

Ugg Mini Bailey Bow Glimmer Faux Fur Lined Boot

Nordstrom Rack

The iconic Ugg is a winter staple for legions of the brand’s fans, and the comfy, cozy Ugg Mini Bailey Bow Glimmer Faux Fur Lined Boot puts a twist on the traditional. It still has the deliciously plush sheepskin construction, but it has a sweet bow detail near the heel and comes in several shimmery shades — my favorite is this blush-like Sepia. The shaft is six inches high, so this Ugg is on the shorter side for those who prefer a low profile. “I got a size 9, and they’re true to size. Very comfortable and I got lots of compliments on them!” wrote a helpful reviewer.

Michael Kors Contrast Packable Hooded Down Jacket

Nordstrom Rack

I always say a packable down jacket is one of those travel staples you can’t afford to be without. The Michael Kors Contrast Packable Hooded Down Jacket is a prime example, as it suits a wide range of temperatures from “it’s a little chilly tonight” to “I’m freezing out here.” Remember, this isn’t your average down jacket — the fact that it’s packable means it collapses down to a fraction of its size and squeezes into a bag neatly without hogging space. And this one’s more than half off, so you can’t go wrong! “The quality, length, arm length and [warmth] are ideal,” wrote a pleased shopper.

Cashmere Tech Compatible Gloves

Nordstrom Rack

Whether hiking a glacier in Iceland or shoveling the snow in their own backyard, a modern traveler has to check their phone. That’s where Nordstrom’s Cashmere Tech Compatible Gloves come in handy. They have touchscreen-sensitive fingertips but they’re constructed of warm, cozy cashmere, so they feel like decadence. They come in five sophisticated hues, from chocolate brown to camel. Remind your recipient to wash them by hand though — cashmere is delicate and prone to shrinkage.

Travel-friendly Electric Toothbrush

Nordstrom Rack

This Quip Metal Electric Toothbrush was made for traveling with its slim, ultra-chic metal profile. More than 13,000 Nordstrom Rack customers have given it the five-star seal of approval, with one saying, “Brushing my teeth is actually fun now, rather than a chore. I have recommended this toothbrush to everyone I know.” It uses sonic vibrations to give teeth and gums a two-minute professional-quality cleaning, and it even sends 30-second pulse reminders to switch sides. There’s no bulky charger to pack; instead, you replace the battery (and brush heads) every three months — so this waterproof, carry-on-friendly toothbrush will last for an entire stay in Europe on the Schengen visa.

Pure Silk Pillowcase

Nordstrom Rack

A Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase is the beauty secret of many a frequent traveler, and this gorgeous pink paisley one is just so giftable! It’s beloved for its anti-aging abilities, as smooth silk deters sleep-induced creases and wrinkles and doesn’t absorb your skin’s natural oils — or the products from your evening skincare routine — like cotton does. It also prevents friction that leads to bedhead and breakage, so hair stays healthy and frizz-free no matter where you lay your head. Talk about getting your beauty sleep! “As if I didn’t love sleeping enough, this pillowcase somehow makes it even better. Beautiful touch, beautiful color. I’m in love,” reads one of hundreds of perfect reviews.

Resistance Tubes With Handles

Nordstrom Rack

Squeezing in a workout on the go is a difficult part of a traveler’s life, but pricey gym memberships don’t make sense when you’re not going to be in one place for a full month — or if you’re traveling on a budget. These Bally Total Fitness Resistance Tubes are a great way to strength train anywhere. They’re made of durable EVA and polypropylene with slip-proof ergonomic handles, so they perform. But they’re also lightweight and take up very little space, even in a tote bag or backpack. Plus, the bright blue color makes for such a cute gift!

Sunrise Alarm Clock

Nordstrom Rack

Yes, you can use your smartphone as an alarm clock, but this lightweight gadget is so much more fun! The Merkury Innovations Invigorate Clock lets you wake up to a simulation of a sunrise, gradually changing in color and brightness for 10 to 60 minutes until your desired wakeup time. For the alarm itself, you can choose from seven options, none of which include a blaring noise that jars you out of sleep. Instead, they include soothing sounds like birds singing, ocean waves, and piano music. You can even use the nine-minute snooze up to five times. And when you’re finally awake, tune into the unit’s FM radio.

