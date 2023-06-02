Nordstrom Just Added 8,000+ New Deals to Its Massive Half-yearly Sale — and These Are the 11 Worth Shopping

The Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale is as much a kickoff to summer as the official summer solstice on June 21 itself, and the major retailer is back and better than ever. This year, Nordstrom is offering up to 60 percent off apparel, comfy shoes, and must-have travel gear across the site, making for the perfect time to give your wardrobe the refresh it needs. I’m a sucker for a good sale, and considering I have a number of summer trips lined up for the coming months I’m on the hunt for breathable outfits and supportive shoes to take with me on my journeys.

We know that parsing through the more than 8,000 new deals on the site may seem daunting, so we went ahead and rounded up the 11 sales that are actually worth shopping if you’re looking for the best of the best in lightweight pants, spacious tote bags, stylish bathing suits, and more. But you won’t want to wait too long to shop because while prices currently start at just $12, stock is limited and the sale ends on June 5.

Caslon Wide Leg Pull-on Linen Blend Pants

Breathable, relaxed-fitting pants are some of my favorite summertime staples for travel, and these wide-legged linen trousers from Caslon are well-suited for airport days and sightseeing excursions — and they’re 33 percent off. With sizes ranging from XS to XL (including petite), these elastic-waist pants are the perfect, effortless piece to throw into your suitcase for any trip you have on the horizon.

Dr. Scholl’s Madison Slip-on Sneaker

Slip-on sneakers are some of the easiest shoes to wear if you’re hurrying through TSA or planning to enjoy a day of touring a new city, and these Dr. Scholl’s shoes are guaranteed to be the comfiest sneakers in your suitcase. Not only are they made with a unique insole that offers three different zones of support, but they’re also breezy enough to do away with foot sweat this summer.

Open Edit Wear Two Ways Knit Midi Dress

Traveling with dresses is one of my favorite ways to optimize the limited space available in my suitcase, and this midi dress from Open Edit is able to be styled in two distinct ways for when you want to look put together without putting in too much effort. The stretchy, lightweight dress is made with a modal and polyester blend that’s perfect for summer, and it can be worn backward for a higher-cut neckline or forward for a deep V, depending on your preference.

Sam Edelman Griffin Slide Sandal

If you’re going to be traveling in a pair of sandals, it’s important that they’re supportive enough to wear throughout whatever activity you have on your itinerary while still being stylish enough to complement your best outfits. These Sam Edeleman slides come in six stunning colors with sizes ranging from 5.5 to 12, and even boast a cushioned insole that makes every step feel like walking on a cloud. Now you’ll never have to worry about blisters while you’re on the go.

Herschel Novel Duffle Bag

Checking a bag can be pricey and oftentimes unnecessary, so this spacious duffel from Herschel is an excellent alternative that offers ample space for all of your essentials while still fitting in the overhead compartment on most commercial airlines. Not only is the bag made with tough tech fabric to stay in good condition for years to come, but it also features a hidden shoe compartment to keep your clean laundry separate from your footwear while you fly. The stylish brown and navy styles are 30 percent off right now.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 Running Shoe

If I have any athletic plans during my travels, a sturdy pair of sneakers will always find its way into my suitcase. My pick for this summer? The Nike Air Zoom running shoes — and they’re even on sale for under $100. These sneakers are designed to provide cushioning and support to your feet with every step, making them perfect for walking tours, quick runs around a new city, and everything in between. Plus, they offer sizes ranging from 5 to 12, but they’re selling out fast.

BP. Ribbed Crewneck Tank

Packing a good selection of basics into your suitcase is one easy way to make the most of your limited travel wardrobe, and this plain black tank top from BP. immediately caught my eye because it’s easily paired with flowy pants, a midi skirt, or really anything else you may have brought along. Sizes range from XXS to XL for this classic tank, and the shirt is made with an airy blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex to keep you feeling your best even on the warmest summer days.

Carhartt Work in Progress Leon Roll Top Backpack

There’s nothing that eases the stress of traveling more than bringing a backpack as my personal item, and this Carhartt Roll Top bag is the best way to experience hands-free adventures without compromising what I can take on my journey. The bag is made with a high-quality ripstop material that will keep it in great shape for years to come, and it’s easily adjustable for optimal comfort heading through the airport.

Loveappella V-neck Jersey Maxi Dress

If you’ve been looking for an effortless dress to wear on sightseeing days and nights out while you’re on vacation, look no further than this V-neck jersey dress that’s currently on sale for 30 percent off. The stunning Loveappella dress is available in eight dreamy colors, with sizes from XS to XL (including petite sizing,) and is easily styled up or down for whatever occasion may arise. The incredibly soft jersey material even makes for a flattering travel outfit if you have somewhere to be as soon as you deplane.

Timberland White Ledge Mid Hiking Boot

Summer is a great time to get out and enjoy nature, so these Timberland waterproof hiking boots are a must-buy while they’re on sale. The shoes are currently marked down to just $84, and are designed with a shock-absorbing midsole and an outsole made with impressive traction so you can stay safe and secure on the trails all season long. Not to mention they’re fitted with rustproof hardware and a durable leather upper so they’ll last for years to come.

Tommy Bahama Breaker Bay Reversible Lace Back One-piece Swimsuit

You’ll never regret having a high-quality one-piece swimsuit to rely on throughout your travels this summer, and this reversible lace-back suit from Tommy Bahama is guaranteed to turn heads while still providing more coverage than a bikini. The stunning suit is currently on sale for 35 percent off in the shade double chocolate, and is fitted with attached cups for additional chest support, as well as a stretchy blend of nylon and spandex to keep you comfortable and confident both in and out of the water.

