These 'Extremely Comfortable' Water-resistant Boots Are Up to 54% Off Thanks to a Rare, Double Discount

Nordstrom shoppers say the ankle booties are worth every penny — but, right now, they can be yours for $53.

Updated on November 14, 2022 11:17PM EST

Miller 2 Water Resistant Boot
Photo:

Nordstrom

Keeping your travel wardrobe stocked with footwear that can withstand the elements is always a smart move. After all, you never know what weather you’ll encounter on a trip. When it comes to stylish-yet-durable rain gear, shoppers are beyond impressed with the Nordstrom Miller 2 Water-Resistant Boots, which just went on sale at a massive discount. 

The popular ankle boots were recently marked down an extra 25 percent after being on sale for 29 percent off. This double discount brings their $100 price tag down to $53. The Nordstrom Miller 2 Water-Resistant Boots are available in three versatile colors (black, burgundy, and beige taupe) and sizes range from 5 to 13. 

From the looks of it, the beige taupe boots are on the verge of selling out, and we’re sure the other two shades will follow suit shortly once more shoppers get word of this amazing deal — so add your favorite color-size combination to your cart ASAP before it’s too late. 

Miller 2 Water Resistant Boot

Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $53 (originally $100) 

Complementing everything in your closet with their sleek construction, the Nordstrom Miller 2 Water-Resistant Boots boast a durable leather exterior and grippy rubber outsole to help you confidently brave any storm and surface. Their slightly platform lug-sole design and 1.5-inch heel height promote stability while staying on trend. Plus, their 5-inch shaft prevents water from getting inside in addition to creating a secure fit. 

Wearers can slip into and out of the boots with ease thanks to their side opening zipper closure and pull tab detailing, which will come in handy on TSA security lines or when you’ve got to get ready for the day quickly. And, between their easy-to-style look and versatility, you can pair them with everything from jeans and trousers to dresses and tights and skirts. 

We have a feeling that the Nordstrom Miller 2 Water-Resistant Boots will also make their way into your everyday wardrobe as well, especially after reading the glowing reviews they’ve earned from Nordstrom shoppers — many of which were happy to report that they don’t “require any break-in time.” 

One customer dubbed them as “perfect boots,” adding that they are “very comfy out of the box.” Following their review, another buyer wrote, “The pull tab is sturdy, there is a velvet lining to ease chafing and the inner upper is soft low pile plush… They go on and off quickly and easily.”

Miller 2 Water Resistant Boot

Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $53 (originally $100) 

After exclaiming that they’re “extremely comfortable,” a third reviewer commented, “They are also very beautiful.” Chiming in, another shopper shared that “they are the perfect height up my ankle” and “worth the money.” Similarly, a Nordstrom customer added, “I was looking for a comfortable, light Chelsea boot and this fits the bill… I’m going back for [another pair].” 

If you’re someone with wide feet, reviewers note that you may want to size up as they have a narrow profile. This is also a good move if you prefer to wear thicker socks or need to walk with orthopedic insoles for extra support. 

Miller 2 Water Resistant Boot

Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $53 (originally $100) 

Either way, your feet are in good hands with the Nordstrom Miller 2 Water-Resistant Boots. Get a pair today while they’re up to 54 percent off. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $53. 

