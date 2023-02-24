15 Gorgeous, Under-$100 Long-sleeve Dresses From Nordstrom That Are Perfect for Travel

No matter how often you travel or how good of a packer you consider yourself to be, it can still be tricky to find the right assortment of clothes to bring on your adventures, especially if you’re trying to keep your bags pretty light. The more versatile an item is, the better, and few pieces of clothing fit the bill there better than a long-sleeve dress. Whether your travel plans include going out for drinks, catching a show, attending a wedding, wandering around museums, or even just strolling through some new neighborhoods, long-sleeve dresses always match the vibe. And right now, Nordstrom has tons of gorgeous options under $100 that you won’t want to miss.

Not only are these dresses great to wear for multiple occasions, but they’re stylish, romantic, and seriously comfortable, making them truly perfect picks for taking on a trip. With any of the options on our list below, you’ll look and feel good all day long — and even into the night — without needing to waste time heading back to the hotel to change up your outfit.

Keep scrolling to shop our 15 favorite under-$100 Nordstrom dresses that are perfect for any adventure. And, as an added bonus, most of them are on sale; expect savings up to 55 percent off.

Caslon Cotton Gauze Long-Sleeve Midi Shirt Dress

This long, casual cotton shirt dress is a prime example of something you can take from day to night with ease since it’s such a neutral, timeless look. It’s a breezy and comfortable piece that features cute buttons down the front, a spread collar, and airy vents on the sides, and it comes in three beautiful colors: white, green dune, and navy peacoat. Sizes range from 2XS to 2XL, and its lightweight, laidback construction also allows it to double as a swim cover-up or nightgown if needed.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $89

Floret Studios Floral Print Long-Sleeve Plisse Fit & Flare Dress

How cute and flirty is this floral long-sleeve dress? In addition to the lovely, elegant flowers that cover the blue-and-white polyester material, it has a v-neckline, ruched texturing, and a stunning open back detail sealed with a tie. Sizes range from XS to XL, and with a sale price that’s over half off its normal cost, you won’t want to miss out on this gorgeous pick.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $45 (originally $98)

Astr the Label Cutout Long Sleeve Midi Sweater Dress

Everyone needs a classic black maxi dress in their closet, and we love this elegant option from Astr the Label. The ribbed sweater dress, which comes in sizes XS to XL, has a classic front with a scoop neckline as well as a cut-out detail on the back that really spices things up. You’ll want to wear this to everything.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $89

Free People Tess Floral Print Long Sleeve Mini Dress

Available in two stylish floral options, this lace and velvet mini dress is as flirty and romantic as it gets. It features bell sleeves and a square neck, with ties across the open back and across the bust. This is a great dress to wear out to dinners and parties, but even if the occasion is more casual, it’ll still make for an eye-catching look. Plus, it’s on sale for 55 percent off and comes in sizes XS to XL.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $58 (originally $128)

Halogen Dot Long Sleeve Faux Wrap Mini Dress

Love the look of a wrap dress but don’t want the commitment? Consider this pretty mini from Halogen, which features a faux-wrap style along with smocked cuffs, a subtle v-neckline, and pleated long sleeves. We also love the elegant white-and-black polka dots and the layered skirt, which gives it extra dimension and makes it stand out from the pack. It’s available in sizes 2XS to 2XL.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $60 (originally $99)

Asos Design Floral Embroidered Long Sleeve Tie-Front Midi Dress

Designed in a stunning navy hue with large, colorful flowers embroidered throughout, this elegant midi dress can work for parties, weddings, dinners, beachside cocktails, and so much more. It features bell sleeves, a plunging self-tie neckline, and front buttons that all come together with a flattering A-line silhouette. Size options go from 0 to 8.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $85

Steve Madden Nyla Animal Print Long-Sleeve Chiffon Mini Dress

Available in sizes 0 to 14, this fun and flirty animal print dress is made with lovely chiffon and has trendy, sheer long sleeves. There’s also a ruffled hem and v-neckline, both of which help the multicolored dress feel fitting for a variety of different occasions. Wear this dress, which is on sale for 35 percent off, with heels, boots, or flats — it’ll look great no matter what.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $58 (originally $89)

