Nordstrom Kicked Off Its Presidents Day Sale Early — Shop the 80 Best Deals Starting at Just $15

Hurry, top-rated luggage, travel bags, activewear, and more are selling out fast.

Published on February 17, 2023 05:00AM EST

Nordstrom presidents day round-up
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington

Although it may feel like 2023 just happened, February is already fully underway, which means that Presidents Day is just around the corner. And with the national holiday comes plenty of huge discounts from retailers, making it one of the best times of year to get some shopping in. This year, Nordstrom is having a massive Presidents Day sale you won’t want to miss, thanks to discounted prices on top-rated travel gear and accessories.

From now leading up to the holiday, you can save big on thousands of items from the popular store, with some products on sale up to 60 percent off. And if you’re traveling anytime soon, you’re really in luck, because many of the on-sale items are perfect for taking on a trip, whether it’s a carry-all duffel bag to store your gear, a sleek toiletry bag for all of your essentials, or even a cozy bathrobe to curl up in at the hotel. 

If you don’t want to spend hours scrolling through every one of the sale pages (and we can’t blame you — there are a lot), we’ve rounded up the 80 best deals from the Nordstrom Presidents Day Sale below. Check out the list to find serious savings on top-rated travel items you won’t want to live without.

The Best Nordstrom Presidents Day Sale Deals

Best Luggage Deals

TED BAKER LONDON Raill Modular Duffle Bag

Nordstrom

No trip is complete without a great piece of luggage, and Nordstorm is offering discounts on plenty of high-quality travel bags and suitcases for Presidents Day. Whether you’re a fan of this sizable carry-on from Bric’s, a versatile duffel like this one from Ted Baker, or even a sturdy briefcase to stow your work items such as this option from Herschel Supply Co., you’re bound to find something on this list that feels just right. 

Best Travel Accessory Deals

BRIGGS & RILEY Set of 3 Small Packing Cubes

Nordstrom

Don’t forget to load up on travel accessories, too. Nordstrom has much to offer in this category, as well, from this cute toiletry bag from Tumi to these smart packing cubes from Briggs & Riley. Plus, you can find useful items like this AllSaints Silk Sleep Mask or this luggage lock from Givenchy for 40 percent off; it will help you travel in style and comfort.

Best Women’s Clothing Deals

OPEN EDIT Cotton Blend Rib Funnel Neck Sweater

Nordstrom

With spring right around the corner, it’s a great time to do a closet clean-out and replace some of your older items with great new picks, especially if you have a fun trip planned. We’re particularly fond of this super cute and colorful nylon jacket from Cotopaxi, which is on sale for 55 percent off. You can also pick up the travel-ready Zella Hailey Rib High-Waisted Leggings for $43, as well as the cozy Open Edit Rib Funnel Neck Sweater that's as little as $20 right now. 

Best Men’s Clothing Deals

JORDAN Cotton Blend Fleece Joggers

Nordstrom

Men also have tons of top-notch options from the Nordstrom sale, including this casual and versatile crewneck sweater from AllSaints that's up to 50 percent off. There’s also this Outdoor Research pullover that’s perfect for a long hike starting at $42, as well as a pair of comfy fleece joggers from Zella that are as little as $30. 

Best Women’s Shoe Deals

NIKE Air Max 270 Sneaker

Nordstrom

Upgrade your shoe situation with one (or more) of the pairs on this list, all of which are on sale with major discounts. If you’re always on your feet, take a look at these cute Rag & Bone sneakers going for 30 percent off, or stay warm in these elegant waterproof booties from Sam Edelman that are starting at $65. We also love these Marc Fisher sandals for a fun day spent relaxing by the resort pool; grab them while they're 40 percent off.

Best Men’s Shoe Deals

APL TechLoom Breeze Knit Running Shoe

Nordstrom

Don’t miss out on all of the versatile and comfortable men's footwear that's marked down for the Nordstrom Presidents Day Sale. Outdoorsy travelers will want to check out the Sorel Madson II Waterproof Boots that are on sale for 33 percent off, as well as these colorful and supportive Apl Techloom Breeze Knit Running Shoes that are up to 50 percent off.

Best Beauty Deals

BOBBI BROWN Eyes on the Prize Set USD $90 Value

Nordstrom

Last but not least, don’t miss out on the many beauty deals happening during Nordstrom’s Presidents Day Sale. You can keep your hands and body moisturized during travels with this convenient set from Kiehl’s, or hydrate your face with this Royal Fern mask that’s going for 40 percent off. Then, there’s this popular firming and lifting serum from Perricone MD on sale for 25 percent off right now.