Deep Tissue Therapy Massage Gun Set

Nordstrom Rack

Massage guns that use percussive waves to penetrate muscles deep down and improve circulation tend to come in large packages, but here’s a handheld version that you can finally take on the road! Like all the best massage guns, the Bytech Elite Percussion Deep Tissue Therapy Massage Gun has interchangeable heads — five of them — and lets you choose from four intensities. The entire ergonomic gadget is only about eight inches wide, and comes in handy for post-hike relief or for getting your blood pumping after a long flight.

Gel Manicure Kit

Nordstrom Rack

It can be tricky to stay on your beauty game when you’re far from home, but this portable kit puts the key to a great manicure in your own hands. This one is called Le Mini Macaron because its LED lamp is impressively the size of a macaron, yet it’s powerful enough to cure gel nail polish in 30 seconds. It’s great for a remote worker because it plugs right into a laptop or external battery pack — now that’s multitasking at its finest! And yes, it even does pedis. The kit comes with gel polish, remover pads, a nail file, and a cuticle stick. “It is salon quality for sure!” one fan wrote.

Picnic Backpack

Nordstrom Rack

The reason the PT ‘Colorado’ Picnic Backpack really stands out for me is that it doesn’t stand out at all — it looks like a modern backpack you might take to work or school. But it’s hiding an entire picnic set inside, including plates, utensils, glasses, and napkins. It’s fully insulated too, with space to put a cooler and a bottle of wine (yes, it comes with wine glasses!). “High quality, cute color, so much space inside, resistant material,” one happy shopper wrote. “Perfect to travel [with] or make a picnic for two.” Just add a blanket!

Ray-ban Polarized Aviator Sunglasses

Nordstrom Rack

Can you really go wrong with a pair of Ray-Ban Aviators? I think not. This brand and this style are classics suited to fit just about any face, so you can confidently gift this pair to any guy on your list. They’re polarized, so they provide 100 percent UVA/UVB protection, and the gunmetal frames with green lenses keep you looking as cool as a cucumber in any setting — whether you’re on a boat or a steep hike. Nose pads keep them in place no matter your activity level.

Google Nest Audio

Nordstrom Rack

This portable speaker is a great way for travelers to stay connected and create a sense of home wherever they land. The Google Nest Audio is a smart speaker that you operate via Google Assistant voice commands, so you can tell it to play your favorite tunes with crisp sound and deep bass, or you can ask it to tell you the news, weather, sports scores, and more. You can even make phone calls, set timers, and set alarms. “The sound from this device is really unexpected. Nicely played,” wrote a fan.

Campsite Camp Chair

Nordstrom Rack

Know someone who loves beach days and camping weekends? Here’s their perfect gift. The Picnic Time Campsite Camp Chair is constructed of durable polyester canvas on a sturdy powder-coated steel frame, and it has useful “extras” like a built-in pillow and integrated drink holder. When it’s time to go, just fold it up neatly and stow it inside its drawstring carrying case — then onto the next destination! “Beaches, parks, backyards, fire pits, poolside, parades, little league games, BBQs, low country boils, kickball games, watching any community sport... There [are] a thousand reasons you need a foldable chair in life,” gushed one shopper.

Travel-inspired Jewelry

Nordstrom Rack

A fashion-forward jetsetter will fall head over heels for this Adornia compass-inspired pendant necklace made of 14-karat gold. They’ll never lose their direction with a bauble like this dangling from their neck, especially with that sparkling crystal “North Star” in the center. The chain drops 16 inches to hold the two-inch pendant, and the company donates 10 percent of your purchase to female-empowerment charities. Enjoy 70 percent off this incredible gift.

Duffel Bag

Nordstrom Rack

The Adidas Squad 5 Duffel Bag is so much more than a great gym bag. It actually makes the perfect weekender! In addition to a roomy main compartment to hold clothes and shoes, it has zippered pockets on the sides and an open one in front for carrying phones, wallets, headphones, keys, and other odds and ends. An adjustable shoulder strap makes it easy for anyone to tote this duffel around. “It’s the perfect size for traveling. I use it as my personal item and have not had any issues with the airlines,” wrote a five-star reviewer.

