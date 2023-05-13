I’m a Travel Writer, and These Are the 10 Vacation-ready Items I’m Shopping from Nordstrom’s Weekend Sale

As a travel writer, I’m constantly looking for the best deals on products that will take my vacations to the next level. In other words, I love to shop. So, when I began scanning Nordstrom’s sale section ahead of Mother’s Day weekend, I was stunned to see how many travel-ready shoes, comfortable pants, and even bags were discounted on the site just in time for summer.

With two trips on the horizon, I’m in need of versatile clothing and gear that will keep me comfortable and looking stylish throughout my journey, and these are the 10 sale items I’m eyeing from Nordstrom ahead of my upcoming travels. From these breathable Allbirds Sneakers which are currently 40 percent off, to the Zella High Waisted Leggings that are now only $48, these are the deals I suggest snagging ahead of your summer vacations — all under $100.

Caslon Wide-Leg Linen Pants

Nordstrom

Linen pants are one of my favorite pieces to pack for warmer weather travel, and this versatile wide-leg pair, which can be dressed up or down, is exactly what I’ve been looking for. The elastic waistband makes these pants easy to pull over a bathing suit on the way home from the beach, but the linen and rayon blend offers a more refined look that also allows them to be worn for a night out on the town. Long story short, they’re a great way to pack less in your suitcase while still having plenty of outfit options — and they’re only $40 right now.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $40 (originally $59)

Dolce Vita Indy Sandal

Nordstrom

Comfort should be a priority while you’re traveling, but that doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice style in the process. If you’ve been on the hunt for a pair of sandals that aren’t going to leave you blistered and limping by the end of your trip, these Dolce Vita shoes are up for the task and currently on sale for 45 percent off. Unique puffed braided straps promise to add intrigue to every outfit in your suitcase, and one shopper has even dubbed them their “favorite summer sandals.” Not to mention they come in five bright and neutral colors, so we don’t blame you if you snap up a couple of pairs.

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $44 (originally $80)

Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffle Bag

Nordstrom

From weekend getaways to longer adventures, you’ll never regret having a sturdy duffel bag in your luggage lineup, and this tote from Herschel boasts an array of details that help it stand out from the rest. A hidden shoe compartment makes it easier than ever to keep your clean laundry separated from the dirt and debris of your sneakers, and tough tech material ensures this bag won’t rip or fall apart for years to come. An interior mesh storage sleeve is excellent for any laundry you accumulate throughout your trip, and you can even use this tote as an everyday gym bag to get the most bang for your buck.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $70 (originally $100)

Loveappella V-Neck Maxi Dress

Nordstrom

There are few summer clothing pieces I love more than a good maxi dress, and this effortless jersey option is guaranteed to be the most worn outfit in your suitcase on your next vacation. The flowy, loose-fitting dress comes in eight jewel toned colors that are eye-catching for the warmer weather, and wide straps and a rayon and spandex blend make it comfortable and easy to wear on those days when you don’t want to think about your outfit but still aim to look stylish.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $48 (originally $68)

Allbirds Tree Flyer Running Shoe

Nordstrom

Whether you’re embarking on an active vacation or are simply looking for a pair of versatile sneakers to carry you through long days of sightseeing, we’ve found just the shoe: the Allbirds Tree Flyer Running Shoe. Currently on sale for 40 percent off, these lightweight, breathable sneakers are made with a well-cushioned foam midsole that absorbs shock so you can feel fresh on your feet all day long. I’m partial to the stunning forest green shade, but these sneakers also come in black and teal, with sizes ranging from 5 to 11 (including half sizes).

To buy: nordstrom.com, $96 (originally $160)

Caslon Long Sleeve Button-Up

Nordstrom

If you’re looking for a timeless top to pair with your linen pants, this lightweight, effortless button-up shirt is a no-brainer. Not only can it function as a classic beach cover-up, but this is another staple that can be worn in several different ways while you travel, effectively optimizing the limited space you have in your suitcase. The loosely crinkled fabric means you don’t have to worry about wrinkling (that’s part of the appeal!), and it even comes in three care-free summer colors that you’ll want to bring on every vacation moving forward.

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $42 (originally $59)

La Blanca Island Goddess One-Piece Swimsuit

Nordstrom

A classic, black one-piece bathing suit is one of the most timeless items you could have in your closet, making it the perfect addition to your suitcase for summer travels. This ultra-flattering option from La Blanca features a classy key-hole detail at the bust of the suit, and the back is adorned with convertible, adjustable straps so this suit is well-fitted for a wide range of body types. Ruching around the midsection offers a sculpting effect, so on days when you want to enjoy the beach with a little extra coverage, you’ll be happy to have this suit in your bag. It even comes in an impressive size range from 4 to 16.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $92 (originally $120)

Zella High-Waist Leggings

Nordstrom

I refuse to travel in anything other than comfortable sweatpants and leggings, and this high-waisted pair from Zella with a near-perfect 4.5 star rating is exactly what I’ve been searching for. Not only are they made with moisture-wicking fabric to stay cool and dry during toasty flights and active travel outings, but they also feature a no-slip waistband and flattering high-waisted fit for all-day comfort.

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $39 (originally $59)

Barefoot Dreams Cardigan

Nordstrom

It’s no secret that the temperature on your flight may vary from frigid to as arid as the desert, which is why it’s important to come prepared with a top layer that you can take on and off throughout your trip. You’ll never regret having an extra piece of clothing to keep you warm if your long-haul flight doesn’t have extra blankets, and this incredibly soft cardigan from Barefoot Dreams is guaranteed to become a travel staple. Lightweight, breathable, and simultaneously stylish, this is one top layer you won’t want to miss out on while it’s on sale.

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $93 (originally $116)

Carhartt Work In Progress Leon Roll Top Backpack

Nordstrom

My favorite travel tip is carrying a backpack as my personal item, and this Carhartt Roll Top Backpack immediately caught my attention. Not only is it currently on sale for 40 percent off, but the spacious design promises to work for stuffing it full of extra essentials that don’t fit within my carry-on. It’s even made with sustainably sourced materials, so you can rest assured you’re traveling in maximum comfort while giving back to the environment along the way.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $95 (originally $158)

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

