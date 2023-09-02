Nordstrom's Labor Day Sale Includes 33,000+ Deals Up to 74% Off — but These Are the Only 32 You Need to Shop

Shop brands like Asics, Adidas, Herschel Supply Co., and Spanx.

Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and others. 
Published on September 2, 2023

Nordstrom's Labor Day
Arguably one of the best parts about summer’s transition into fall, aside from dreams about sweater weather, are the huge sales leading up to cooler weather. Fresh off its massive Anniversary Sale, Nordstrom is keeping the discounts rolling with new markdowns for Labor Day, where you can save up to 74 percent on comfy clothing, supportive shoes, travel bags and accessories, and more.

Now is an ideal time to stock up on fashion finds and accessories to round out your wardrobe and grab essential items for the upcoming vacation you’re planning during Nordstrom’s Summer Sale. To get started, you can find deals on travel luggage and accessories like this Herschel Supply Co. Duffle Bag that shoppers say is great for weekend trips, along with this Tory Burch cosmetics case that’s up to 32 percent off in three colors. There’s also huge discounts on travel-ready clothing and shoes to keep your feet comfortable, including Adidas Ultraboost and On Hiking Sneakers.

The Nordstrom Labor Day sales continue through September 12, but like most items that are discounted at the retailer, these top picks are sure to sell out quickly.

Best Luggage and Accessories Deals 

Nordstrom Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffle Bag

Nordstrom

Start planning for your upcoming trip by grabbing weekender luggage and travel accessories for less, like this Herschel Supply Co. Duffle that’s 30 percent off. You can also find items to keep you organized while you pack, including these on-sale Adidas travel bags that can help you separate your shoes, wet clothes, accessories, and more. The Herschel Supply Co. Three-Piece Travel Organizer serves a similar purpose, with three packing cubes for arranging garments, small clothing, and accessories.

Herschel Supply Co. Standard Issue Three-Piece Travel Organizer

Nordstrom Herschel Supply Co. Standard Issue 3-Piece Travel Organizer

Nordstrom

Best Sneaker Deals

Nordstrom adidas Ultraboost 1.0 DNA Sneaker

Nordstrom

Having cushioned footwear on hand — whether you’re walking around your neighborhood or exploring a new city — is perhaps one of the most important foundations to build an outfit around. And right now, Nordstrom has deals on supportive sneakers for up to 41 percent off. If you need new running shoes, there are plenty of markdowns on brands like Asics, Nike, and Adidas, plus walking sneakers like this pair from Sorel that have a foam midsole, high-traction outsole, and according to one shopper, are “always great for [their] 57-year-old feet walking around [their] city of Boston.” 

Sorel Kinetic Breakthru Tech Sneaker

Nordstrom SOREL Kinetic Breakthru Tech Sneaker

Nordstrom

Best Handbag and Wallet Deals

Nordstrom Dagne Dover Micah Neoprene Crossbody Bag

Nordstrom

Along with travel bags, you can find markdowns on handbags and wallets to conveniently help you carry your essentials. Belts bags like this Sweaty Betty option, designed with an elastic strap for staying in place while you run or hike, plus this sporty Adidas belt bag with a spot for your earbuds and phone, are up to 25 percent off. Crossbody bags from Tory Burch and Dagne Dover are also discounted, as well as card cases like this slim one with RFID technology that protects your information while you’re on the go.

Sweaty Betty Swiftie Trail Belt Bag

Nordstrom Sweaty Betty Swiftie Trail Belt Bag

Nordstrom

Best Clothing Deals

Nordstrom Sweaty Betty Women's After Class Relaxed Hoodie

Nordstrom

If all-over comfort is always top of mind when packing for a vacation or simply reaching for an outfit in your closet, check out Nordstrom’s sale on breathable clothing, including unstructured blazers that shoppers say have “no problem with wrinkles” and can “neatly pack” in a suitcase, along with “soft and comfortable” hoodies. You can also find joggers from Spanx that combine comfort with fashion and are “very flattering” for 52 percent off.

Spanx Faux Leather Jogger Pants

Nordstrom SPANX Faux Leather Jogger Pants

Nordstrom

Best Jacket and Coat Deals

Nordstrom Sam Edelman Patch Pocket Hooded Water Repellent Rain Jacket

Nordstrom

Water-resistant jackets ideal for unpredictable weather while you travel are included in Nordstrom’s Summer Sale. Snag this ultra-soft quilted style that’s made of recycled plastic, has hidden interior backpack straps for carrying it on warmer days, and folds up completely into its own packable bag. Puffer vests for transitional weather are up to 46 percent off, and you can also grab heavier teddy coats, including this one from Levi’s that one reviewer said is “like wearing a giant hug” for 45 percent off.

Levi’s Quilted Fleece Long Teddy Coat

Nordstrom Levi's Quilted Fleece Long Teddy Coat

Nordstrom

Don’t miss out on your chance to save on top travel gear and clothing during Nordstrom’s Summer Sale, happening through September 12.