Topshop Black Stripe Long-Sleeve Sweater Dress

The sales keep on coming! Take 32 percent off of this fun, casual sweater dress from Topshop, which features big, bold black stripes across the beige material. It’s the kind of ultra-cozy and warm wardrobe item that you’ll never want to take off, and with its chunky sleeves and wide-ribbed neck, you can wear it for just about any occasion. Sizes go from XS to XL.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $50 (originally $74)

Topshop Tie-Side Long-Sleeve Shirt Dress

Shirt dresses are always great versatile options to travel with, especially since they can feel both casual and formal depending on what else you wear with them. This army green dress features two ties around the waist and a relaxed, drapey fit, with cuffed sleeves and buttons along the front. Get it in sizes 4 to 18.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $84

Steve Madden Kadelin Stripe Long-Sleeve Sweater Dress

For something that looks fancy but is actually incredibly comfortable, there's the Kadelin Sweater Dress from Steve Madden. Currently up to 50 percent off, this cozy cold-weather-ready dress makes you look put together with its puff sleeves, sleek ribbed fabric, and bodycon fit. But, it still feels casual and relaxed thanks to its v-neck silhouette and neutral colorways. Shoppers have their choice between burgundy, oatmeal, and army green; sizes range from XS to XL.

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $40 (originally $79)

Chaus Smocked Waist Long-Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress

You’ll feel like a romantic dream in this beautiful midi dress from Chaus, which comes in sizes S to XL and a lovely pale pink color. The smocked waistline and split neck (with adorable ties!) give it a feminine-feeling silhouette, and the overall aesthetic is flowy and relaxed. It’s a dress that can be worn from day to night with ease, and looks just as good by itself as under a jacket.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $89

Lost + Wander Mauve Medley Long-Sleeve Mini Dress

This Lost + Wander dress certainly serves up a medley of stunning colors with its mauve-toned floral pattern, which has hints of yellow, purple, and green. Its relaxed-fitting silhouette makes it comfy enough to wear on long travel days, but its elegant ruffled details, balloon sleeves, and self-tie neckline make it nice enough to wear for any item on your itinerary. Sizes range from XS to XL.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $54 (originally $118)

Steve Madden Crissy Long-Sleeve Dress

The quintessential sweater dress is a travel wardrobe staple, especially when you'll be jet-setting in the colder months. Make sure your closet is up to par with the Crissy Long-Sleeve Sweater Dress from Steve Madden, which is up to 50 percent off right now. Its knit material keeps you warm when temperatures drop, but it's not too hefty that you'll feel bulky if you layer it under a jacket. It comes in two versatile colors (gray and black) and boasts a flattering mock neck silhouette. Sizes range from XS to XL.

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $40 (originally $79)

1.State Smock Bodice Ruffle Hem Long-Sleeve Mini Dress

For the fancier moments of your trip, there's the 1.State Smock Bodice Ruffle Hem Long-Sleeve Mini Dress, which is up to 20 percent off. The airy dress is designed with a stretchy smocked bodice, a trendy square neck, gracefully gathered sleeves, and elegant ruffle detailing along the bust and hem. We have a feeling it will be a closet staple long after your trip; grab one in white, lavender, or navy. Sizes range from XS to 2XL.

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $80 (originally $99)

Julia Jordan Lace Overlay Long-Sleeve Midi Dress

Add some pizzazz to your travel wardrobe with this lacy number from Julia Jordan that's been marked down nearly 50 percent and is available in sizes ranging from 2 to 16. Steep discount aside, you'll want this black midi dress in your closet for its flattering fit-and-flare fit, which is achieved with its included leather belt, and scoop neck front. A side slit gives the classic dress silhouette a touch of edginess that feels fresh and fashionable.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $71 (originally $129)

