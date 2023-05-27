Nordstrom’s Epic Half-yearly Sale Has Finally Arrived — and It's Packed With Travel Gear Up to 70% Off

What do you have cooking this Memorial Day weekend? In addition to whatever getaway or hosting situation you have planned, we suggest an immediate detour over to Nordstrom, where you’ll find some of the retailer’s best deals of the year on travel gear, clothing, shoes, and more. It’s finally time for the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale — a blowout with savings so massive it only comes around twice a year — and the discounts are up to 70 percent off.

We found the best savings on clothes for women, with unmissable deals on versatile travel dresses, like this space-saving two-in-one dress for just $32 and the perfect summer sundress from Madewell for 35 percent off, to name just a few. The best deals for guys include more than 50 percent off these trendy jeans and these covetable Nike Air Jordans. But now that you have stuff to pack your bag with, you’ll need a great bag, right? That’s where Nordstrom’s Memorial Day sale excels.

We found duffel deals for days, like 50 percent off this stylish Ted Baker London Raill Modular Duffle Bag and plenty of weekenders by Herschel Supply Co. starting at $23. Tumi is even within reach at Nordstrom’s sale — we love this lavender carry-on luggage that’s 20 percent off.

But that’s just the beginning. We found more than 82 great deals on travel gear, travel wear, and even the beauty products that’ll keep you glowing for your entire trip. Go ahead and book those tickets, because your summer travel style is about to level up starting now.

Best Luggage and Travel Accessory Deals

Nordstrom is the destination for weekender luggage right now, with discounts north of 50 percent off on duffels by a variety of best-selling brands. Herschel Supply Co. is a major player in this sale, and the Herschel Gym Duffle Bag is the star of the show, reduced to just $24. We’re also swooning for this lavender Tumi carry-on luggage and matching duffle bag at 20 percent off. Score deals on travel accessories you’ll adore, too, like the portable MoMA ​​Mini Sky Umbrella and this playful Btb Los Angeles Teddy Stuff Cosmetics Bag that’ll keep your beauty “stuff” stashed away for a sweet 54 percent off.

Best Women’s Clothing Deals

Roam freely this summer in a stylish wardrobe that’ll keep you cool and comfy. Nordstrom’s sale has sales starting at just $9 for the Felina Lurra Bralette — and $10 for the perfect travel tee to wear over it, the Caslon Rounded V-Neck T-Shirt. There’s also this brilliant Open Edit Wear Two Ways Knit Midi Dress, a space-saving two-in-one dress on sale for almost 35 percent off, in addition to this perfect sundress that’s 35 percent off. We also found 65 percent off this cute and colorful Farm Rio Rainbow Long Sleeve Midi Dress, a vacation-ready design from Brazil that screams summer.

Best Men’s Clothing Deals

Guys, whether you’re traveling for business or pleasure, you’ll find deals to kick off summer right at Nordstrom. Our favorite deal of the bunch is 50 percent off these Topman Blowout Ripped Skinny Fit Jeans, but the perfect men’s travel tee, the Cos The Extra Fine T-Shirt at just $19, is a close second. Having a backyard barbecue? This short-sleeve button-up is the perfect deal. Golfers, gear up with this Nike Dri-Fit Victory Golf Polo knocked down to just $46 — and professionals, travel conveniently with the Traditional Fit Non-Iron Dress Shirt reduced to $33.

Best Women’s Shoe Deals

Looking for a great pair of summer sandals that won’t break the bank? Look no further — Nordstrom has a lot of your favorite brands and a variety of styles for up to 50 percent off. And they’re so comfortable to walk in. Take the Dr. Scholl's Alyssa Slide Sandal and the DKNY Laren Platform Slide Sandal, for example — both all-day walking styles for half off. Or for a more securely strapped in platform, grab the Nisolo Go-to Flatform Slingback Sandal while it’s on sale. Closed styles are on sale, too, like the Steve Madden Eydie Ballet Flat at 40 percent off or these ultra-comfy Adidas Stan Smith white sneakers.

Best Men’s Shoe Deals

Men can also step into comfort and style at Nordstrom with a slew of deals on walking shoes for both casual and formal occasions — but the spotlight here is on sneakers. Save more than 50 percent on the Nike Jordan Air 200E Sneaker with Max Air cushioning that’ll have you practically bouncing down the street. We also love Nordstrom’s loafer deals, especially the Dino Penny Loafer, perfect for weddings and business trips and nearly 40 percent off. And how can you pass up the classic Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High Top Sneaker? It’s 40 percent off and just $39 right now.

Best Beauty Deals

Nordstrom has some pretty appealing deals on beauty products to keep you photo-ready on your next trip. Snag our favorite anti-aging secret to combat those draining long flights in this Kate Somerville Advanced Wrinkle Treatment while it’s 30 percent off and get beach-ready with this sunscreen mist set. But it’s Ceylon Acid Cleanser is the real steal here — 60 percent off a unisex cleanser that removes a full day’s worth of dirt and grime from your pores. There are even some scores just for men, like the Jack Black The Clean Team Set, a three-piece vegan cleansing set at 40 percent off.

