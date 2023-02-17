Best Products Nordstrom Kicked Off Its Presidents Day Sale Early — Shop the 80 Best Deals Starting at Just $15 Hurry, top-rated luggage, travel bags, activewear, and more are selling out fast. By Rachel Simon Rachel Simon Instagram Twitter Website Rachel Simon is a writer, editor, and writing teacher. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, Glamour, Vulture, NBC News Think, The Daily Beast, and more. She covers a range of topics but often pens personal essays, reviews, reported features, and crowdsourced trend pieces that cover celebrity culture, entertainment, relationships, and mental health. She was previously the deputy editor at HelloGiggles, the wellbeing editor at Mic, and the entertainment news editor at Bustle. And with the national holiday comes plenty of huge discounts from retailers, making it one of the best times of year to get some shopping in. This year, Nordstrom is having a massive Presidents Day sale you won’t want to miss, thanks to discounted prices on top-rated travel gear and accessories. From now leading up to the holiday, you can save big on thousands of items from the popular store, with some products on sale up to 60 percent off. And if you’re traveling anytime soon, you’re really in luck, because many of the on-sale items are perfect for taking on a trip, whether it’s a carry-all duffel bag to store your gear, a sleek toiletry bag for all of your essentials, or even a cozy bathrobe to curl up in at the hotel. If you don’t want to spend hours scrolling through every one of the sale pages (and we can’t blame you — there are a lot), we’ve rounded up the 80 best deals from the Nordstrom Presidents Day Sale below. Check out the list to find serious savings on top-rated travel items you won’t want to live without. The Best Nordstrom Presidents Day Sale Deals Best Luggage Deals Nordstrom No trip is complete without a great piece of luggage, and Nordstorm is offering discounts on plenty of high-quality travel bags and suitcases for Presidents Day. Whether you’re a fan of this sizable carry-on from Bric’s, a versatile duffel like this one from Ted Baker, or even a sturdy briefcase to stow your work items such as this option from Herschel Supply Co., you’re bound to find something on this list that feels just right. Rains Small Duffel Backpack, $124 (originally $155) Bric’s Bellagio 2.0. Pocket 21-Inch Wheeled Carry-On Suitcase, $572 (originally $715) Madewell The Zip-Top Medium Transport Leather Tote, from $151 (originally $188) Herschel Supply Co. Tech Gibson Travel Briefcase, $72 (originally $120) Hook + Albert Leather Garment Weekend Pro Bag, $540 (originally $675) Herschel Supply Co. Heritage Sling Pack, $44 (originally $55) Duchamp Rubberized Duffel Bag, $126 (originally $179) Ted Baker London Raill Modular Duffel Bag, $186 (originally $265) Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffle Bag, $80 (originally $100) Tumi Merida Yoga Sling Tote, $235 (originally $295) Best Travel Accessory Deals Nordstrom Don’t forget to load up on travel accessories, too. Nordstrom has much to offer in this category, as well, from this cute toiletry bag from Tumi to these smart packing cubes from Briggs & Riley. Plus, you can find useful items like this AllSaints Silk Sleep Mask or this luggage lock from Givenchy for 40 percent off; it will help you travel in style and comfort. Herschel Supply Co. Chapter Dopp Kit, from $31 (originally $38) AllSaints Lyocell and Silk Sleep Mask, $31 (originally $49) Givenchy x Chito Tag Effect U Padlock, $192 (originally $320) Briggs & Riley Small Packing Cubes Set, $42 (originally $59) Tumi Belden Leather Cosmetic Pouch, $75 (originally $95) Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Ribbed Travel Wrap, $83 (originally $118) Nordstrom Travel Jewelry Organizer, $14 (originally $20) Sunnylife Bluetooth Travel Speaker, $18 (originally $29) Eera Large Moonbag Canvas Handbag, $667 (originally $1,666) Best Women’s Clothing Deals Nordstrom With spring right around the corner, it’s a great time to do a closet clean-out and replace some of your older items with great new picks, especially if you have a fun trip planned. We’re particularly fond of this super cute and colorful nylon jacket from Cotopaxi, which is on sale for 55 percent off. You can also pick up the travel-ready Zella Hailey Rib High-Waisted Leggings for $43, as well as the cozy Open Edit Rib Funnel Neck Sweater that's as little as $20 right now. L.L. Bean Sweater Fleece Jacket, from $67 (originally $89) Open Edit Rib Funnel Neck Sweater, $20 (originally $69) Caslon Ribbed Sweater Hoodie, from $32 (originally $69) Zella Hailey Rib High-Waisted Leggings, $43 (originally $65) Sweaty Betty After Class Relaxed Hoodie, from $32 (originally $78) Zella Amazing Cozy Wrap Jacket, $58 (originally $89) BP. Turtleneck Ribbed Top, from $15 (originally $29) Vince Camuto Rumple Fabric Blouse, from $60 (originally $74) Levi’s Ribcage Ripped Ankle Straight Leg Jeans, $49 (originally $108) Cotopaxi Capa Recycled Nylon Jacket, $97 (originally $215) Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Side Tie Robe, $101 (originally $168) Zella Cara Pocket Crop Joggers, from $25 (originally $59) Best Men’s Clothing Deals Nordstrom Men also have tons of top-notch options from the Nordstrom sale, including this casual and versatile crewneck sweater from AllSaints that's up to 50 percent off. There’s also this Outdoor Research pullover that’s perfect for a long hike starting at $42, as well as a pair of comfy fleece joggers from Zella that are as little as $30. Robert Barakett Georgia Long Sleeve T-Shirt, from $47 (originally $85) Zella Pocket Fleece Joggers, $30 (originally $49) Under Armour Men’s Training Vent 2.0. Performance T-Shirt, from $17 (originally $35) TravisMathew A Class Long Sleeve Polo, from $75 (originally $115) Peter Millar Ridge Cable Wool Blend Sweater, from $200 (originally $348) L.L. Bean Mountain Classic Recycled Fleece Hooded Jacket, from $40 (originally $79) Rodd & Gunn Merrick Bay Sweater, from $58 (originally $128) Jordan Cotton Blend Fleece Joggers, from $55 (originally $73) Outdoor Research Trail Mix Snap Pullover, from $42 (originally $99) Peter Millar Essex Quilted Vest, from $100 (originally $228) Peter Millar Suffolk Quilted Travel Coat, $137 (originally $248) Brax Cooper Fancy Stretch Five-Pocket Pants, from $90 (originally $198) Best Women’s Shoe Deals Nordstrom Upgrade your shoe situation with one (or more) of the pairs on this list, all of which are on sale with major discounts. If you’re always on your feet, take a look at these cute Rag & Bone sneakers going for 30 percent off, or stay warm in these elegant waterproof booties from Sam Edelman that are starting at $65. We also love these Marc Fisher sandals for a fun day spent relaxing by the resort pool; grab them while they're 40 percent off. Sam Edelman Laguna Waterproof Lug Sole Chelsea Boots, from $77 (originally $170) Marc Fisher LTD Fiada Sandals, $54 (originally $90) Apl TechLoom Wave Hybrid Running Shoes, from $147 (originally $265) Brooks Launch 9 Running Shoes, from $90 (originally $110) Josef Seibel Maren Booties, $123 (originally $175) Adidas Supernova Running Shoes, from $60 (originally $100) Zella Lifestyle Sneakers, $53 (originally $75) Hoka Clifton 8 Running Shoes, $112 (originally $140) Allbirds Tree Dasher Relay Slip-On Sneakers, $81 (originally $135) Hunter Original Play Rain Booties, from $77 (originally $110) Rag & Bone Retro Runner Sneakers, from $179 (originally $255) Nordstrom Vanna Bootie, from $63 (originally $140) Best Men’s Shoe Deals Nordstrom Don’t miss out on all of the versatile and comfortable men's footwear that's marked down for the Nordstrom Presidents Day Sale. Outdoorsy travelers will want to check out the Sorel Madson II Waterproof Boots that are on sale for 33 percent off, as well as these colorful and supportive Apl Techloom Breeze Knit Running Shoes that are up to 50 percent off. Johnston & Murphy Hawthorn Bit Loafers, $90 (originally $149) L.L. Bean Mountain Classic Waterproof Hiking Boots, from $84 (originally $139) Jordan Nike Jordan Series ES Sneakers, from $52 (originally $85) Cole Haan American Classics Plain Toe Boots, from $90 (originally $200) Apl Techloom Breeze Knit Running Shoes, from $100 (originally $220) Adidas Adilette Comfort Sport Slides, from $16 (originally $35) Hunter Explorer Insulated Commando Boots, from $127 (originally $195) Nike Burrow Slippers, from $39 (originally $55) Keen Targhee III Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots, from $132 (originally $175) Sorel Madson II Waterproof Boots, $141 (originally $210) Zella Electrify Sneakers, $49 (originally $75) Johnston & Murphy Hennings Plain Toe Derby Sneaker-Loafers, from $87 (originally $145) Best Beauty Deals Nordstrom Last but not least, don’t miss out on the many beauty deals happening during Nordstrom’s Presidents Day Sale. You can keep your hands and body moisturized during travels with this convenient set from Kiehl’s, or hydrate your face with this Royal Fern mask that’s going for 40 percent off. Then, there’s this popular firming and lifting serum from Perricone MD on sale for 25 percent off right now. Bobbi Brown Eyes on the Prize Set, $39 (originally $55) Lancome Absolue Vault Regimen, $336 (originally $480) Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment, from $21 (originally $28) Armani Beauty Skin Care Routine Set, $63 (originally $125) Mac Cosmetics Studio Fix 24-Hour Smooth Wear Concealer, $21 (originally $27) Kiehl’s Grapefruit Hand & Body Lotion with Aloe Vera & Oatmeal, $44 (originally $58) Hawthorne Brightening Under Eye Cream, $16 (originally $19) Lancome Renergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Skin Care Discovery Set, $40 (originally $56) Mac Cosmetics Primped & Prepped Primer Kit, $45 (originally $59) Royal Fern Phytoactive Hydra-Firm Intense Mask, from $66 (originally $180) RevitaLash Cosmetics Brow Perfecting Set, $88 (originally $110) Yuzu Soap Shea Butter Body Lotion, $16 (originally $26) Perricone MD High Potency Growth Factor Firming & Lifting Serum, $91 (originally $129) Love a great deal? 